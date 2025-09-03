Golden Phoenix Diamond

Golden Phoenix Diamond is now in version 5.12, a 5-in-1 EA with strategies that can be activated individually or all together, working in perfect harmony. If you prefer fewer trades, you can opt to activate one or two strategies. All strategies will be managed by a sophisticated risk and return management system, with trailing stop to protect partial profits. It also features a novelty for those who want to leave some orders at specific points - the 3-line strategy, where you can add values in the input. There are 3 buy orders and 3 sell orders, and when the price touches them, it will send the order and manage it with stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop.

Configuration Instructions:
Note: The EA is parameterized for current days with high volatility, so past years in backtesting may not yield the expected results. I will always update parameters when necessary to adapt to market changes. The EA is specific to gold (XAUUSD) and will not work efficiently with other currency pairs. It uses a hedge account and H1 time frame.

Features:

You can activate trend filter if desired, enable only buy or sell, adjust daily risk, progressive or regressive lots, lot size based on confidence. The EA will identify your account size to determine lot size. I recommend using the EA with its original settings, just choose how many strategies you want to use.

Time: For better performance, configure the time filter according to your region or disable it


It is set up to be conservative, but there's an option for more aggressive operation. Just activate more than one strategy together and disable the trend filter, which is in Group 2. In Group 3, Manual Lot Size, leave it at 0 for automatic. In Group 6, Lot Multiplier by Confidence, set it to 2.0 so the EA can recognize the capital size and launch lots accordingly.

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations (for default settings):
Initial deposit: $500
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Account type: Hedging
Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (mandatory)

