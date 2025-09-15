NextGen Trade Manager AI – User Manual

Welcome, traders! This guide will help you master the NextGen Trade Manager AI, your all-in-one solution for faster, smarter, and safer trading on MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, this tool is designed to streamline your execution, supercharge your risk management, and bring unwavering discipline to your trading.

1. Introduction: Why Use a Trade Manager?

Manual trading involves multiple clicks, repetitive calculations, and emotional decisions. The NextGen Trade Manager AI eliminates this friction. It puts a powerful, intuitive control panel directly on your chart, allowing you to:

Execute trades instantly with a single click.

Manage risk automatically with smart lot calculation.

Protect profits effortlessly with Break-Even and Trailing Stop.

Prevent costly mistakes with confirmation dialogs.

It works on all symbols (Forex, Indices, Crypto, Metals) and all timeframes, making it the perfect companion for any trading style.





2. Getting Started: How to Install Click on the product and then press the "Subscribe" or "Demo" button. MT4 will automatically download and install the utility.



3. Core Features & How to Use Them

✅ One-Click Trading & Order Placement

Market Orders: Click BUY or SELL to instantly open a trade with your pre-set risk parameters.

Pending Orders: Draw your desired entry level directly on the chart using horizontal lines. The Trade Manager will recognize it and offer a confirmation button to place the order.









✅ Intelligent Risk Management



This is the heart of the manager. Choose your calculation method:

Fixed Lot: Use a pre-defined trade size.

Risk-Based (%): The manager calculates the lot size based on a percentage of your account balance you're willing to risk on the trade.

Money Risk: Define your risk in a fixed monetary amount (e.g., $50). The tool does the math for you.

Stop Loss & Take Profit: Set them in points or based on ATR. The EA automatically validates these levels against your broker’s requirements.

✅ Advanced Trade Management

Break-Even (BE): Automatically moves your Stop Loss to your entry price once the trade reaches a predefined profit (in points).

Trailing Stop: Once BE is hit, a dynamic Trailing Stop activates, locking in profits and following the price.

Partial Close: With one click, close a custom percentage (e.g., 50%) of your position to secure profits. The manager marks the trade to prevent multiple accidental closures.









✅ Safe Closing Operations

Close All , Only Profitable , or Only Losing trades with dedicated buttons.

A confirmation dialog pops up to prevent accidental closures, giving you options to confirm, cancel, or close only the trades on the current symbol.









✅ Flexible Management Modes

Current Symbol (TM trades only): Safest mode. Manages only trades opened by the manager on this chart.

Current Symbol (all trades): Manages all trades on this symbol, whether opened by the manager or manually.

All Symbols (TM trades only): Manages all trades opened by the manager across your entire account.

All Symbols (all trades): ⚠️ Use with caution! Manages every single open trade on your account.

✅ Unique Settings Storage (A Game-Changer!)

Your panel setup is automatically saved. Choose how:

Fresh Start: Always loads the default settings from the Inputs tab.

Per Symbol: Our recommended and unique feature! The manager remembers the last used settings (lot, SL, TP, etc.) for each symbol individually. Perfect for multi-symbol trading.

Global: Uses the same settings across all charts and symbols.

4. Demo Version vs. Full Version

Feature Demo Version Full Version Environment ✅ MT4 Strategy Tester Only ✅ Live & Demo Accounts Functionality ✅ ALL Features Unlocked ✅ ALL Features Unlocked Purpose Practice, Backtest, Train Real Trading Cost FREE Subscribe or Purchase



The DEMO is your risk-free training ground. Use it to practice execution, test strategies, and build muscle memory without any pressure.

NextGen Trade Manager AI Version 1.1 released

Enhanced Strategy Tester Compatibility

Full Tester Support: Complete overhaul for seamless operation in Strategy Tester mode.

Realistic Simulation: Buttons now behave identically to live trading with visual feedback.

Risk-Based Lot Calculation: More accurate lot size calculation based on risk percentage or fixed amount.

Updated Help System: Comprehensive help texts for both live and tester modes.

This update represents a significant step forward in reliability and usability, particularly for traders who use the Strategy Tester to validate their trading strategies. The enhanced tester compatibility makes it perfect for both live trading and strategy development.

Download the FREE DEMO now and master chart trading risk-free! 🚀

Why Paper Trading Matters 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764459

Please see comment 8 for detailed installation instructions and startup steps.



Practice makes perfect - train your trading skills in a risk-free environment before going live. Test strategies, refine your entries, and build confidence without risking real capital!

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149255

5. Pro Tips for Best Results

Practice First: Spend time in the Strategy Tester. Simulate different market conditions and test all features. Start Small: When going live, begin with a small risk percentage to get comfortable with the execution speed. Define Your Risk: Always use the risk-based lot calculation. It's the key to long-term survival. Use Confirmation Dialogs: Don't disable them. They are your safety net against costly misclicks. Combine with Strategy: This is a tool for execution and management, not a strategy itself. Use it to execute your existing plan with perfection.

6. FAQ & Support

Q: Does it work on [My Broker]?

A: Yes! It works with any MT4 broker, automatically adapting to 4 or 5-digit pricing.

Q: Can I get help if I'm stuck?

A: Absolutely! I am always here to support you.

📖 Check my Profile for more Guides & News: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bernardo33

✉️ Contact me directly with email at CurrencyStrength28@gmail.com, or through the MQL5 platform for quick assistance.

Conclusion

The NextGen Trade Manager AI is more than just an Expert Advisor; it's your professional trading partner. It brings discipline, speed, and precision to your fingertips, helping you focus on what truly matters—making good trading decisions.

Specials !



Discounts are available for MT4 versions, now.



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I will always help you if you have any questions.

For more details and questions email me at

currencystrength28@gmail.com

Wishing you consistent trading and many green pips!

Happy Trading,

Bernhard

https://www.currencystrength28.com







