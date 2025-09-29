Callidus EA

Callidus is not just another Expert Advisor; it is a comprehensive, institutional-grade trading framework designed for the modern markets. Built on a foundation of adaptive logic and robust risk management, Callidus automatically adjusts its strategy to changing market conditions, aiming to maximize opportunities while rigorously protecting your capital.

Harness the power of a system that thinks, adapts, and manages risk with unparalleled sophistication.

Key Features:

  • Intelligent Market Regime Detection:

    • ADX-Powered Analysis: Callidus uses the Average Directional Index (ADX) to determine the current state of the market. It intelligently identifies whether the market is in a strong trend or a sideways range.
    • Automatic Strategy Switching: Based on the market regime, the EA automatically deploys the most suitable strategy:
      • Trending Markets: A robust EMA Crossover Engine is activated to capture momentum and ride established trends.
      • Ranging Markets: A sophisticated Support/Resistance Pullback Engine is engaged, designed to identify pullbacks to key S/R levels and trade the reversal. This adaptive logic ensures the EA is always using the right tool for the job.

  • Machine Learning (ML) Trade Filter:

    • Go beyond simple indicators. Callidus uses a built-in, trained Logistic Regression model to calculate the probability of a trade's success before it is opened.
    • Only high-probability setups are taken, filtering out weak signals and improving the overall quality of trades. The confidence threshold is fully customizable.

  • Advanced Multi-Pair Trading:

    • Designed from the ground up to trade multiple symbols simultaneously from a single chart.
    • Efficiently manages indicators and trade logic for your entire specified portfolio (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD).

  • Sophisticated Risk Management & Trade Control:

    • Selectable Lot Sizing: Choose between a dynamic risk percentage of your account balance or a fixed lot size, giving you complete control over your position sizing.
    • Smart Basket Hedging: A revolutionary approach to managing losing trades. Instead of a high-risk Martingale, Callidus can open fixed-lot hedges and manage the entire group of trades as a "basket," closing all positions when a predefined profit or stop-loss target (in account currency) is reached. This contains risk and prevents catastrophic losses. (Classic Martingale-style recovery is also available as an option).
    • Multi-Stage Profit Taking: Secure your profits progressively with up to three partial take-profit levels based on ATR multiples.
    • Advanced Trade Management: Includes fully configurable Break-Even, ATR-based Trailing Stop, Max Holding Time, and more.

Built for Serious Traders:

  • Comprehensive Filters: Protect your account with filters for maximum spread, daily drawdown, time-of-day trading, and minimum win rate.
  • Performance Optimized: Features "once per bar" logic to ensure backtesting is lightning-fast and live CPU usage is minimal.
  • Informative Dashboard: An optional on-chart dashboard provides a real-time overview of your account equity, open positions, and EA performance.

Why is Callidus EA Different?

  • 🧠 It's Powered by Machine Learning: Before any trade is opened, our built-in ML filter analyzes the setup and calculates its probability of success. Only high-probability trades are executed, keeping you out of weak setups.

  • 🛡️ It Features Smart Basket Hedging: Forget dangerous Martingale strategies. When a trade goes against you, Callidus uses a sophisticated basket management system. It can open hedges to manage the position and aims to close the entire group of trades at a small profit or a predefined, controlled stop-loss. This is risk management, evolved.

  • 🚀 It's Built for Performance: Trade multiple symbols (Forex, Indices, Gold) from a single chart. With highly optimized "once per bar" logic, backtesting is fast and efficient, allowing you to find the perfect settings quickly.

  • 🎛️ You Are in Full Control: From dynamic risk-based lot sizing to multi-stage take profits, break-even, and trailing stops, every aspect of trade management is fully customizable to fit your personal trading style.

How to Use Callidus: A Guide to Key Parameters

Callidus EA is designed to be powerful yet user-friendly. Here’s a breakdown of the most important settings to get you started.

1. General & Strategy Settings

  • SymbolsList : Enter the symbols you want to trade, separated by commas (e.g., "EURUSD,XAUUSD,US30").
  • TradeTF : The primary timeframe for the trading strategy (e.g., H1).
  • EnableRSI  &  EnableMTFConfirm : Use these boolean switches to turn the RSI and Multi-Timeframe confirmation filters on or off.

2. Risk Management & Level Settings

  • RiskPercent : The core of your risk management. The EA will automatically calculate the lot size for each trade to risk this percentage of your account balance. Set to  0  to use a fixed lot size.
  • ATRStopMultiplier  &  ATRTPMultiplier : These define your risk-to-reward ratio based on the market's current volatility (ATR). For example, a setting of  2.0  for SL and  3.0  for TP sets a 1:1.5 R:R based on ATR.

