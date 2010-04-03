TradeAssistant Pro

📊 TRADE ASSISTANT PRO – Your Ultimate Manual Trading Companion

TRADE ASSISTANT PRO is a powerful all-in-one trading utility designed for manual traders who value precision, control, and efficiency. Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool gives you everything you need at your fingertips to make faster, smarter trading decisions.

🚀 Key Features:

Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Symbol Display
Monitor multiple pairs and timeframes from a single chart. Get real-time info across markets without switching charts.

Alert System
Receive alerts for key price levels, trading signals, or unusual activity. Never miss a market move.

Clean, Responsive UI
Professional-grade interface with clear fonts, drag-and-drop panels, dark/light theme support, and minimal chart clutter.

🧠 Perfect For:

  • Prop firm traders managing risk precisely.

  • Scalpers looking for rapid execution.

  • Swing traders managing multiple pairs with ease.

  • Beginners who need visual support and structured tools.

⚙️ Compatibility:

  • Works on any symbol (Forex, indices, crypto, metals, etc.)

  • Supports netting and hedging accounts

  • Timeframes: All

  • Platforms: MetaTrader 5

📦 What You Get:

  • Lifetime access to TRADE ASSISTANT PRO

  • Free updates and performance improvements

  • 24/7 Support after purchase

📌 Note:

This product is a manual trading utility and not an automated strategy. It enhances your trading control and decision-making but does not place trades autonomously.

💡 Take control of your trades – download TRADE ASSISTANT PRO today and upgrade your trading experience!


