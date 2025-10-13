Shadow Stallion MT5

Introducing Shadow Stallion MT5: automatic GOLD (XAUUSD) trading with clear rules, adaptive risk, and strict protection.
I read market flow and act only when conditions align, then manage each trade with adaptive risk and safety rules. Saddle up. 🐎


Early Investor Price: $299 — launch special with lifetime updates, installation guide, and priority support. Limited availability.

Specifications:

  • Multi-timeframe Big-Flow Order Block Zones: trades pullbacks to demand/supply blocks that broke structure — footprints of real capital for smarter entries
  • Built-in protection: every trade has SL/TP
  • Auto risk & position sizing managment
  • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers

Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframes: M30

  • Minimum initial deposit: $500 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.

  • Recommended initial deposit: $1000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.

  • IMPORTANT: use LOW SPREAD accounts for great results!

  • Leverage: at least 1:30 (prefer 1:500)

  • Broker: low-spread/ECN; works with any broker (auto-scaled quotes)

  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)


Drawdown Disclosure: Our longest peak-to-recovery periods have historically ranged from around 6 months to 1–2 years. Shadow Stallion uses protective SL/TP and adaptive risk, but market conditions can vary—start small, think big, and plan for the long term.