3. Machine Learning Filter

This is the "brain" of the EA.

  • EnableMLFilter : Turn the probability filter on or off.
  • MinMLThreshold : The minimum confidence score (from 0.0 to 1.0) required for the EA to open a trade. A higher value (e.g., 0.60) makes the EA more selective, taking fewer but higher-probability trades. A value of  0.50  will take any trade the model slightly favors. This is a key parameter to optimize.

4. Hedging System: Basket vs. Martingale

You have two powerful recovery modes. It is highly recommended to use the  Basket Closure  mode for safer trading.

  • To use Basket Mode (Recommended):
    • Set  UseBasketClose = true .
    • Set  EnableSmartHedge = true .
    • BasketHedgeLotSize : The fixed lot size for all hedge trades.
    • BasketProfitTarget  &  BasketStopLoss : The dollar value at which to close the entire group of trades. This contains your risk.
  • To use Martingale Mode (High Risk):
    • Set  UseBasketClose = false .
    • Set  EnableSmartHedge = true .
    • HedgeMultiplier : The multiplier for lot size on each new hedge trade (e.g., 1.5x). Use with extreme caution.

5. Adaptive Strategy: Market Regime Filters This is the core of Callidus's intelligence. It automatically analyzes the market and chooses the best strategy.

  • EnableADXFilter: When  true , the EA uses the ADX indicator to determine if the market is trending or ranging.
  • EnableSRPullback: When  true  (and the ADX filter detects a ranging market), the EA will use the Support/Resistance Pullback strategy. If  false  or if the market is trending, it will use the default EMA Crossover strategy.

Tests and settings:

All tests were done on Every tick based on real ticks and an average of 104 ms server delay.

Every test result can be found as screenshots, with these exact settings.

1. XAUUSD 1H 1 year lookback (aggressive)

[General]

  • EnableEA:  true
  • MainMagicNumber:  1001

[Strategy settings]

  • SymbolsList:  XAUUSD
  • TradeTF:  PERIOD_H1
  • EnableRSI:  true
  • EnableMTFConfirm:  true
  • ConfirmTF:  PERIOD_M15

[Level settings]

  • ATRStopMultiplier:  1.7  (A tighter Stop Loss based on volatility)
  • ATRTPMultiplier:  3.0  (A Risk:Reward ratio of approx. 1:1.76)

[Lot Sizing]

  • LotSizingMode:  Risk Percent
  • RiskPercent:  3.0  (A higher risk setting for this aggressive instrument)

[Break-even & Trailing Stop]

  • EnableBreakEven:  true
  • BE_ATR_Multiplier:  1.5
  • EnableTrailingStop:  true
  • TrailingActivateATRMult:  1.5

[Multi TP management]

  • EnableMultiTP:  true
  • TP1Multiplier:  2.1
  • TP2Multiplier:  4.2
  • TP3Multiplier:  5.3
  • PartialCloseRatio:  0.6  (Closes 60% of the remaining position at each TP level)

[Hedging & Recovery]

  • EnableSmartHedge:  false  🔴 (Hedging is turned OFF)
  • EnableStandardHedge:  false  🔴 (Hedging is turned OFF)

[Trade filters]

  • MaxDailyDrawdownPercent:  3.0  (A tighter daily drawdown limit)
  • TradeStartHour:  2  (Starts trading at 02:00 server time)
  • TradeEndHour:  19  (Stops opening new trades after 19:00 server time)

[Machine learning filter]

  • EnableMLFilter:  true
  • MinMLThreshold:  0.51  (Accepts trades with a predicted win probability > 51%)

[ADX Market Regime]

  • EnableADXFilter:  true
  • ADXRangingThreshold:  25.0
  • ADXTrendingThreshold:  30.0

[SR Pullback (Ranging) Strategy]

  • EnableSRPullback:  true
  • SR_Timeframe:  PERIOD_H4  (Looks for Support/Resistance on the H4 chart)

2. EURUSD, GBPUSD 1H 1 year lookback (conservative)

[Strategy & General]

  • SymbolsList:  EURUSD,GBPUSD
  • TradeTF:  PERIOD_H1
  • RiskPercent:  1.0  (A conservative 1% risk per trade)
  • EnableMTFConfirm:  true

[Level settings]

  • ATRStopMultiplier:  2.0
  • ATRTPMultiplier:  3.0  (A standard Risk:Reward ratio of 1:1.5)

[Hedging & Recovery]

  • Hedging Features:  Disabled  🔴 (This configuration relies on the primary Stop Loss and does not use the Basket or Martingale recovery systems.)

