Introducing Shadow Stallion MT5: automatic GOLD (XAUUSD) trading with clear rules, adaptive risk, and strict protection.

I read market flow and act only when conditions align, then manage each trade with adaptive risk and safety rules. Saddle up. 🐎



Early Investor Price: $299 — launch special with lifetime updates , installation guide , and priority support . Limited availability.







Specifications:

Multi-timeframe Big-Flow Order Block Zones: trades pullbacks to demand/supply blocks that broke structure — footprints of real capital for smarter entries

Built-in protection: every trade has SL/TP

Auto risk & position sizing managment

Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers

Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframes: M30

Minimum initial deposit: $500 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.

Recommended initial deposit: $1000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.

IMPORTANT: use LOW SPREAD accounts for great results!

Leverage: at least 1:30 (prefer 1:500)

Broker: low-spread/ECN; works with any broker (auto-scaled quotes)

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)





Drawdown Disclosure: Our longest peak-to-recovery periods have historically ranged from around 6 months to 1–2 years. Shadow Stallion uses protective SL/TP and adaptive risk, but market conditions can vary—start small, think big, and plan for the long term.











