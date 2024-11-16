Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
- Göstergeler
- Igor Vishnevskii
- Sürüm: 1.0
The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator.
The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day.
The ability to change the color of the lines is available.
Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator, in which additional indicator features are available:
- Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day
- Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week
- Sound alert when crossing max. and min. levels
- Selecting an arbitrary audio file for any levels
- Writing to the notification event log
- Advanced adjustment of level lines (length, width, style, color)
- Calculation of ATR
Good Indicator