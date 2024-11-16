The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator.

The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day.

The ability to change the color of the lines is available.

Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator, in which additional indicator features are available:

Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day

Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week

Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels

Selecting an arbitrary audio file for any levels

Writing to the notification event log

Advanced adjustment of level lines ( length , width , style , color )

Calculation of ATR