[Machine learning filter]

  • EnableMLFilter:  true
  • MinMLThreshold:  0.57  (A selective threshold, requiring the model to have at least 57% confidence before opening a trade)

[ADX Market Regime]

  • EnableADXFilter:  true
  • ADXTrendingThreshold:  30.0

[SR Pullback (Ranging) Strategy]

  • EnableSRPullback:  true
  • SR_Timeframe:  PERIOD_H4
  • SR_WaitForRejection:  true  (Waits for a confirmation candle before entering a pullback trade)


Callidus is the result of a forward-thinking design philosophy that prioritizes adaptation, risk management, and data-driven decisions. It is the ideal tool for the discerning trader looking to elevate their automated trading to the next level.

Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always perform your own backtesting and risk assessment before deploying any Expert Advisor on a live account.


















Önerilen ürünler
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Uzman Danışmanlar
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Ürün açıklaması Genel bakış VIX Momentum Pro, VIX75 Sentetik Endeksleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış sofistike bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Algoritma, sentetik volatilite piyasasında yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını tanımlamak için özel momentum tespit teknikleri ile birleştirilmiş gelişmiş çoklu zaman dilimi analizi kullanır. Ticaret stratejisi Expert Advisor, birden fazla zaman diliminde fiyat hareketlerini analiz eden kapsamlı momentum tabanlı bir yaklaşımla
AbacuQuant
Cristian David Castillo Arrieta
Uzman Danışmanlar
Live Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2333700 AbacuQuant es un marco de trabajo de trading (trading framework) extremadamente flexible y dinámico, diseñado para el trader serio que busca control total y una profunda personalización. Construido sobre más de 3,500 líneas de código MQL5, su arquitectura se basa en la modularidad y la confluencia de señales, permitiendo al usuario diseñar, probar y desplegar una variedad casi infinita de sistemas de trading automatizados. Su capacidad de
The Kraken
Chimdike Obinna Nkwo
Uzman Danışmanlar
THE KRAKEN sizin için kazım yapacak. İndirimli fiyat için Telegram’dan [@glownx] ile iletişime geçin. Pazar yeri yüksek komisyon aldığı için doğrudan satın almayı tercih ediyorum. Önerilen Pariteler: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USTEC, XAUUSD, BTCUSD 1 dakikalık – 5 dakikalık grafiklerde yüksek kazançlar sağlar PROP FIRM (değerlendirme hesapları) için OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞTİR Kullanmadan önce giriş ayarlarını önerilen değerlere göre değiştirin. Takip Eden Zarar Durdur (Trailing Stop Loss): 20 Trailing
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Uzman Danışmanlar
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
Nova DPO Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova DPO Trader is a structured automation of the Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) — a tool designed to isolate short-term price cycles by filtering out long-term trends. This EA transforms the DPO’s cycle-focused signals into a disciplined trading system that acts only when momentum aligns with clear, repeatable patterns. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova DPO Trader waits for genuine cyclical signals. Trades are executed when the DPO indicates meaningful overbought or oversold conditions, re
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Send me a message so I can send you the setfileGiriş için 498 dolar, 1298 dolara ulaşana kadar her ay 100 artacak XAUUSD (ALTIN) için Otomatik İşlem Botu. Bu botu XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 grafiklerinize bağlayın ve kanıtlanmış bir stratejiyle otomatik olarak işlem görmesini sağlayın! Basit ama etkili otomasyon arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu bot, düşük ila orta spreadler için optimize edilmiş teknik göstergeler ve fiyat hareketlerinin bir kombinasyonuna dayalı işlemleri yürütür. Bot Nasıl Ça
Horse Rider
Nikolas Berta
Uzman Danışmanlar
Horse Rider — A Simple Trend-Following EA for Swing Trading  No martingale. No arbitrage. No grid. No high-frequency trading. This expert advisor offers a clean, focused approach to trend-following without unnecessary complexity. Horse Rider is designed for swing trading, emphasizing large wins and controlled losses. Its foundation is built for adaptability and consistency across varying market conditions. While originally developed with prop firm environments in mind, Horse Rider suits a wid
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
Ultimate Hero MT5
Smart Forex Lab.
Uzman Danışmanlar
Built for maximum performance. Optimized for profit withdrawals. Introducing a new option - testing with emulation of profit withdrawals. Ultimate Hero is an advanced trading tool designed to maximize your forex profits. This advanced trading software is created using the latest GPT-4 technology and has a wide range of advanced features. Ultimate Hero is a trading bot that uses a grid trading strategy based on the Martingale system. It is designed to provide stable returns by placing multiple
