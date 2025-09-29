Callidus EA

Callidus is not just another Expert Advisor; it is a comprehensive, institutional-grade trading framework designed for the modern markets. Built on a foundation of adaptive logic and robust risk management, Callidus automatically adjusts its strategy to changing market conditions, aiming to maximize opportunities while rigorously protecting your capital.

Harness the power of a system that thinks, adapts, and manages risk with unparalleled sophistication.

Key Features:

  • Intelligent Market Regime Detection:

    • ADX-Powered Analysis: Callidus uses the Average Directional Index (ADX) to determine the current state of the market. It intelligently identifies whether the market is in a strong trend or a sideways range.
    • Automatic Strategy Switching: Based on the market regime, the EA automatically deploys the most suitable strategy:
      • Trending Markets: A robust EMA Crossover Engine is activated to capture momentum and ride established trends.
      • Ranging Markets: A sophisticated Support/Resistance Pullback Engine is engaged, designed to identify pullbacks to key S/R levels and trade the reversal. This adaptive logic ensures the EA is always using the right tool for the job.

  • Machine Learning (ML) Trade Filter:

    • Go beyond simple indicators. Callidus uses a built-in, trained Logistic Regression model to calculate the probability of a trade's success before it is opened.
    • Only high-probability setups are taken, filtering out weak signals and improving the overall quality of trades. The confidence threshold is fully customizable.

  • Advanced Multi-Pair Trading:

    • Designed from the ground up to trade multiple symbols simultaneously from a single chart.
    • Efficiently manages indicators and trade logic for your entire specified portfolio (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD).

  • Sophisticated Risk Management & Trade Control:

    • Selectable Lot Sizing: Choose between a dynamic risk percentage of your account balance or a fixed lot size, giving you complete control over your position sizing.
    • Smart Basket Hedging: A revolutionary approach to managing losing trades. Instead of a high-risk Martingale, Callidus can open fixed-lot hedges and manage the entire group of trades as a "basket," closing all positions when a predefined profit or stop-loss target (in account currency) is reached. This contains risk and prevents catastrophic losses. (Classic Martingale-style recovery is also available as an option).
    • Multi-Stage Profit Taking: Secure your profits progressively with up to three partial take-profit levels based on ATR multiples.
    • Advanced Trade Management: Includes fully configurable Break-Even, ATR-based Trailing Stop, Max Holding Time, and more.

Built for Serious Traders:

  • Comprehensive Filters: Protect your account with filters for maximum spread, daily drawdown, time-of-day trading, and minimum win rate.
  • Performance Optimized: Features "once per bar" logic to ensure backtesting is lightning-fast and live CPU usage is minimal.
  • Informative Dashboard: An optional on-chart dashboard provides a real-time overview of your account equity, open positions, and EA performance.

Why is Callidus EA Different?

  • 🧠 It's Powered by Machine Learning: Before any trade is opened, our built-in ML filter analyzes the setup and calculates its probability of success. Only high-probability trades are executed, keeping you out of weak setups.

  • 🛡️ It Features Smart Basket Hedging: Forget dangerous Martingale strategies. When a trade goes against you, Callidus uses a sophisticated basket management system. It can open hedges to manage the position and aims to close the entire group of trades at a small profit or a predefined, controlled stop-loss. This is risk management, evolved.

  • 🚀 It's Built for Performance: Trade multiple symbols (Forex, Indices, Gold) from a single chart. With highly optimized "once per bar" logic, backtesting is fast and efficient, allowing you to find the perfect settings quickly.

  • 🎛️ You Are in Full Control: From dynamic risk-based lot sizing to multi-stage take profits, break-even, and trailing stops, every aspect of trade management is fully customizable to fit your personal trading style.

How to Use Callidus: A Guide to Key Parameters

Callidus EA is designed to be powerful yet user-friendly. Here’s a breakdown of the most important settings to get you started.

1. General & Strategy Settings

  • SymbolsList : Enter the symbols you want to trade, separated by commas (e.g., "EURUSD,XAUUSD,US30").
  • TradeTF : The primary timeframe for the trading strategy (e.g., H1).
  • EnableRSI  &  EnableMTFConfirm : Use these boolean switches to turn the RSI and Multi-Timeframe confirmation filters on or off.

2. Risk Management & Level Settings

  • RiskPercent : The core of your risk management. The EA will automatically calculate the lot size for each trade to risk this percentage of your account balance. Set to  0  to use a fixed lot size.
  • ATRStopMultiplier  &  ATRTPMultiplier : These define your risk-to-reward ratio based on the market's current volatility (ATR). For example, a setting of  2.0  for SL and  3.0  for TP sets a 1:1.5 R:R based on ATR.