Önerilen ürünler
Form Designer Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Form Designer : Advanced Trading Bot for Forex and Cryptocurrency Markets Form Designer represents the latest advancement in automated trading technology designed to perform optimally in both the Forex and Cryptocurrency markets (with supported brokers). This highly effective tool has unique capabilities, making it an indispensable assistant for traders. Key features and benefits: Multi-currency: Form Designer supports a wide range of currency pairs, providing flexibility and versatility in t
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Uzman Danışmanlar
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
“İki Uzman Danışman, Tek Fiyat: Başarınızı Artırmak!” Brent Petrol Ayırma Uzmanı + Brent Petrol Swingy Uzmanı tek bir Uzman Danışmanda   Live signal Bu fiyat promosyon süresince geçicidir ve kısa sürede artırılacaktır. Nihai Fiyat: 5000 $ Şu anki fiyatla sadece birkaç kopya kaldı, sonraki fiyat -->> 1120 $ Brent Oil'e hoş geldiniz Brent Oil uzman danışmanı, değişken enerji piyasalarına hassasiyet ve çeviklikle hakim olmak için tasarlanmış bir güç merkezidir. Brent Petrol sadece bir sistem de
Algo Edge
Niklas Templin
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Algo Edge EA  -DE40/ Tec100 EA working with high and low from last Candle. Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30 -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent =
FREE
Golden TaiGong
Rong Bin Su
Uzman Danışmanlar
(Backtest period parameter – must read! Enter 15 for GMT+2, 16 for GMT+3, otherwise it will not deliver optimal performance!) Golden TaiGong:The Grand Duke on the River of Time Introduction: In ancient lore,a sage named Jiang TaiGong fished on the banks of the Wei River.His hook was straight,for he sought not to catch fish,but to attract a king destined to unite the realm. This is the philosophy ofTaiGong's fishing:He wasn't catching an asset;he was waiting for the opportune moment,the inevi
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Uzman Danışmanlar
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
Fibonacci Theft Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fibonacci theft is an ultrascalping system that uses Fibonacci levels to launch a scalping system that allows theft   a few pips from the market. This system allows the use of fibonacci levels, predetermined levels or a level chosen by the user. It also presents the option of using or not volume and impulse filters. Being a very aggressive scalping system, it should only be used in pairs with a low spread and low commissions. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only
Fibonacci MT5
Konstantin Chechnev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fibonacci EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor for automating trading based on Fibonacci levels. It determines the minimum and maximum prices over a specified number of bars, builds Fibonacci levels, and opens trades when the current price reaches the selected levels. The EA can trade with the trend or against it, depending on the given parameters. It also allows you to configure levels for closing trades, risk management, and time filters. Features Automatic detection of local extremes and the construct
FREE
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
X Forts
Denis Chebatarev
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading robot X Forts The scalper Forts EA is designed for futures trading on the Russian futures futures market (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, Ruble, etc.). The main instruments are futures on the RTS, SBRF index. Recommended timeframes M1-M6. The EA does not use averaging. Each trade has its own stop loss.  The size of the required GO for tests and trading on the selected instrument is taken from the instrument code.  Trading robot settings SL - stop loss Lots - lot for trading Pos_Market - numbe
Golden Cream Scalper
Andrii Soma
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sinyal Bağlantısı:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2245913 Tartışmalar ve sorular için sohbet:    https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/013c55ab4fefda01 Başlangıç ​​Fiyatı: 99$ Fiyat Artışı: Aylık performansın iyi olması durumunda (%10 ve üzeri) fiyat aylık 100$ artacaktır. Standart hesapta çalışır (ECN'ye gerek yoktur). Az miktarda veri (2024'ün 8 ayı) üzerinde optimize edildi, ancak gerçek tikler kullanılarak yapılan uzun bir geriye dönük testte harika sonuçlar ortaya çıktı.  Strateji Nasıl Çal
Grid Harvester MT5 Free
Grzegorz Korycki
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
WARNING: Product is out of support!  Free version of the grid strategy! Identical strategy to the full version, the only limitation is the number of positions. Its goal is to harvest most out of trending market (on automatic mode) taking advantage of corrections in trends. It can be also used by experienced traders on manual trading. This kind of system is being used by most successful social traders having 500+ paid subscribers. Combine your trading experience with this automatic strategy! It
FREE
The Last Pharaon
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Uzman Danışmanlar
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Phoenix Plus
Dang Cong Duong
Uzman Danışmanlar
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
Bantam
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bantam EA – Structured Scalping on EUR/USD (H1) Bantam is an automated Expert Advisor developed for the EUR/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe (H1) . It is designed to identify and trade price breakouts around recent high and low levels , based on internal logic derived from price structure. The EA places pending orders at selected price points and manages positions with a built-in trailing stop system . Once a trade is activated, the EA may close the position quickly or allow it to cont
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
GoldRushX
Mateus Barboza De Paula
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldRushX - Kaçırmamanız Gereken Trading Robotu GoldRushX’i tanıtıyoruz: Finans piyasalarındaki kârınızı en üst düzeye çıkarmak için yeni otomatik partneriniz. Güçlü algoritmalarla geliştirilen ve Pine Script’ten doğrudan çevrilen GoldRushX, verimlilik, hassasiyet ve ileri düzeyde risk kontrolü arayan traderlar için tam bir çözümdür. Ana Özellikler: Bollinger Bantları ve Hareketli Ortalamalar: Bollinger Bantlarının hassas hesaplaması ile bu robot, piyasa oynaklığına ve ayarlanabilir hareketli or
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Ay Xauusd Expert
Atsuko Yamashita
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ay XAUUSD Expert Altın için M15 trend otomatik işlem EA’sı｜Stabil scalping & gün içi işlem Altın otomatik işleminin yeni standardı! Yüksek hassasiyetli trend tespiti × istikrarlı kâr mantığı × sürekli yükselen performans “Ay XAUUSD Expert”, altın (XAUUSD) için M15 zaman diliminde özel olarak tasarlanmış yüksek performanslı bir trend EA’dır. Yoğun dalgalı ve hızlı değişen piyasalarda dahi güçlü, özgün algoritma kullanır. <Başlıca özellikler> M15’e özel, altına odaklı EA (XAUUSD için otomatik iş
AdvisorKing
Artem Grishchenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
AdvisorKing is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale. For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, you
Audit Edge
Phinius Mutethia Maore
Uzman Danışmanlar
AUDIT EDGE - The Apex of Precision Trading Automation Introduction to Audit Edge: A New Paradigm in Algorithmic Scalping In the intricate domain of algorithmic trading, where microsecond-level decisions delineate success from obscurity, Audit Edge emerges as an exceptionally engineered Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Conceived explicitly for scalping methodologies, Audit Edge transcends conventional automation by fusing advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) frameworks, c
Xagusd Sentinel
Wycliffe Wanjala Wanyonyi
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAGUSD SENTINEL (MT5) — Breakout & Retest Scalper for XAGUSD/EURUSD on M1 Trade the structure, not the noise. XAGUSD SENTINEL is a precision support/resistance breakout + retest expert advisor purpose-built for XAGUSD (Silver) and EURUSD on the M1 timeframe . It maps dynamic zones from price pivots, times entries on clean breaks or fast retests, and manages risk with basket-level protections—so you can pursue high-frequency setups without letting floating profit slip away.   What makes SENTINEL
MarketTrader EA MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA grid, martingale vb. kullanmıyor. Expert Advisor, çift stokastik H1/H4 ve takip eden stop üzerinde çalışır. Expert Advisor, 30 standart sembolde aynı anda işlem yapar. Hesap türü: Çok düşük spreadlerle ECN, Raw veya Razor. Aracı kurumlar: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Raw ve Razor hesapları en düşük spread'lere sahip ÖNEMLİ:    En iyi sonuçları elde etmek için DÜŞÜK SPREAD hesaplarını kullanmak çok önemlidir! Kaldıraç - en az 1:100, 1:500 önerilir               - Düşük-Orta, Düşük ve Çok Düşük r
Hachidori
Noriyuki Suzuki
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hachidori EA is a trend-following expert advisor that performs dip buying and rally selling. It supports EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD , and automatically configures parameters for trading based on the selected currency pair in the EA settings. By default, it targets a profit of around 3 to 6 pips per trade , but aims to capture larger gains using a trailing stop depending on market movements. Once a currency pair is selected, the EA trades consistently regardless of the chart's timeframe,
FREE
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba Tüccarlar! "Duende" Stratejisini sunuyorum, Duende, iyi girişler yapmak için sabit kaldıkları farklı yüksek ve düşük düzey kalıplarını algılayan, başabaş ve eşler arasında geçişler gibi çeşitli şeyleri sorgulayan bir kurtarma sistemi ile bir algoritmadır. Piyasa sırasında güçlü bir haber kontrolü ile birkaç para birimini sorunsuz bir şekilde kontrol ettiği kanıtlanmıştır. ihtiyacınız olan tüm semboller ile yönetmeniz mümkündür. Stratejim "Tüm Forex Piyasası" için optimize edildi, anca
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AIQ Sürüm 3.0+ Tanıtımı — Şimdiye Kadar Yaratılmış En Gelişmiş Otonom Ticaret Zekası AIQ (Otonom Zeka) Sürüm 3.0+'ı sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, yapay zeka destekli ticaret teknolojisinde muazzam bir sıçramadır. Bu sürüm, 300'den fazla yapay zeka modeline erişim sağlar; 55'ten fazla ÜCRETSİZ entegre yapay zeka modeli ve güçlü yeni Grok 4 gibi premium modeller, büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş web arama yetenekleri, yeni Analist/Risk Yöneticisi rolleri, kapsamlı başlangıç piyasa kontrolleri ve Ya
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — martingale ve ızgara kullanmayan, pozisyonları her gün kapatılan bir MT5 ticaret danışmanıdır. 25 yılı aşkın deneyime profesyonel trader göstergesinin yaratıcısı tarafından. Geçerli fiyatla son kopya! Bundan sonra fiyat 100 $ artacak. Danışman, bekleyen emirler kullanır, her araç için yalnızca bir işlem yapar, her zaman stop-loss ve take-profit kullanır ve pozisyonları her gün kapatır. Aşağıdaki finansal araçlarda çalışır: Döviz çiftleri Kripto paralar Metaller Endek
GbpUsd Commander
Ibrahim Aljaref
4.61 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GBPUSD Commander – M30 Zaman Diliminde Hassas Scalping Stratejisi Bu Expert Advisor (Uzman Danışman), GBP/USD paritesi için özel olarak geliştirilmiştir ve M30 (30 dakikalık) zaman diliminde güçlü ve güvenli bir scalping performansı sunar. Hassas giriş noktaları ile sıkı bir düşük risk yaklaşımını birleştirir — her işlemde yalnızca %2 risk alır — bu da onu sermaye korumasını ve istikrarlı büyümeyi önemseyen yatırımcılar için ideal hale getirir. Dinamik lot büyüklüğü, grafikte net bir şekilde gös
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Forex Signal Confidence
Jhones Jorente Garcia
Göstergeler
"This indicator was designed so that you don't trade against the trend, the price strength helps you have more confidence in your entries. Note: The indicator can be used on any currency pairs, don't worry if you don't have all the indicators it uses installed, it will be calculated from the indicators you already have on the platform.With an interface that changes color for buy (blue), sell (red), and neutral
Filtrele:
Ana Luzia
23
Ana Luzia 2025.09.06 03:09 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt