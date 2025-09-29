Callidus EA

Callidus is not just another Expert Advisor; it is a comprehensive, institutional-grade trading framework designed for the modern markets. Built on a foundation of adaptive logic and robust risk management, Callidus automatically adjusts its strategy to changing market conditions, aiming to maximize opportunities while rigorously protecting your capital.

Harness the power of a system that thinks, adapts, and manages risk with unparalleled sophistication.

Key Features:

Intelligent Market Regime Detection: ADX-Powered Analysis: Callidus uses the Average Directional Index (ADX) to determine the current state of the market. It intelligently identifies whether the market is in a strong trend or a sideways range . Automatic Strategy Switching: Based on the market regime, the EA automatically deploys the most suitable strategy: Trending Markets: A robust EMA Crossover Engine is activated to capture momentum and ride established trends. Ranging Markets: A sophisticated Support/Resistance Pullback Engine is engaged, designed to identify pullbacks to key S/R levels and trade the reversal. This adaptive logic ensures the EA is always using the right tool for the job.

Machine Learning (ML) Trade Filter: Go beyond simple indicators. Callidus uses a built-in, trained Logistic Regression model to calculate the probability of a trade's success before it is opened. Only high-probability setups are taken, filtering out weak signals and improving the overall quality of trades. The confidence threshold is fully customizable.

Advanced Multi-Pair Trading: Designed from the ground up to trade multiple symbols simultaneously from a single chart. Efficiently manages indicators and trade logic for your entire specified portfolio (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD).

Sophisticated Risk Management & Trade Control: Selectable Lot Sizing: Choose between a dynamic risk percentage of your account balance or a fixed lot size , giving you complete control over your position sizing. Smart Basket Hedging: A revolutionary approach to managing losing trades. Instead of a high-risk Martingale, Callidus can open fixed-lot hedges and manage the entire group of trades as a "basket," closing all positions when a predefined profit or stop-loss target (in account currency) is reached. This contains risk and prevents catastrophic losses. (Classic Martingale-style recovery is also available as an option). Multi-Stage Profit Taking: Secure your profits progressively with up to three partial take-profit levels based on ATR multiples. Advanced Trade Management: Includes fully configurable Break-Even, ATR-based Trailing Stop, Max Holding Time, and more.



Built for Serious Traders:

Comprehensive Filters: Protect your account with filters for maximum spread, daily drawdown, time-of-day trading, and minimum win rate.

Protect your account with filters for maximum spread, daily drawdown, time-of-day trading, and minimum win rate. Performance Optimized: Features "once per bar" logic to ensure backtesting is lightning-fast and live CPU usage is minimal.

Features "once per bar" logic to ensure backtesting is lightning-fast and live CPU usage is minimal. Informative Dashboard: An optional on-chart dashboard provides a real-time overview of your account equity, open positions, and EA performance.

Why is Callidus EA Different? 🧠 It's Powered by Machine Learning: Before any trade is opened, our built-in ML filter analyzes the setup and calculates its probability of success. Only high-probability trades are executed, keeping you out of weak setups.

🛡️ It Features Smart Basket Hedging: Forget dangerous Martingale strategies. When a trade goes against you, Callidus uses a sophisticated basket management system. It can open hedges to manage the position and aims to close the entire group of trades at a small profit or a predefined, controlled stop-loss. This is risk management, evolved.

🚀 It's Built for Performance: Trade multiple symbols (Forex, Indices, Gold) from a single chart. With highly optimized "once per bar" logic, backtesting is fast and efficient, allowing you to find the perfect settings quickly.

🎛️ You Are in Full Control: From dynamic risk-based lot sizing to multi-stage take profits, break-even, and trailing stops, every aspect of trade management is fully customizable to fit your personal trading style. How to Use Callidus: A Guide to Key Parameters Callidus EA is designed to be powerful yet user-friendly. Here’s a breakdown of the most important settings to get you started. 1. General & Strategy Settings SymbolsList : Enter the symbols you want to trade, separated by commas (e.g., "EURUSD,XAUUSD,US30").

Enter the symbols you want to trade, separated by commas (e.g., "EURUSD,XAUUSD,US30"). TradeTF : The primary timeframe for the trading strategy (e.g., H1).

The primary timeframe for the trading strategy (e.g., H1). EnableRSI & EnableMTFConfirm : Use these boolean switches to turn the RSI and Multi-Timeframe confirmation filters on or off. 2. Risk Management & Level Settings RiskPercent : The core of your risk management. The EA will automatically calculate the lot size for each trade to risk this percentage of your account balance. Set to 0 to use a fixed lot size.

The core of your risk management. The EA will automatically calculate the lot size for each trade to risk this percentage of your account balance. Set to 0 to use a fixed lot size. ATRStopMultiplier & ATRTPMultiplier : These define your risk-to-reward ratio based on the market's current volatility (ATR). For example, a setting of 2.0 for SL and 3.0 for TP sets a 1:1.5 R:R based on ATR. 3. Machine Learning Filter This is the "brain" of the EA. EnableMLFilter : Turn the probability filter on or off.

Turn the probability filter on or off. MinMLThreshold : The minimum confidence score (from 0.0 to 1.0) required for the EA to open a trade. A higher value (e.g., 0.60) makes the EA more selective, taking fewer but higher-probability trades. A value of 0.50 will take any trade the model slightly favors. This is a key parameter to optimize. 4. Hedging System: Basket vs. Martingale You have two powerful recovery modes. It is highly recommended to use the Basket Closure mode for safer trading. To use Basket Mode (Recommended): Set UseBasketClose = true . Set EnableSmartHedge = true . BasketHedgeLotSize : The fixed lot size for all hedge trades. BasketProfitTarget & BasketStopLoss : The dollar value at which to close the entire group of trades. This contains your risk.

To use Martingale Mode (High Risk): Set UseBasketClose = false . Set EnableSmartHedge = true . HedgeMultiplier : The multiplier for lot size on each new hedge trade (e.g., 1.5x). Use with extreme caution.

5. Adaptive Strategy: Market Regime Filters This is the core of Callidus's intelligence. It automatically analyzes the market and chooses the best strategy. EnableADXFilter: When true , the EA uses the ADX indicator to determine if the market is trending or ranging.

When true , the EA uses the ADX indicator to determine if the market is trending or ranging. EnableSRPullback: When true (and the ADX filter detects a ranging market), the EA will use the Support/Resistance Pullback strategy. If false or if the market is trending, it will use the default EMA Crossover strategy.

Tests and settings: All tests were done on Every tick based on real ticks and an average of 104 ms server delay. Every test result can be found as screenshots, with these exact settings. 1. XAUUSD 1H 1 year lookback (aggressive) [General] EnableEA: true

true MainMagicNumber: 1001 [Strategy settings] SymbolsList: XAUUSD

XAUUSD TradeTF: PERIOD_H1

PERIOD_H1 EnableRSI: true

true EnableMTFConfirm: true

true ConfirmTF: PERIOD_M15 [Level settings] ATRStopMultiplier: 1.7 (A tighter Stop Loss based on volatility)

1.7 (A tighter Stop Loss based on volatility) ATRTPMultiplier: 3.0 (A Risk:Reward ratio of approx. 1:1.76) [Lot Sizing] LotSizingMode: Risk Percent

Risk Percent RiskPercent: 3.0 (A higher risk setting for this aggressive instrument) [Break-even & Trailing Stop] EnableBreakEven: true

true BE_ATR_Multiplier: 1.5

1.5 EnableTrailingStop: true

true TrailingActivateATRMult: 1.5 [Multi TP management] EnableMultiTP: true

true TP1Multiplier: 2.1

2.1 TP2Multiplier: 4.2

4.2 TP3Multiplier: 5.3

5.3 PartialCloseRatio: 0.6 (Closes 60% of the remaining position at each TP level) [Hedging & Recovery] EnableSmartHedge: false 🔴 (Hedging is turned OFF)

false 🔴 EnableStandardHedge: false 🔴 (Hedging is turned OFF) [Trade filters] MaxDailyDrawdownPercent: 3.0 (A tighter daily drawdown limit)

3.0 (A tighter daily drawdown limit) TradeStartHour: 2 (Starts trading at 02:00 server time)

2 (Starts trading at 02:00 server time) TradeEndHour: 19 (Stops opening new trades after 19:00 server time) [Machine learning filter] EnableMLFilter: true

true MinMLThreshold: 0.51 (Accepts trades with a predicted win probability > 51%) [ADX Market Regime] EnableADXFilter: true

true ADXRangingThreshold: 25.0

25.0 ADXTrendingThreshold: 30.0 [SR Pullback (Ranging) Strategy] EnableSRPullback: true

true SR_Timeframe: PERIOD_H4 (Looks for Support/Resistance on the H4 chart)

2. EURUSD, GBPUSD 1H 1 year lookback (conservative) [Strategy & General] SymbolsList: EURUSD,GBPUSD

EURUSD,GBPUSD TradeTF: PERIOD_H1

PERIOD_H1 RiskPercent: 1.0 (A conservative 1% risk per trade)

1.0 (A conservative 1% risk per trade) EnableMTFConfirm: true [Level settings] ATRStopMultiplier: 2.0

2.0 ATRTPMultiplier: 3.0 (A standard Risk:Reward ratio of 1:1.5) [Hedging & Recovery] Hedging Features: Disabled 🔴 (This configuration relies on the primary Stop Loss and does not use the Basket or Martingale recovery systems.) [Machine learning filter] EnableMLFilter: true

true MinMLThreshold: 0.57 (A selective threshold, requiring the model to have at least 57% confidence before opening a trade) [ADX Market Regime] EnableADXFilter: true

true ADXTrendingThreshold: 30.0 [SR Pullback (Ranging) Strategy] EnableSRPullback: true

true SR_Timeframe: PERIOD_H4

PERIOD_H4 SR_WaitForRejection: true (Waits for a confirmation candle before entering a pullback trade)



Callidus is the result of a forward-thinking design philosophy that prioritizes adaptation, risk management, and data-driven decisions. It is the ideal tool for the discerning trader looking to elevate their automated trading to the next level.

Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always perform your own backtesting and risk assessment before deploying any Expert Advisor on a live account.































































