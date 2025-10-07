GridAssaultBTC is an expert advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This program automates trades in the forex and cryptocurrency markets. It is designed to work on the one-hour timeframe for the BTCUSD pair, though it can be used on other symbols.

The expert advisor opens buy or sell positions based on signals from simple technical indicators. These indicators include trend strength, moving average crossovers, and price volatility. When a signal is detected, the program starts an initial position.

If grid mode is enabled, the program opens additional positions at fixed price intervals. This allows adjustment based on market movement. The maximum number of grid positions can be set.

The program includes controls to manage risk. For example, it sets a weekly loss limit based on a percentage of the account balance. If this limit is reached, trading stops until the period resets. It also applies a trailing stop to protect open positions and moves the stop loss to breakeven when possible.

Other settings allow defining position sizes based on a percentage of the account balance, stop loss and take profit in pips, and a maximum drawdown limit. The program checks available margin before opening new positions.

To use this expert advisor, install it in MetaTrader 5 and set the parameters for your account. Test the program on a demo account before using it with real funds. Remember that trading in financial markets involves risks and may result in loss of capital.

Main Configuration

Interface Language : Select English or Spanish for program messages.

: Select English or Spanish for program messages. Grid Mode : Enable or disable additional position openings.

: Enable or disable additional position openings. Weekly Loss Control : Set a percentage to limit weekly losses and configure automatic reset.

: Set a percentage to limit weekly losses and configure automatic reset. Risk Management : Adjust risk per trade, stop loss and take profit levels, and minimum and maximum position sizes.

: Adjust risk per trade, stop loss and take profit levels, and minimum and maximum position sizes. Grid Parameters: Set the maximum number of positions and the interval between them in pips.

Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5.

Recommended Timeframe: H1.

Main Symbol: BTCUSD (compatible with others).

Account: Any type of MT5 account.

This expert advisor does not guarantee specific results. Always review the settings and monitor trades.



