Automated Confluence Trading with Dual-Stage Verification

Stop staring at charts waiting for the perfect moment. The Bullet Proof Strategy EA takes the proven logic of the "Buy Sell" Arrow system and combines it with a robust "Final Confirmation" filter to create a disciplined, fully automated trading machine.

This EA doesn't just guess; it waits for confluence. It only executes a trade when price action signals (Arrows) align perfectly with trend momentum (Confirmation), giving you high-probability entries day and night.

The Strategy – How It Works: The "Bullet Proof" logic is built on a strict 2-step validation process:

Step 1: The Signal. The EA monitors the market using the sophisticated "Buy Sell" algorithm. It waits for a clear Arrow signal indicating a potential reversal or trend continuation. Step 2: The Confirmation. A signal alone is not enough. The EA instantly cross-checks the signal with the "Final Confirmation" indicator (based on advanced momentum or Ehlers logic). Execution: Only if both indicators agree, the trade is taken. This filters out weak signals and whipsaws, keeping your capital safer.

Why Choose Bullet Proof EA?

Filters Out Noise: By requiring a secondary confirmation, this EA avoids many of the false signals common in volatile markets.

Emotion-Free Trading: Fear and greed are removed. The EA executes the strategy flawlessly, 24/5.

Precision Risk Management: Never trade without a safety net. The EA comes with built-in Auto-Lot calculation (Risk % per trade) and hard Stop Loss / Take Profit levels.

Key Features:

No Martingale / No Grid: This is a safe, single-entry strategy. It respects your account balance.

Buffer-Based Logic: Directly reads the indicator buffers for the fastest possible reaction time.

Fully Customizable: Adjust the indicator periods, deviations, and risk settings to fit your trading style (Scalping, Day Trading, or Swing).

Money Management: Simply set your risk (e.g., 1% or 2%), and the EA calculates the lot size automatically based on your Stop Loss.

Recommendations: