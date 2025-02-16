Fast Manager (MT4 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit features. It also offers a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple!

Key Features:

Clear buy and sell buttons

Include "Breakeven" and "Close ALL" buttons

Specify a lot size parameter

Automatic Stop Loss

Automatic Take Profit

Automatic Break-even (true/false option)

Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option)

You can do your backtest on MT4 by buying, selling, moving the stop to break even, or closing trades directly in the Strategy Tester.

Input-Settings:





------ Money Management ------

- Lot Size: for buy and sell buttons.





------ Trade Management ------

- Take Profit: The value of Take Profit in pips.

- Stop Loss: The value of Stop loss in pips.





------ Break-even Settings ------

- Auto Break-even: If set to "true," the Stop Loss will automatically adjust to break-even; if set to "false," you can use the Breakeven button on the chart to manually move the stop to break-even at any time.

- Pips in Profit: If the trade moves in your favor by this amount of pips, the stop will move to break even.

- Pips offset: The distance between the stop loss and entry points after reaching breakeven.





------ Trailing Stop Settings ------

- Auto Trailing Stop: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move (Trailing).

- Stop: The distance of the stop should be maintained while the trade is either profiting or losing.

- Step: The additional distance the price must travel before the stop is modified.

- Start: Menas that the trade must first reach a certain profit before the stop could be modified.



------ Magic Number ------

- Magic Number: keep it 0 for manual trading. (If you want this manager to collaborate with an EA, simply replace 0 with your EA's magic number).





