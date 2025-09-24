Long Grid Remaining Candle Time

📈 Grid Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

A grid-based Expert Advisor meticulously designed to maximize trading potential on gold (XAUUSD) with a solid system of risk control and compound growth technology.

🔑 Key Features

Compound interest technology for accelerated capital growth.

Built-in protection against maximum allowed losses.

Operates on M5 timeframe , providing precision and efficiency.

Quality over quantity strategy : trades only under optimal conditions, not every day.

No complex setup required : simply attach it to your XAUUSD (2-digit) chart and let it work.

Optimized and refined code for long-term stability and performance.

✅ Trader Benefits

Advanced risk management : protects your account from excessive drawdown.

Ease of use : ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.

Versatility & adaptability : tuned for various market conditions.

Accurate execution : avoids overtrading, focuses on precision entries.

24/5 automated trading: continuously monitors and manages trades.

⚙️ Requirements & Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD with 2 decimal pricing (not compatible with 3 decimals).

Broker recommendation: Pepperstone or any broker with low spreads on gold.

Minimum deposit: $100 with 1:500 leverage.

Recommended deposit: $1,000 with 1:500 leverage.

Minimum leverage: 1:100 (optimal: 1:500).

Account type: Hedging.

📌 Important Note

This EA is designed with a patience-driven approach. It does not trade daily — instead, it focuses on high-quality opportunities while maintaining strong risk control.

👉 Attach the EA to yourand let it trade with discipline, safety, and a focus on sustainable long-term results.