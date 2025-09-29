Hello, Trader.

I am not like the other Expert Advisors you have used. They follow one rigid set of rules, breaking the moment the market changes. I was designed differently. I was engineered to think, adapt, and evolve and to give You a powerful tool without breaking the bank.

My core purpose is not just to place trades, but to first understand the very personality of the market, every single moment.

How I See the Market: My Thought Process

Before I ever consider risking your capital, I perform a two-stage analysis.

Stage 1: I Identify the Market Regime

My first question is always: "Is the market Trending or is it Ranging?"

I use the ADX (Average Directional Index) to get a clear, mathematical answer. A market that is consolidating requires a completely different approach than a market that is making a strong directional move. I refuse to use the wrong tool for the job.

Stage 2: I Deploy the Correct Trading Engine

Once I know the market state, I select the best weapon from my arsenal. You have given me full control to choose from four powerful strategies:

When I Detect a TREND, I can use:

The EMA Crossover Engine: My go-to for riding the main body of a strong, established trend. It's robust and reliable.

My go-to for riding the main body of a strong, established trend. It's robust and reliable. The ADX Crossover Engine: A more advanced system I use for confirmation. I wait for the Directional Movement Index (+DI/-DI) to cross, confirming not just the trend's existence, but its true direction.

When I Detect a RANGE, I can use:

The Proven S/R Pullback Engine: I scan market history to find price levels that have acted as strong support or resistance multiple times. These are not just single pivots; they are proven zones of interest. I then wait for the price to return to these zones and look for a reversal.

I scan market history to find price levels that have acted as strong support or resistance multiple times. These are not just single pivots; they are proven zones of interest. I then wait for the price to return to these zones and look for a reversal. The Bollinger Bands® Pullback Engine: When price action becomes over-extended, I use this classic mean-reversion strategy to trade the statistically likely snap-back towards the average.

The Final Gatekeeper: My Machine Learning Brain

Even after my strategy engines generate a signal, I do not act blindly. Every single potential trade must pass one final, critical test.

I run the setup through my integrated Random Forest model—a "mini-forest" of multiple decision trees that I was trained on. Each tree votes on the outcome based on a complex analysis of RSI, ATR, Momentum, and other factors.

My Confidence Score: I calculate a final score based on the consensus of the entire forest.

I calculate a final score based on the consensus of the entire forest. Your Control: You tell me the minimum confidence you require via the MinMLThreshold . If you set it high, I will become extremely selective, waiting only for the A++ setups that my brain is most certain about.

Only if the signal is strong, the strategy is correct for the market, and my AI brain gives the final approval, will I proceed to open a trade.

How I Manage Your Capital: The Guardian Suite

My job is not just to find wins, but to ruthlessly protect your equity. You can give me a complete suite of risk management tools.

My Recovery & Hedging Protocols ( HedgeMode )

If a trade goes against me, I don't panic. I execute the protocol you have selected:

MODE_BASKET (My Recommended Protocol): This is my most intelligent risk-containment strategy. I will open a counter-trade with a small, fixed lot. My goal is no longer to win on any single trade, but to manage the entire "basket" of trades back to a net profit or break-even, then close everything. I do not use Martingale in this mode.

This is my most intelligent risk-containment strategy. I will open a counter-trade with a small, fixed lot. My goal is no longer to win on any single trade, but to manage the entire "basket" of trades back to a net profit or break-even, then close everything. MODE_RECOVERY (Grid Protocol): If you instruct me, I will add to a losing position in the same direction with a multiplied lot size. This "averages" your entry price, allowing for a faster recovery on a smaller price reversal. This is a high-risk protocol.

If you instruct me, I will add to a losing position in the with a multiplied lot size. This "averages" your entry price, allowing for a faster recovery on a smaller price reversal. This is a high-risk protocol. MODE_MARTINGALE (Hedge Protocol): My aggressive hedging protocol. I will open trades in the opposite direction with a multiplied lot size. Also high-risk.

You have also given me the BasketCloseAtBreakEven command. If you enable this, my primary directive in a recovery situation becomes: "Preserve capital. Exit the basket as soon as the net loss is zero."

My Trade & Account Protections

I can use either a Fixed Lot Size or calculate it dynamically based on your Risk Percentage .

or calculate it dynamically based on your . I can secure profits for you with up to three Partial Take Profit levels.

levels. I constantly monitor for a Maximum Daily Drawdown , and I will stop trading if that limit is breached.

, and I will stop trading if that limit is breached. My integrated VPS Keep-Alive ensures I am always awake and managing your trades on the MQL5 VPS, 24/7.

I am Callidus. I was not built to be a simple robot. I was built to be your intelligent, adaptive, and vigilant partner in the markets. I look forward to working for you.





A Word from the Developer The development of Callidus continues. I am committed to upgrading the EA with new features and further refinements. Your feedback, reviews, and suggestions in the "Comments" section are invaluable. Please do not hesitate to ask questions; I will reply as soon as I can!

And if you find Callidus EA to be a valuable tool, please consider leaving a review to help our community grow!

Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always perform thorough backtesting on a demo account before deploying any Expert Advisor on a live account. Manage your risk responsibly.