3. Machine Learning Filter

This is the "brain" of the EA.

  • EnableMLFilter : Turn the probability filter on or off.
  • MinMLThreshold : The minimum confidence score (from 0.0 to 1.0) required for the EA to open a trade. A higher value (e.g., 0.60) makes the EA more selective, taking fewer but higher-probability trades. A value of  0.50  will take any trade the model slightly favors. This is a key parameter to optimize.

4. Hedging System: Basket vs. Martingale

You have two powerful recovery modes. It is highly recommended to use the  Basket Closure  mode for safer trading.

  • To use Basket Mode (Recommended):
    • Set  UseBasketClose = true .
    • Set  EnableSmartHedge = true .
    • BasketHedgeLotSize : The fixed lot size for all hedge trades.
    • BasketProfitTarget  &  BasketStopLoss : The dollar value at which to close the entire group of trades. This contains your risk.
  • To use Martingale Mode (High Risk):
    • Set  UseBasketClose = false .
    • Set  EnableSmartHedge = true .
    • HedgeMultiplier : The multiplier for lot size on each new hedge trade (e.g., 1.5x). Use with extreme caution.

5. Adaptive Strategy: Market Regime Filters This is the core of Callidus's intelligence. It automatically analyzes the market and chooses the best strategy.

  • EnableADXFilter: When  true , the EA uses the ADX indicator to determine if the market is trending or ranging.
  • EnableSRPullback: When  true  (and the ADX filter detects a ranging market), the EA will use the Support/Resistance Pullback strategy. If  false  or if the market is trending, it will use the default EMA Crossover strategy.

Tests and settings:

All tests were done on Every tick based on real ticks and an average of 104 ms server delay.

Every test result can be found as screenshots, with these exact settings.

1. XAUUSD 1H 1 year lookback (aggressive)

[General]

  • EnableEA:  true
  • MainMagicNumber:  1001

[Strategy settings]

  • SymbolsList:  XAUUSD
  • TradeTF:  PERIOD_H1
  • EnableRSI:  true
  • EnableMTFConfirm:  true
  • ConfirmTF:  PERIOD_M15

[Level settings]

  • ATRStopMultiplier:  1.7  (A tighter Stop Loss based on volatility)
  • ATRTPMultiplier:  3.0  (A Risk:Reward ratio of approx. 1:1.76)

[Lot Sizing]

  • LotSizingMode:  Risk Percent
  • RiskPercent:  3.0  (A higher risk setting for this aggressive instrument)

[Break-even & Trailing Stop]

  • EnableBreakEven:  true
  • BE_ATR_Multiplier:  1.5
  • EnableTrailingStop:  true
  • TrailingActivateATRMult:  1.5

[Multi TP management]

  • EnableMultiTP:  true
  • TP1Multiplier:  2.1
  • TP2Multiplier:  4.2
  • TP3Multiplier:  5.3
  • PartialCloseRatio:  0.6  (Closes 60% of the remaining position at each TP level)

[Hedging & Recovery]

  • EnableSmartHedge:  false  🔴 (Hedging is turned OFF)
  • EnableStandardHedge:  false  🔴 (Hedging is turned OFF)

[Trade filters]

  • MaxDailyDrawdownPercent:  3.0  (A tighter daily drawdown limit)
  • TradeStartHour:  2  (Starts trading at 02:00 server time)
  • TradeEndHour:  19  (Stops opening new trades after 19:00 server time)

[Machine learning filter]

  • EnableMLFilter:  true
  • MinMLThreshold:  0.51  (Accepts trades with a predicted win probability > 51%)

[ADX Market Regime]

  • EnableADXFilter:  true
  • ADXRangingThreshold:  25.0
  • ADXTrendingThreshold:  30.0

[SR Pullback (Ranging) Strategy]

  • EnableSRPullback:  true
  • SR_Timeframe:  PERIOD_H4  (Looks for Support/Resistance on the H4 chart)

2. EURUSD, GBPUSD 1H 1 year lookback (conservative)

[Strategy & General]

  • SymbolsList:  EURUSD,GBPUSD
  • TradeTF:  PERIOD_H1
  • RiskPercent:  1.0  (A conservative 1% risk per trade)
  • EnableMTFConfirm:  true

[Level settings]

  • ATRStopMultiplier:  2.0
  • ATRTPMultiplier:  3.0  (A standard Risk:Reward ratio of 1:1.5)

[Hedging & Recovery]

  • Hedging Features:  Disabled  🔴 (This configuration relies on the primary Stop Loss and does not use the Basket or Martingale recovery systems.)

