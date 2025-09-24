Expert Grade SMC Markings

Most SMC trades are painfully stressed because,

  1. They miss out on trades because there is a lot to mark and they keep forgetting important markings.
  2. They back-test a method correctly because back testing is done in one go, they later fail in forward test because they unconsciously change how levels were marked during testing phase.
  3. When they don't find a level, they think they are missing something and then mark a wrong level thinking its the right one.
Be focused on trading, not marking, because marking charts is not a trading skill.

Don't waste your money anymore, have a concrete solution.

Features.

  • FVG->iFVG
  • Order Block
  • High Transaction Line (Personal strategy)
  • Premium Discount
  • 50% and 61%
  • Previous day high low
  • Previous week high low
  • Candle end countdown
  • trend identification
  • Hide FVG, Order Block, Large Transaction line below 50% equilibrium.
  • Hide all/Individual texts/features
  • Asia, London, NY LQ zones (Implemented)
  • Define minimum retracement percentage to consider a swing as valid swing (Implemented).
Thank you .


