Shadow Stallion MT5

Introducing Shadow Stallion MT5: automatic GOLD (XAUUSD) trading with clear rules, adaptive risk, and strict protection, I read market flow and act only when conditions align, 
, then manage each trade with adaptive risk and safety rules. Saddle up. 🐎


Specifications

  • Multi Price Actions detected, read the footprint of real capital — following where the big players enter
  • Built-in protection: every trade has SL/TP
  • Auto risk & position sizing managment
  • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers

Recommendations:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframes: M5 (any)
  • Minimum deposit: $100 (High risk trading)
  • Recommended initial deposit: $500
  • Leverage: at least 1:30 (prefer 1:500)
  • Broker: low-spread/ECN; works with any broker (auto-scaled quotes)
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

    Launch:

    Takes 1 minute:

    1. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD M5 chart

    2. Choose the risk — I recommend starting low and then increasing
    Dorn Arunpoolsub
    33
    Dorn Arunpoolsub 2025.10.14 07:54 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
    1504
    Reply from developer Mr Numsin Ketchaisri 2025.10.14 07:55
    Thank you ☺️
    Reply to review