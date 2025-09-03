Golden Phoenix Diamond

Golden Phoenix Diamond is now in version 5.12, a 5-in-1 EA with strategies that can be activated individually or all together, working in perfect harmony. If you prefer fewer trades, you can opt to activate one or two strategies. All strategies will be managed by a sophisticated risk and return management system, with trailing stop to protect partial profits. It also features a novelty for those who want to leave some orders at specific points - the 3-line strategy, where you can add values in the input. There are 3 buy orders and 3 sell orders, and when the price touches them, it will send the order and manage it with stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop.

Configuration Instructions:
Note: The EA is parameterized for current days with high volatility, so past years in backtesting may not yield the expected results. I will always update parameters when necessary to adapt to market changes. The EA is specific to gold (XAUUSD) and will not work efficiently with other currency pairs. It uses a hedge account and H1 time frame.

Features:

You can activate trend filter if desired, enable only buy or sell, adjust daily risk, progressive or regressive lots, lot size based on confidence. The EA will identify your account size to determine lot size. I recommend using the EA with its original settings, just choose how many strategies you want to use.

Time: For better performance, configure the time filter according to your region or disable it


It is set up to be conservative, but there's an option for more aggressive operation. Just activate more than one strategy together and disable the trend filter, which is in Group 2. In Group 3, Manual Lot Size, leave it at 0 for automatic. In Group 6, Lot Multiplier by Confidence, set it to 2.0 so the EA can recognize the capital size and launch lots accordingly.

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations (for default settings):
Initial deposit: $500
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Account type: Hedging
Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (mandatory)

Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Ciao Commercianti! Vi presento la Strategia "Duende", Duende è un algoritmo che rileva modelli di diversi livelli alti e bassi, dove rimangono costanti per fare buoni inserimenti, con un sistema di recupero che interroga varie cose come pareggio e incroci tra pari Ha dimostrato di controllare diverse valute senza problemi, con un potente controllo delle notizie durante il mercato è possibile gestirlo con tutti i simboli di cui hai bisogno La mia strategia è ottimizzata per "Tutto il mercato F
Altri dall’autore
Forex Signal Confidence
Jhones Jorente Garcia
Indicatori
"This indicator was designed so that you don't trade against the trend, the price strength helps you have more confidence in your entries. Note: The indicator can be used on any currency pairs, don't worry if you don't have all the indicators it uses installed, it will be calculated from the indicators you already have on the platform.With an interface that changes color for buy (blue), sell (red), and neutral
Filtro:
Ana Luzia
23
Ana Luzia 2025.09.06 03:09 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