[Machine learning filter]

  • EnableMLFilter:  true
  • MinMLThreshold:  0.57  (A selective threshold, requiring the model to have at least 57% confidence before opening a trade)

[ADX Market Regime]

  • EnableADXFilter:  true
  • ADXTrendingThreshold:  30.0

[SR Pullback (Ranging) Strategy]

  • EnableSRPullback:  true
  • SR_Timeframe:  PERIOD_H4
  • SR_WaitForRejection:  true  (Waits for a confirmation candle before entering a pullback trade)


Callidus is the result of a forward-thinking design philosophy that prioritizes adaptation, risk management, and data-driven decisions. It is the ideal tool for the discerning trader looking to elevate their automated trading to the next level.

Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always perform your own backtesting and risk assessment before deploying any Expert Advisor on a live account.


















Produits recommandés
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Description du produit Aperçu VIX Momentum Pro est un système de trading algorithmique sophistiqué conçu exclusivement pour les Indices Synthétiques VIX75. L'algorithme emploie une analyse multi-timeframes avancée combinée avec des techniques de détection de momentum propriétaires pour identifier les opportunités de trading à haute probabilité dans le marché de volatilité synthétique. Stratégie de trading L'Expert Advisor opère sur une approche comprehensive basée sur le m
AbacuQuant
Cristian David Castillo Arrieta
Experts
Live Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2333700 AbacuQuant es un marco de trabajo de trading (trading framework) extremadamente flexible y dinámico, diseñado para el trader serio que busca control total y una profunda personalización. Construido sobre más de 3,500 líneas de código MQL5, su arquitectura se basa en la modularidad y la confluencia de señales, permitiendo al usuario diseñar, probar y desplegar una variedad casi infinita de sistemas de trading automatizados. Su capacidad de
The Kraken
Chimdike Obinna Nkwo
Experts
THE KRAKEN minera pour vous. Contactez-moi sur Telegram [@glownx] pour un prix réduit. Je préfère acheter en dehors de la marketplace à cause de leurs grosses commissions. Paires recommandées : EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USTEC, XAUUSD, BTCUSD Des profits élevés sur les graphiques 1 minute à 5 minutes OPTIMISÉ POUR LES PROP FIRMS (comptes d’évaluation) Avant utilisation, effectuez les réglages recommandés dans les paramètres d'entrée. Trailing Stop Loss : 20 Points de profit avant activation du T
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Expert Advisor pour le trading avec des réseaux neuronaux profonds qui s'entraînent avec l'apprentissage automatique, jusqu'à 1 512 mesures pondérées pour chaque symbole, à mesure que le marché progresse. Il fonctionne sur divers symboles et périodes Forex, et en désélectionnant les symboles et les périodes, il peut également être défini sur le graphique actuel sur son symbole et sa période. Il peut être configuré pour différentes paires et un réseau neuronal différent peut être géré sur chaque
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
Nova DPO Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova DPO Trader is a structured automation of the Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) — a tool designed to isolate short-term price cycles by filtering out long-term trends. This EA transforms the DPO’s cycle-focused signals into a disciplined trading system that acts only when momentum aligns with clear, repeatable patterns. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova DPO Trader waits for genuine cyclical signals. Trades are executed when the DPO indicates meaningful overbought or oversold conditions, re
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile 498 $ pour l'introduction, il augmentera de 100 par mois jusqu'à atteindre 1298 $ Bot de trading automatisé pour XAUUSD (GOLD). Connectez ce bot à vos graphiques XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 et laissez-le trader automatiquement avec une stratégie éprouvée ! Conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une automatisation simple mais efficace, ce bot exécute des transactions basées sur une combinaison d'indicateurs techniques et d'action des prix, optimisés pour
Horse Rider
Nikolas Berta
Experts
Horse Rider — A Simple Trend-Following EA for Swing Trading  No martingale. No arbitrage. No grid. No high-frequency trading. This expert advisor offers a clean, focused approach to trend-following without unnecessary complexity. Horse Rider is designed for swing trading, emphasizing large wins and controlled losses. Its foundation is built for adaptability and consistency across varying market conditions. While originally developed with prop firm environments in mind, Horse Rider suits a wid
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Experts
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
Ultimate Hero MT5
Smart Forex Lab.
Experts
Construit pour une performance maximale. Optimisé pour les retraits de bénéfices. Introduction d'une nouvelle option - test avec émulation des retraits de bénéfices. Ultimate Hero est un outil de trading avancé conçu pour maximiser vos profits sur le marché des changes. Ce logiciel de trading avancé est créé en utilisant la dernière technologie GPT-4 et dispose d'une large gamme de fonctionnalités avancées. Ultimate Hero est un robot de trading qui utilise une stratégie de trading en grille ba
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
Prism Breakout Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Breaker Pro V2 – Multi-Symbol Portfolio Range Trading System Prism Breaker Pro V2 is a professional range breakout trading system featuring sophisticated portfolio management, multi-symbol support, and advanced risk controls. It is designed for traders seeking to capitalize on market range breakouts across multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Key Features Advanced Range Trading Strategies Simple Breakouts:   Clean price action breakout entries. Confirmed Breakouts:   Multi-filter valid
FREE
ScalpFusion
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
ScalpFusion - Elite High-Frequency Trading System Professional Edition Trading Bot ScalpFusion  is an advanced high-frequency trading system designed for professional traders seeking precise and rapid market operations. The system utilizes ultra-low latency and multi-strategy approach for market opportunities. Backtest Results Analysis Test Period : 2020-2025 (5 years) Initial Deposit : $5,000 Final Result : $651,397.32 Total Return : +13,027.95% History Quality : 99% Key Performance Metri
ZhuQue S3
Jing Bo Wu
5 (1)
Experts
This EA combines market structure analysis with Fibonacci retracement zones to identify high-probability entry points during trending markets. It intelligently maps swing highs/lows and evaluates the strength of a trend before placing entries at optimal retracement levels, typically 38.2%, 50%, and 61.8%. By trading in the direction of the main trend , this strategy offers a balance between precision and risk management. The EA also includes smart risk allocation logic, adjusting lot sizes depe
Born to Kill Zone
Erlan Sumanjaya
Experts
Born to Kill Zone  is a trading strategy in the financial markets where traders aim to profit from short- to intermediate-term price movements.  In conducting the analysis, this EA incorporates the use of a moving average indicator . As we are aware, moving averages are reliable indicators widely utilized by professional traders Key components include precise entry and exit strategies, risk management through stop-loss orders, and position sizing. Swing trading strikes a balance between active
Advanced Neural Breakout
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Experts
**Neural Breakout - AI-Powered Portfolio Manager**   ** Turn Your MT5 Terminal into a Self-Learning Trading Hub. Manage Multiple Forex Pairs with Institutional-Grade Risk Management from a Single Chart.**   Tired of EAs that overpromise and underdeliver? Neural Breakout isn't just another robot; it's a sophisticated trading system engineered for traders who demand **adaptability, transparency, and uncompromising risk control.**   GET SETFILES HERE:  https://tinyurl.com/3vkms93z   WHY TRAD
GoldAlgo Breaker MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
Experts
GoldAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144974 "GoldAlgo Breaker"  [$ 150 > Next price > $ 175] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals
DowAlgo Breaker MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
Experts
DowAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for US30 index. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145607 "DowAlgo Breaker" [$ 150 > Next price > $ 175] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/23
Trend light AI
Younes Bordbar
Experts
Anyone who purchases the robot, please leave a comment so I can send you the optimal input values for each currency pair to maximize your profits in the market TIME FRIM :15min Are you looking for a way to begin trading with low risk and excellent results? Or perhaps you’re ready to take on slightly higher risks for bigger rewards? Our trading robot, designed for MetaTrader 4 and 5, is exactly what you need! Why Choose This Robot? Adjustable Risk Levels: Use the Input section to customize the r
Nasdaq Champion MT5
Sugianto
4 (1)
Experts
Trade Nasdaq 100 Like a Pro – Powered by a Decade of Expertise For years, as an EA developer, I received countless requests to create an expert advisor specifically designed to trade the Nasdaq 100. I took that challenge seriously. After nearly a decade of research, development, and real-world testing, I finally perfected an expert advisor that delivers powerful, automated trading for Nasdaq 100.This isn't just another EA—it’s the result of 10 years of refinement , built to maximize opportuniti
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Experts
Présentation de SchermanActionPro : le nouveau robot de trading automatisé d'Automatictrading Automatictrading est fier de présenter SchermanActionPro ! Fonctionnalités en vedette :  • Indicateurs configurables : Ajustez les moyennes et le nombre de bougies selon les recommandations d'Ivan.  • Flexibilité opérationnelle : Choisissez entre les achats et les ventes.  • Prise de bénéfices : Options fixes, basées sur ATR ou signal contraire.  • Loss Stop : Fixe configurable, selon ATR ou par signal
Aetheris Quantum
Dmytro Tishchenko
Experts
