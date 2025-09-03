Golden Phoenix Diamond

Golden Phoenix Diamond is now in version 5.12, a 5-in-1 EA with strategies that can be activated individually or all together, working in perfect harmony. If you prefer fewer trades, you can opt to activate one or two strategies. All strategies will be managed by a sophisticated risk and return management system, with trailing stop to protect partial profits. It also features a novelty for those who want to leave some orders at specific points - the 3-line strategy, where you can add values in the input. There are 3 buy orders and 3 sell orders, and when the price touches them, it will send the order and manage it with stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop.

Configuration Instructions:
Note: The EA is parameterized for current days with high volatility, so past years in backtesting may not yield the expected results. I will always update parameters when necessary to adapt to market changes. The EA is specific to gold (XAUUSD) and will not work efficiently with other currency pairs. It uses a hedge account and H1 time frame.

Features:

You can activate trend filter if desired, enable only buy or sell, adjust daily risk, progressive or regressive lots, lot size based on confidence. The EA will identify your account size to determine lot size. I recommend using the EA with its original settings, just choose how many strategies you want to use.

Time: For better performance, configure the time filter according to your region or disable it


It is set up to be conservative, but there's an option for more aggressive operation. Just activate more than one strategy together and disable the trend filter, which is in Group 2. In Group 3, Manual Lot Size, leave it at 0 for automatic. In Group 6, Lot Multiplier by Confidence, set it to 2.0 so the EA can recognize the capital size and launch lots accordingly.

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations (for default settings):
Initial deposit: $500
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Account type: Hedging
Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (mandatory)

