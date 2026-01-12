ZERION: Mathematical Precision for Gold (XAUUSD)

ZERION is an institutional-grade automated trading system specifically engineered for the unique volatility of Gold. Unlike traditional "black box" EAs, ZERION uses a transparent, 12-feature Linear Regression Filter and a Volatility-Adaptive Exit system to provide professional-level execution for retail traders.

Our Mission: Professional Power, Accessible Price



High-frequency firms and institutional desks spend thousands on proprietary math models. We believe that professional-grade tools should not be restricted to the 1%. ZERION is priced affordably because our goal is to help retail traders navigate the gold market with the same mathematical edge used by the pros. We have optimized the code to be "Drop & Use" so that even those starting with smaller accounts can benefit from institutional logic without the institutional price tag.

The Core Engine: Strategic Intelligence



1. 12-Feature Linear Regression Filter

Every trade is vetted by a mathematical model that analyzes 12 market features per candle—including RSI momentum, ADX trend strength, and ATR volatility. It only triggers when the statistical "math" confirms a high-probability environment.

2. Adaptive Impulse-Pullback Entry

ZERION identifies explosive "Impulse" moves and waits for a retracement into a calculated "Discount Zone." This ensures you aren't chasing the market, but entering at the most efficient price point possible. This is and old, tested strategy for Gold traders.

3. Smart "Adaptive" SL & TP

ZERION understands that Gold’s "rhythm" changes throughout the day.

Dynamic Scaling: The EA uses ATR (Average True Range) to set your Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Trend-Strength Scaling (The Adaptive Multiplier): Using ADX logic, the EA auto-adjusts your targets. If you set a 2.0 SL Multiplier, the EA will automatically "stretch" it during a powerful trend to avoid being shaken out by noise, or "tighten" it in flat markets to protect your capital.

Market State ADX Value Trend Intensity SL Multiplier Effect TP Multiplier Effect Sideways / Flat < 20 Very Weak -20% (Tighten) -20% (Conservative) Normal Market 20 - 30 Healthy Baseline (100%) Baseline (100%) Strong Trend > 30 High Momentum +20% (Breathing Room) +50% (Run for Profit)







For Every Level of Trader

"Drop & Use" Ready (Beginners): ZERION is pre-tuned for the XAUUSD M5 timeframe. Simply drag it onto the chart, and the system handles the math.

Professional Control (Advanced): Every parameter is accessible. Adjust your "Base" multipliers, toggle the Adaptive Scaling, or choose between Standard, Basket, or Martingale recovery modes to fit your specific risk style.

Daily Drawdown Guard: A hard-coded equity protector that resets every 24 hours. If your daily limit is hit, the EA stops to save your account for the next day.

Max Drawdown Protector: The EA measures the max drawdown of the trades and if it reaches a set level, eg. 20%, ZERION closes all trades and takes a break in order to save your capital from huge losses.

Spread & Volatility Filters: Blocks entries during dangerous news events or rollovers.

Real-Time Dashboard: Monitor win rates, equity growth, and drawdown limits directly on your chart with a sleek, high-end interface. The dashboard is turned OFF by default for tester optimization, so it is needed to be turned ON on a live chart.

Quick Start Checklist



To get started in under 2 minutes:

Symbol: Open a single XAUUSD chart. Timeframe: Set chart to M5. Permissions: Enable "Allow Algo Trading" and "Allow DLL Imports" in the EA properties. Risk: Set your desired Risk Percent in the inputs (Default is balanced). Go: Click the "Algo Trading" button in the MT5 top bar or OK at EA setup.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Q: Does ZERION use High-Frequency Trading (HFT)? A: No. ZERION is a statistical trend-following system. It uses a Linear Regression Filter to identify high-probability setups. While it is fast, it does not rely on latency arbitrage, making it compatible with almost any broker. Q: Why is the price lower than other "institutional" EAs? A: Our mission is to provide retail traders with professional-grade math at an accessible price. We believe high-quality trading tools should be available to everyone, not just those with large capital. The lower price is a choice to help the community, not a reflection of the code quality. Q: Do I need to update the Linear Regression weights manually? A: The EA comes pre-calibrated with optimized weights for XAUUSD. For most users, "Drop & Use" is perfect. Advanced users who wish to trade other assets can contact us for the data-extraction script to retrain the model for specific currency pairs. Q: How does the "Adaptive Scaling" help my account? A: Most EAs fail because they use fixed stops. In a volatile Gold market, a fixed 30-pip stop is often hit by "noise." ZERION’s Adaptive Multiplier detects market strength via ADX. If the trend is strong, it automatically widens your Stop Loss to give the trade room to breathe and expands your Take Profit to capture the full move. Q: Can I use ZERION on a small account? A: Yes. Because of the Max and Daily Drawdown Guard and flexible lot sizing, ZERION can be used on accounts as small as $500. However, for the best performance and to allow the recovery engine space to work, we recommend a balance of $2,000 or higher. Q: What is the best timeframe to use? A: ZERION is optimized for the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. This provides the perfect balance between catching fast intraday impulses and filtering out "market noise" that occurs on lower timeframes like the M1. Q: Does it work with Prop Firms? A: Yes. The Daily Drawdown Guard is specifically designed to help traders stay within Prop Firm risk limits. You can set the "Max Daily Drawdown %" to match your firm's specific rules (e.g., 4% or 5%). Q: Is there a Martingale component? A: ZERION offers three recovery modes. You can choose "Standard" or "Basket" for lower risk. "Martingale" is included as an option for professional traders who understand the risks and want to recover positions faster, but it is not the primary entry strategy and fully optional.





Specification Recommendation Asset XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe M5 (Recommended) or H1 Minimum Balance $500 (Balanced) / $2,000 (Conservative)







Risk Warning: Trading Gold involves significant risk. While ZERION includes institutional-grade protections, past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.