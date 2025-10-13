Shadow Stallion MT5
- Experts
- Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 28 October 2025
Introducing Shadow Stallion MT5: automatic GOLD (XAUUSD) trading with clear rules, adaptive risk, and strict protection, I read market flow and act only when conditions align,
, then manage each trade with adaptive risk and safety rules. Saddle up. 🐎
Specifications
- Multi Price Actions detected, read the footprint of real capital — following where the big players enter
- Built-in protection: every trade has SL/TP
- Auto risk & position sizing managment
- Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers
Recommendations:
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframes: M5 (any)
- Minimum deposit: $100 (High risk trading)
- Recommended initial deposit: $500
- Leverage: at least 1:30 (prefer 1:500)
- Broker: low-spread/ECN; works with any broker (auto-scaled quotes)
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
Launch:Takes 1 minute:
-
Attach the EA to an XAUUSD M5 chart
Choose the risk — I recommend starting low and then increasing
