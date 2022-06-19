



Hi, all. News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news

very safe expert Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10 years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid.

The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in the strategy tester. Only real work. In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow Web Requests for listed URL:". add this (delete the space): https:// nfs.faireconomy.media

you can choose trade all news ( high impact ) or interested rates news ( interested rates news option include those news ) ( all this news high impact )

Official Bank Rate ( GBP )

BOC Rate Statement (CAD)

Non-Farm Employment Change (USD)

Unemployment Rate ( for all currencies ) ( 8 news ) ----- ( AUD-GBP-USD-NZD-CHF-JPY-CAD-EUR)

Employment Change ( for all currencies ) ( 8 news ) ( AUD-GBP-USD-NZD-CHF-JPY-CAD-EUR)

CPI m/m ( for all currencies ) ( 8 news ) ( AUD-GBP-USD-NZD-CHF-JPY-CAD-EUR)

CPI y/y ( for all currencies ) ( 8 news ) ( AUD-GBP-USD-NZD-CHF-JPY-CAD-EUR)

Main Refinancing Rate ( EUR )

Federal Funds Rate ( USD )

BOJ Policy Rate (JPY )

RBNZ Rate Statement ( NZD )

SNB Policy Rate ( CHF )

CPI Flash Estimate y/y ( for all currencies ) ( AUD-GBP-USD-NZD-CHF-JPY-CAD-EUR)

CPI q/q ( for all currencies ) ( AUD-GBP-USD-NZD-CHF-JPY-CAD-EUR)

RBA Rate Statement ( AUD )

3- name of currency

4- time of news ( the time is correct because its connected with the world wide time )

5- name of day

the calendar renew every week at Monday when market open





lets learn about the other parameters

1- USD news make it true for one chart ( GBPUSD ) and the other charts false you can make it true for all and then all usd news will open on all charts

2- high impact always true

3- medium make it false or true as you wish

4- and low news like medium

5- holidays false always

6- lot size for 1000 $ use 0.1 lot i recommended start with small lot like 0.02 and then you can change like you want but use risk management like 2 %

7- order at second make it 8 seconds ( the EA have dynamic orders open buy order and sell order before news by 8 seconds )

8- pending order expiration make it 100 seconds ( after EA put orders and news published and if the orders doesn't open by price movement then the orders will removed after 100 seconds )

9- tp make it 60 pips for ( AUDUSD-USDCHF-NZDUSD-USDCAD-GBPUSD-USDJPY) and make it 150 pips for ( EURNZD-GBPAUD-EURAUD-EURCAD-EURCHF-EURJPY)

10- entry at make it 10 pips for (USDJPY- EURNZD-GBPAUD-EURAUD-EURCAD-EURCHF-EURJPY) and make 7 pips for ( AUDUSD-USDCHF-NZDUSD-USDCAD-GBPUSD-USDJPY)

stop loss is the pips distance between buy order and sell order

11- trailing stop make it 10 pips

12- trailing step make it 5 pips





then Attach the EA to any pair chart of any timeframe

Recommend:

Time frame: any time frame. Use VPS .

Balance : $ 1000 use 0.1 lot

$ 100 use 0.01 lot

important notes

1- the EA work automatically open and close trades automatic

2- Use VPS

5- don't use it on gold

6- vertical lines not appear when market close so market must be open to see those lines

7- time frame no matter