Aetheris Quantum — AI-Powered Trading Solution Aetheris Quantum is a powerful trading bot designed to analyze market patterns using artificial intelligence technology. By continuously learning and adapting to changing market conditions, the bot ensures high-accuracy forecasts and effective trading even in challenging market environments. Unlike basic trading solutions, Aetheris Quantum offers customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their unique trading strategies! Special Price:
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
Le système de trading AO est spécifiquement conçu pour le trading de tendance, en utilisant les heures d'enchères ou de nouvelles comme points de référence pour les comparer avec d'autres heures de commande spécifiques afin d'anticiper les tendances du marché. **Tous les paramètres de temps utilisés dans l'EA sont basés sur l'heure de votre terminal. Différents courtiers peuvent fonctionner dans différents fuseaux horaires GMT, ce qui peut varier davantage en raison des ajustements liés à l'he
DeepRL AI Frontier
Aiman Daka
Experts
The Limited Time Summer Offer Has Ended! Thank you to everyone who took advantage of o ur Summer Sale !, we hope you loved the deals!. We’ve got something even more exciting coming your way!!! New Offer Alert! Time’s ticking, don’t miss out! Act fast! Your savings won’t last forever. Shop now and secure your items before prices rise! Before prices increase by 30% , grab our latest deals at incredible discounts ! This is your last chance to lock in these unbeatable prices. DeepRL
Steady Runner NP EA
Theo Robert Gottwald
3 (1)
Experts
Introducing Steady Runner NP EA (Free Version): Precision Trading for GBPUSD M5 What is Steady Runner NP EA? Steady Runner NP EA is a   mathematically designed Expert Advisor (EA)   exclusively crafted for the   GBPUSD M5 timeframe . Built with advanced algorithms and statistical models, this EA automates your trading strategy to deliver   precision, consistency, and discipline   in every trade. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Steady Runner NP EA is your reliable par
FREE
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Eagle Hunt
Sarfraz
Experts
Eagle Hunt is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system. Developed with robust risk management protocols and advanced order execution logic, this expert advisor provides traders with a professional automated trading solution suitable for various market conditions. Live Signal Coming Soon>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Exclusive VIP Offer Only 10 copies available at the special pri
Lunexa MT5
Aren Davidian
Experts
Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot MT4 Version   :     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143759 products List :   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller Why Lunexa? In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive. Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with over 10,000 intelligent trading algorithms. Powere
ZeeAM Trend Seter V1
Muhammad Muzamal Ahmad
Experts
Watch the Screenshots for Best Setting.           Works Best in M30 Test in Demo and Strategy Tester. What makes it special? It works exclusively on XAU/USD:   Ready to trade:   Just drag it onto the chart and it starts working. Automatic risk management:  It automatically controls slippage and spreads. VPS: Recommended Minimum Balance : 1500$ Ready to work in worst Market conditions  Try on Demo Account Take Risk on your Responsibility Contact for further Assistance Inputs and Customizati
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (286)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (11)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (12)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (20)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 390 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 550 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Experts
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles que  XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques d
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Experts
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on MQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Remstone
Remstone
5 (2)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 6 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rejoign
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (6)
Experts
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — robot de trading MT5 sans martingale ni grille, avec clôture quotidienne des positions. Développé par trader professionnel avec plus de 25 ans d'expérience. Dernière copie au prix actuel ! Ensuite, le prix augmentera de 100 $. L'expert utilise des ordres en attente, n'ouvre qu'une seule position par actif, applique toujours un stop-loss et un take-profit, et clôture les positions chaque jour. Fonctionne avec les instruments financiers suivants : Paires de devises Cry
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
Plus de l'auteur
Titan Guard
Mate Patrik Toth
Experts
Titan Guard EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and risk control . Built with a focus on trend trading and scalping efficiency , Titan Guard uses a proven EMA cross strategy combined with ATR-based adaptive risk management to protect your capital while maximizing trading opportunities. Key Features EMA Crossover Strategy (50 vs. 200) – Confirms long-term trend direction. ATR Volatility Filter – Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels scale
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis