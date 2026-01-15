FRAMA Strategy Scalper

This Expert Advisor (EA) implements a scalping strategy using the FRAMA indicator. It buys when the price falls below a level derived from the indicator, on the current timeframe. It includes risk management with position limits, fixed lot sizes, and optional stops. It validates market conditions, manages entries/exits, and draws visual levels on the chart. Designed for automated trading on MQL5, with secure initialization and resource release.

Risk Warnings: Automated trading carries significant risks, including the potential loss of your entire capital. Always test in a demo account, use appropriate risk management (e.g., do not risk more than 1-2% per trade), and monitor performance. Profits are not guaranteed; the market is unpredictable. Consult a financial advisor if necessary.

Optimize the parameters to suit your trading style and join the MQL5 community to share experiences! If you need support, contact me through the comments on the Market.
