Breakout Recovery Auto EA
- Yardımcı programlar
- Sirinya Pakkaman
- Sürüm: 2.30
- Güncellendi: 27 Ağustos 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
|🔹 Expert Advisor: Breakout_Recovery_V2
|🔹 Version: 2.3
|🔹 Symbol: XAUUSD
|🔹 Timeframe: M15 (recommended)
|🔹 Strategy Type: Breakout + Smart Recovery (Bi-directional Martingale)
|🔹 Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
|🔸 Description:
|Breakout_Recovery_V2 is a smart trading system that detects real breakout opportunities and uses a controlled recovery mechanism (martingale) when the market moves against the initial entry.
|✅ Features:
|*Real breakout entry logic using a custom supply/demand indicator
|*Bi-directional recovery: both Buy and Sell recoveries based on grid and gap
|*Supports up to **6 recovery orders** and lot multiplier
|*Dynamic Take Profit based on position size
|*Built-in time filter, max spread filter
|*Visual panel with close button and profit display
|*Uses 200 EMA (H1) to confirm breakout trend direction
|*The EA allows users to customize the EMA period and timeframe for trend confirmation. Default is EMA200 on H1.
|//== GENERAL SETTINGS ==
|Lot Size // Initial lot size for the first order
|Multiplier // Lot multiplier for recovery orders (e.g., 2x each step)
|Max Orders // Maximum number of orders allowed (including initial entry)
|CloseProfit1 // Take profit target (USD) when there is only 1 order
|CloseProfit2 // Take profit target (USD) when there are multiple orders
|Slippage // Maximum slippage allowed when sending orders (in points)
|Max Spread // Maximum spread allowed for trading (in points)
|Magic Number // Unique identifier for EA's trades
|//== TIME FILTER ==
|UseTimeFilter // Enable or disable trading time filter
|TradeStartHour // Trading start hour (server time, 0 = midnight)
|TradeEndHour // Trading end hour (server time, 24 = midnight of next day)
|//== EMA FILTER ==
|EmaTimeframe // Timeframe for EMA filter
|EmaPeriod // EMA period for trend filter
MinDistanceFromEMA // Minimum allowed price distance from EMA (in points) before opening a trade
MaxDistanceFromEMA // Maximum allowed price distance from EMA (in points) before opening a trade
|//== RECOVERY GAPS ==
|Gap1 // Minimum price gap (in points) for 2nd Buy/Sell order (after 1st)
|Gap2 // Gap for 3rd order
|Gap3 // Gap for 4th order
|Gap4 // Gap for 5th order
|Gap5 // Gap for 6th order
|📌 Important:
|This EA requires a free custom indicator called **"shved_supply_and_demand"**
|Please download it here and place it in your **Indicators** folder:
|👉https://www.mql5.com/en/code/14545
|⚙️ Recommended Settings:
|Account size: $500+
|Lot Size: 0.01
|Max Orders: 6
|Multiplier: 2.0
|Timeframe : M15
|❗ Warning:
|As with any martingale-based recovery system, always test on demo and adjust settings to your risk profile. Never use high lots with low capital.