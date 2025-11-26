Callidus Simple: The Adaptive Gold Trading Engine (FREE)

Callidus Lite is your gateway to modern, intelligent automation. This is not a "demo" with an expiration date; it is a fully functional version of the professional Callidus EA, specifically tuned and locked for XAUUSD (Gold) trading.

Experience the power of the Adaptive Core and our advanced Recovery Systems completely free.





Get the full version: Callidus EA | Free Download Trading Robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5





The Difference

Callidus Simple (This Version):

Full Adaptive Engine: Automatically switches strategies based on Market Regime (Trend vs. Range).

Full Recovery Suite: Access to Basket, Recovery (Grid), Martingale, and Standard modes.

Full Risk Controls: Dynamic Lot Sizing, Trailing Stops, Break-Even, and Drawdown protection.

Symbol Locked: Exclusively designed for XAUUSD.

No ML Filter: Uses standard technical analysis without the AI probability filter.

Callidus Pro (Full Version):

All features the free version has.

Machine Learning Engine: Uses an 88% accuracy Random Forest model to filter out weak trades before they open.

Multi-Symbol Portfolio: Trade EURUSD, GBPUSD, Indices, and more simultaneously.

Advanced Filtering: Higher win-rates and lower drawdown due to AI filtering.

Core Features of Callidus Simple

1. Adaptive Strategy Switching: The Right Tool for Gold Gold is volatile. A static strategy will fail. Callidus Lite uses a sophisticated ADX-based Market Regime Filter to analyze XAUUSD in real-time:

In Trending Markets: It activates a robust EMA Crossover Engine to capture those massive Gold breakouts.

In Ranging Markets: It engages a precision Support/Resistance Pullback Engine, identifying high-probability reversals from key levels.

2. The Complete Hedging & Recovery Suite: Unlike other free EAs that limit your tools, Callidus Lite gives you the full arsenal of recovery modes to manage your risk:

Basket Mode (Recommended): The ultimate in risk containment. Opens fixed-lot hedges and manages the group as a single "basket," closing all positions at a dollar-based profit target.

Recovery Mode (Grid-Style): For aggressive growth. Adds to losing positions in the same direction with multiplied lots to "average down" the entry price.

Martingale Mode: The classic aggressive hedging approach to recover drawdowns quickly.

Standard Mode: A simple, single hedge protection.

3. Institutional-Grade Protection

Selectable Lot Sizing: Auto-calculation based on Risk % or Fixed Lots.

Multi-Stage Profit Taking: Secure gains with partial close levels.

Safety Nets: Max Daily Drawdown limit, Max Spread filter, and Trading Hours control.

Automated Management: VPS Keep-Alive "Pinger" included ensures your trades are managed 24/7 on MQL5 VPS.

Important Notes for Lite Users

XAUUSD Only: This version is hard-coded to trade Gold (XAUUSD). Please attach it to an XAUUSD chart.

Backtesting: Feel free to stress-test the Recovery and Basket modes in the Strategy Tester to see how they handle Gold's volatility. Set file included for scalping (Presets folder)

Why Upgrade? Callidus Lite is powerful, but it trades every valid signal. The Full Version uses Machine Learning to reject the bad signals, significantly smoothing the equity curve and reducing the need for recovery trades.





Callidus EA | Free Download Trading Robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5





Disclaimer: Trading XAUUSD (Gold) carries a high level of risk due to volatility. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always perform thorough backtesting on a demo account before deploying any Expert Advisor on a live account. Manage your risk responsibly.