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Uzman Danışmanlar
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
Prism Breakout Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
Prism Breaker Pro V2 – Multi-Symbol Portfolio Range Trading System Prism Breaker Pro V2 is a professional range breakout trading system featuring sophisticated portfolio management, multi-symbol support, and advanced risk controls. It is designed for traders seeking to capitalize on market range breakouts across multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Key Features Advanced Range Trading Strategies Simple Breakouts:   Clean price action breakout entries. Confirmed Breakouts:   Multi-filter valid
FREE
ScalpFusion
Krzysztof Sitko
Uzman Danışmanlar
ScalpFusion - Elite High-Frequency Trading System Professional Edition Trading Bot ScalpFusion  is an advanced high-frequency trading system designed for professional traders seeking precise and rapid market operations. The system utilizes ultra-low latency and multi-strategy approach for market opportunities. Backtest Results Analysis Test Period : 2020-2025 (5 years) Initial Deposit : $5,000 Final Result : $651,397.32 Total Return : +13,027.95% History Quality : 99% Key Performance Metri
ZhuQue S3
Jing Bo Wu
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA combines market structure analysis with Fibonacci retracement zones to identify high-probability entry points during trending markets. It intelligently maps swing highs/lows and evaluates the strength of a trend before placing entries at optimal retracement levels, typically 38.2%, 50%, and 61.8%. By trading in the direction of the main trend , this strategy offers a balance between precision and risk management. The EA also includes smart risk allocation logic, adjusting lot sizes depe
Born to Kill Zone
Erlan Sumanjaya
Uzman Danışmanlar
Born to Kill Zone  is a trading strategy in the financial markets where traders aim to profit from short- to intermediate-term price movements.  In conducting the analysis, this EA incorporates the use of a moving average indicator . As we are aware, moving averages are reliable indicators widely utilized by professional traders Key components include precise entry and exit strategies, risk management through stop-loss orders, and position sizing. Swing trading strikes a balance between active
Advanced Neural Breakout
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Uzman Danışmanlar
**Neural Breakout - AI-Powered Portfolio Manager**   ** Turn Your MT5 Terminal into a Self-Learning Trading Hub. Manage Multiple Forex Pairs with Institutional-Grade Risk Management from a Single Chart.**   Tired of EAs that overpromise and underdeliver? Neural Breakout isn't just another robot; it's a sophisticated trading system engineered for traders who demand **adaptability, transparency, and uncompromising risk control.**   GET SETFILES HERE:  https://tinyurl.com/3vkms93z   WHY TRAD
GoldAlgo Breaker MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144974 "GoldAlgo Breaker"  [$ 150 > Next price > $ 175] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals
DowAlgo Breaker MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
Uzman Danışmanlar
DowAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for US30 index. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145607 "DowAlgo Breaker" [$ 150 > Next price > $ 175] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/23
Trend light AI
Younes Bordbar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Anyone who purchases the robot, please leave a comment so I can send you the optimal input values for each currency pair to maximize your profits in the market TIME FRIM :15min Are you looking for a way to begin trading with low risk and excellent results? Or perhaps you’re ready to take on slightly higher risks for bigger rewards? Our trading robot, designed for MetaTrader 4 and 5, is exactly what you need! Why Choose This Robot? Adjustable Risk Levels: Use the Input section to customize the r
Nasdaq Champion MT5
Sugianto
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trade Nasdaq 100 Like a Pro – Powered by a Decade of Expertise For years, as an EA developer, I received countless requests to create an expert advisor specifically designed to trade the Nasdaq 100. I took that challenge seriously. After nearly a decade of research, development, and real-world testing, I finally perfected an expert advisor that delivers powerful, automated trading for Nasdaq 100.This isn't just another EA—it’s the result of 10 years of refinement , built to maximize opportuniti
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Uzman Danışmanlar
SchermanActionPro ile Tanışın: Autotrading'in Yeni Otomatik Ticaret Botu Otomatik ticaret SchermanActionPro'yu sunmaktan gurur duyar! Öne Çıkan Özellikler:  • Yapılandırılabilir Göstergeler: Ortalamaları ve mum sayısını Ivan'ın tavsiyelerine göre ayarlayın.  • Operasyonel Esneklik: Satın alma ve satış arasında seçim yapın.  • Kâr Alma: ATR veya karşı sinyale dayalı sabit seçenekler.  • Kayıp Durdurma: ATR'ye göre veya karşıt sinyale göre sabit olarak yapılandırılabilir.  • Lot Türleri: Sabit lo
Aetheris Quantum
Dmytro Tishchenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aetheris Quantum — AI-Powered Trading Solution Aetheris Quantum is a powerful trading bot designed to analyze market patterns using artificial intelligence technology. By continuously learning and adapting to changing market conditions, the bot ensures high-accuracy forecasts and effective trading even in challenging market environments. Unlike basic trading solutions, Aetheris Quantum offers customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their unique trading strategies! Special Price:
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Uzman Danışmanlar
AO Trade sistemi özellikle trend ticareti için tasarlanmış olup, açık artırma veya haber saatlerini pazar eğilimlerini öngörmek için diğer belirli emir saatleri ile karşılaştırma noktaları olarak kullanır. **EA'da kullanılan tüm zaman parametreleri terminal zamanınıza dayanmaktadır. Farklı aracı kurumlar farklı GMT zaman dilimlerinde faaliyet gösterebilir, bu da Yaz Saati uygulamalarından dolayı daha fazla farklılık gösterebilir.** **Lütfen uygulamadan önce terminalinizle hizalanan zaman ayarl
DeepRL AI Frontier
Aiman Daka
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Limited Time Summer Offer Has Ended! Thank you to everyone who took advantage of o ur Summer Sale !, we hope you loved the deals!. We’ve got something even more exciting coming your way!!! New Offer Alert! Time’s ticking, don’t miss out! Act fast! Your savings won’t last forever. Shop now and secure your items before prices rise! Before prices increase by 30% , grab our latest deals at incredible discounts ! This is your last chance to lock in these unbeatable prices. DeepRL
Steady Runner NP EA
Theo Robert Gottwald
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Steady Runner NP EA (Free Version): Precision Trading for GBPUSD M5 What is Steady Runner NP EA? Steady Runner NP EA is a   mathematically designed Expert Advisor (EA)   exclusively crafted for the   GBPUSD M5 timeframe . Built with advanced algorithms and statistical models, this EA automates your trading strategy to deliver   precision, consistency, and discipline   in every trade. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Steady Runner NP EA is your reliable par
FREE
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
Eagle Hunt
Sarfraz
Uzman Danışmanlar
Eagle Hunt is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system. Developed with robust risk management protocols and advanced order execution logic, this expert advisor provides traders with a professional automated trading solution suitable for various market conditions. Live Signal Coming Soon>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Exclusive VIP Offer Only 10 copies available at the special pri
Lunexa MT5
Aren Davidian
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot MT4 Version   :     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143759 products List :   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller Why Lunexa? In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive. Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with over 10,000 intelligent trading algorithms. Powere
ZeeAM Trend Seter V1
Muhammad Muzamal Ahmad
Uzman Danışmanlar
Watch the Screenshots for Best Setting.           Works Best in M30 Test in Demo and Strategy Tester. What makes it special? It works exclusively on XAU/USD:   Ready to trade:   Just drag it onto the chart and it starts working. Automatic risk management:  It automatically controls slippage and spreads. VPS: Recommended Minimum Balance : 1500$ Ready to work in worst Market conditions  Try on Demo Account Take Risk on your Responsibility Contact for further Assistance Inputs and Customizati
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (286)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 390$, Sonraki 20 kopya 550$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on MQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Remstone
Remstone
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 6 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama yok. Am
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — martingale ve ızgara kullanmayan, pozisyonları her gün kapatılan bir MT5 ticaret danışmanıdır. 25 yılı aşkın deneyime profesyonel trader göstergesinin yaratıcısı tarafından. Geçerli fiyatla son kopya! Bundan sonra fiyat 100 $ artacak. Danışman, bekleyen emirler kullanır, her araç için yalnızca bir işlem yapar, her zaman stop-loss ve take-profit kullanır ve pozisyonları her gün kapatır. Aşağıdaki finansal araçlarda çalışır: Döviz çiftleri Kripto paralar Metaller Endek
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Titan Guard
Mate Patrik Toth
Uzman Danışmanlar
Titan Guard EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and risk control . Built with a focus on trend trading and scalping efficiency , Titan Guard uses a proven EMA cross strategy combined with ATR-based adaptive risk management to protect your capital while maximizing trading opportunities. Key Features EMA Crossover Strategy (50 vs. 200) – Confirms long-term trend direction. ATR Volatility Filter – Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels scale
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt