ProScaler EA

ScalerPro EA
The Ultimate VWAP & EMA Fusion Trading System

📌 Overview

ScalerPro EA is a next-generation Expert Advisor that fuses the institutional power of Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) with the reliability of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).
With dual-strategy architecture, smart position scaling, and intelligent risk controls, ScalerPro EA adapts dynamically to changing market conditions while keeping risk in check.

🔥 Key Features

Dual Strategy Engine

  • VWAP Strategy → Captures momentum reversals around volume-weighted price levels

  • EMA Strategy → Trades confirmed trend bounces using EMA(12/27) setup

  • Independent Operation → Each strategy runs separately with its own limits

Smart Position Management

  • Scaling entries on retracements

  • Independent trailing stops for each trade

  • Magic number isolation for safety with other EAs

Intelligent Profit Booking

  • Two-tier target system (0.75% + 2.1%)

  • Partial close (70% at TP1, remainder at TP2)

  • Auto breakeven after TP1

Professional Risk Controls

  • Configurable stop loss (default 0.3%)

  • Max positions: VWAP (3), EMA (3)

  • Time/session filter to avoid bad periods

  • Auto-close before session ends

⚙️ Configurations

Strategy Controls

  • Enable/disable VWAP or EMA independently

  • Adjustable limits & lot sizes

Technical Parameters

  • VWAP lookback: 500 bars (customizable)

  • EMA: Fast (12) & Slow (27)

  • Trailing: starts 0.60% profit, trails 0.25%

Time & Risk

  • Define active hours & weekdays

  • Auto-close minutes before session ends

🎯 Trading Logic

VWAP Mode

  • Entry: Directional bias above/below VWAP

  • Scaling: Adds on recoveries

  • Exit: Opposite VWAP close

EMA Mode

  • Bullish: Price above VWAP & EMAs → buy bounces

  • Bearish: Price below VWAP & EMAs → sell rejections

  • Exit: Opposite EMA close

📊 Performance Highlights

  • Real-time monitoring with visual indicators

  • Automatic partial closing and breakeven protection

  • Comprehensive reporting & logs for every decision

  • Built-in safety: position limits, time filters, magic number protection

🛠️ Quick Setup

  • Load EA on M30 timeframe (recommended)

  • Start with 0.01 lots on $500+ account

  • Default max positions: 3 per strategy

  • Best results: XAUUSD, XAGUSD, Majors

💡 Why Choose ScalerPro EA?

  • Proven strategies used by institutional traders

  • Dual logic = diversification & reduced correlation risk

  • Professional coding standards (MQL5, error handling, modular)

  • Risk-first design with conservative defaults

🎖️ Package Includes

✅ Detailed setup guide & parameter explanation
✅ Strategy notes & optimization tips
✅ Professional customer support

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk. Past performance ≠ future results. Test on demo first. Use risk you can afford.



İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt