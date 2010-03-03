Force Momentum Robot

Force Momentum Robot - Advanced N-Candle Momentum Strategy with Comprehensive Analytics

🔬 ADVANCED CSV TRADE ANALYTICS FOR OPTIMIZATION

The EA includes a sophisticated trade logging system that generates detailed CSV reports for comprehensive strategy optimization and analysis:

CSV Data Fields for Strategy Optimization:

  • Peak Performance Tracking: Real-time monitoring of peak profits and drawdowns with exact timestamps
  • Entry/Exit Analysis: Complete trade lifecycle from open to close with precise timing
  • Martingale Sequence Analysis: Track loss sequences and recovery patterns
  • Risk Management Metrics: Stop loss effectiveness and closure reasons
  • Time-Based Performance: Duration analysis and time-filtered results
  • Profit Booking Analytics: Track automated profit-taking decisions
  • Volume and Lot Size Tracking: Monitor position sizing and martingale progression

CSV File Location:

File Storage: The CSV files are automatically saved in the Terminal\Common\Files folder (cross-platform compatible) File Naming: Custom filename support - default "TradeLog.csv" or use your preferred name Easy Access:

  • Windows: C:\Users\[Username]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\
  • Mac: ~/Library/Application Support/MetaQuotes/Terminal/Common/Files/
  • Linux: ~/.wine/drive_c/users/[Username]/Application Data/MetaQuotes/Terminal/Common/Files/
  • Universal Method: Navigate via MT5: File → Open Data Folder → Common → Files Real-time Updates: CSV is updated in real-time as trades open, run, and close

Key CSV Columns for Backtesting Optimization:

Ticket, Type, Qty, Open Time, Close Time, Open Price, Close Price, Peak Profit, Peak Profit Time, Peak Drawdown, Peak Drawdown Time, Outcome, Profit, Duration Minutes, Closure Reason, Magic, Symbol, Comment

Benefits for Strategy Development:

  • Identify optimal momentum candle counts (3-10 candles)
  • Fine-tune retracement percentages for better entries
  • Optimize martingale parameters for risk-adjusted returns
  • Analyze time-based performance patterns
  • Perfect profit booking thresholds
  • Validate stop loss effectiveness

🚀 STRATEGY OVERVIEW

The Force Momentum Robot implements an advanced N-Candle Momentum strategy designed to capture strong directional moves in the market. The EA combines momentum breakouts with intelligent retracement entries, martingale position sizing, and comprehensive risk management.

🎯 CORE FEATURES

1. N-Candle Momentum Detection

  • Configurable Lookback: 3-10 candles for momentum analysis
  • Breakout Logic: Identifies the custom logic for each direction
  • Direction Filtering: Prevents conflicting signals in the same direction

2. Smart Retracement Entry System

  • Minimum Candle Size Filter: Only trades on significant moves (configurable %)
  • Retracement Targeting: Waits for pullbacks to optimal entry levels
  • Immediate vs Delayed Entry: Automatically chooses based on signal strength

3. Advanced Martingale System

  • Dual Martingale Types:
    • Multiplicative (2x, 4x, 8x progression)
    • Additive (linear increase)
  • Intelligent Reset: Automatic reset on profitable sequences
  • Margin Protection: Prevents overexposure with margin checks

4. Comprehensive Risk Management

  • Percentage-Based Stop Loss: Configurable 0.1-5% stop loss from entry
  • Volume Limits: Respects broker aggregate volume restrictions
  • Margin Monitoring: Real-time margin adequacy checks
  • Auto-Sizing: Calculates maximum affordable lot sizes

5. Automated Profit Booking

  • Equity-Based Triggers: Books profits when equity exceeds balance by X%
  • Cooling-Off Period: Configurable no-trade hours after profit booking
  • Portfolio Protection: Prevents giving back accumulated profits

6. Time-Based Filtering

  • Trading Hours: Restrict trading to specific server time windows
  • Day-of-Week Filter: Choose which days to trade (Mon-Sun)
  • Session End Management: Auto-close positions before session ends

⚙️ KEY PARAMETERS

Trade Settings

  • Chart Timeframe: Strategy execution timeframe (default: M15)
  • Base Lot Size: Starting position size (0.01-10.0)
  • Stop Loss: Enable/disable with percentage-based calculation

Momentum Strategy

  • Momentum Candles: Number of lookback candles (3-10, default: 4)
  • Martingale Type: Multiplicative or Additive progression
  • Martingale Multiplier: Growth factor for multiplicative type

Retracement Settings

  • Min Candle Size: Minimum candle size % to trigger retracement (default: 0.31%)
  • Retracement %: Pullback percentage for entry (default: 51%)

Profit Management

  • Profit Booking %: Equity threshold for profit taking (10-200%, default: 55%)
  • No-Trade Hours: Hours to wait after profit booking (24-72, default: 60)

📊 TRADING LOGIC

Entry Conditions

  1. Momentum Signal: Momentum Buy
  2. Direction Check: Ensures no conflicting positions exist
  3. Retracement Wait: For large candles, waits for optimal retracement
  4. Margin Validation: Confirms sufficient margin for position
  5. Time Filter: Validates trading is allowed at current time

Exit Conditions

  1. Opposite Signal: Reverse momentum breakout closes positions
  2. Stop Loss: Percentage-based stop loss activation
  3. Profit Booking: Automated profit-taking when targets are met
  4. Time Filter: Session-end position closure

Position Management

  • Smart Martingale: Increases size after losses, resets after profits
  • Direction Consistency: Maintains single direction per sequence
  • Risk Scaling: Automatically adjusts to account limitations

🛡️ RISK FEATURES

Built-in Protections

  • Margin Protection: Prevents overexposure and margin calls
  • Volume Limits: Respects broker-imposed volume restrictions
  • Drawdown Control: Automated profit booking prevents large losses
  • Time Limits: Restricts trading to favorable market hours

Money Management

  • Auto-Sizing: Calculates maximum safe position sizes
  • Progressive Scaling: Intelligent martingale with broker limit respect
  • Profit Preservation: Locks in gains through automated booking

📈 OPTIMIZATION RECOMMENDATIONS

For Different Market Conditions

  • Trending Markets: Use 3-4 momentum candles, lower retracement %
  • Ranging Markets: Use 5-6 momentum candles, higher retracement %
  • Volatile Markets: Increase minimum candle size filter
  • Low Volatility: Decrease minimum candle size filter

    🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

    • Platform: MetaTrader 5
    • Minimum Deposit: $1000 (recommended $5000+)
    • Account Types: All account types supported
    • Symbols: All Forex pairs, indices, commodities [XAUUSD recommended and Tested Rigorously] 
    • Timeframes: M1-D1 (M15 recommended)

    📋 SETUP INSTRUCTIONS

    1. Install EA on desired chart and timeframe
    2. Configure Parameters based on your risk tolerance
    3. Set Magic Number for trade identification
    4. Enable Auto-Trading in MT5
    5. Monitor CSV Logs for performance analysis
    6. Optimize Settings using historical data

    ⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS

    • Risk Warning: Martingale strategies can lead to significant losses
    • Account Monitoring: Regularly monitor margin and equity levels
    • Market Conditions: Strategy performance varies with market volatility
    • Backtesting: Always test on historical data before live trading
    • Position Sizing: Start with conservative lot sizes and profit targets

    🆘 SUPPORT & UPDATES

    The EA includes comprehensive error handling and detailed logging for troubleshooting. CSV trade logs provide complete trade analytics for optimization and performance review.

    Version: 1.05 Developer: Sandeep Tiwary License: Single account usage

    Try our Other EA's as well:
    SCALERPRO EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148586?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3ascalerpro
    ShakaLaka EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146818?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aShaka+laka

    Our Custom Indicators:
    Mario Order Blocks: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147038?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indicator+Search+Rating006%3aMario
    Magic Trend Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147375?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indicator+Search+Rating006%3aMagic+Trend


    Önerilen ürünler
    TrainedModelPlusAIgoldKing
    Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Contact Us Today for 1 FULL WEEK of FREE Trading! No Cost – Just Real Results. Test it Yourself. Trade Smarter. AI-Powered Gold Trading EA - Advanced ML & OpenAI Consensus System The Future of Automated Gold Trading is Here! Transform your XAUUSD trading with the most sophisticated AI-powered Expert Advisor ever created. This isn't just another EA - it's a revolutionary trading system that combines Machine Learning, OpenAI GPT intelligence, and advanced market analysis to m
    ToTheMoon MT5
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
    QuantNas100
    Thiago Levi Azevedo Valente
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Start the Year 2024 in the perfect way by taking advantage of the Quantitative EA that performed wonderful results in previous years (including 2023) on the NASDAQ Index (NAS100)! It is not a high frequency EA. There are few operations. But they are very precise operations, where the EA analyzes the previous price/volume to understand the current movement and moment. Monthly TP/SL Video = 10% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwgEMMEIIPc Monthly TP/SL Video = 20% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=
    Quantum bot
    Samuel Bedin
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
    Hammer Master MT5
    Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing HammerMaster EA , your ultimate trading assistant designed for the MQL5 market. Harness the power of technical analysis with our expert advisor that identifies and capitalizes on hammer candlestick patterns. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced trader, HammerMaster EA offers robust features to enhance your trading strategy and maximize your potential profits. Strategy Overview HammerMaster EA is based on the identification of hammer candlestick patterns, specifically the bullish
    FREE
    Mr Bitcoin AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Merhaba yatırımcılar, bu aracı gerçek sonuçlarla titizlikle tasarladım, önceki Stratejilerimden birkaçına dayanan bir araç AI, Mr Bitcoin AI, çok kısa sürelerde finansal varlıkların alım satım işlemlerini yürütmeye, fiyatlardaki küçük dalgalanmalardan kar elde etmeye dayanır. Bitcoin'e uygulandığında, bir scalper büyük miktarda kripto para piyasası verisini analiz etmek ve hızlı ve doğru ticaret kararları almak için yapay zeka ve makine öğrenimi algoritmalarını kullanır. Mr Bitcoin AI mühendi
    Seasonal Pattern Trader
    Dominik Patrick Doser
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
    Thanos PRO
    Omega J Msigwa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Modern makine öğrenimi modelleri ve Derin Sinir Ağları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, NASDAQ üzerinde ticaret sinyalleri tespit etmede ve daha yüksek doğrulukla işlemler açmada bir başyapıttır. Bu ticaret robotu NASDAQ sembolü için eğitildi, başka semboller için düzgün çalışmasını ve benzer sonuçlar vermesini beklemeyin. Gereksinimler Aracı Kurum:    Herhangi bir Aracı Kurum, ECN/SIFIR Spread tercih edilir Hesap Türü: Hedging Kaldıraç:   1:200'den itibaren Teminat:   min. 500 $ Sembol:   NASD
    Stormer RSI 2
    Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
    Pro Trader EA
    Igor Widiger
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
    Trend following premium algo
    Prashant Dugaje
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Try on gold with default settings and 30 min time frames  its art of trading play with settings combination and maximize profit TrendMomentumPro EA - Technical Analysis Executive Summary The TrendMomentumPro Expert Advisor represents a well-structured automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. The system implements a dual-confirmation approach combining Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossovers with momentum indicators to identify trend-following opportunities. The EA demonstrates pr
    Sonic R Pro Enhanced
    Huu Thuong Nguyen
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Sürüm 2025 249$ - Sadece ilk 5 alıcıya özel! Canlı Sinyal Sonic R Pro Enhanced'in canlı performansını kontrol et: Ticaret Stratejisi Sonic R Pro Enhanced, Dragon Band (EMA 34 ve EMA 89) ile otomatik ticaret yapan Sonic R stratejisinin geliştirilmiş bir versiyonudur. Gelişmiş algoritmalarla maksimum performans sağlar. Zaman Dilimleri: M15, M30 Desteklenen Pariteler: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Ticaret Tarzı: Swing Trading - Geri Çekilme ve Karşı Trend Minimu
    PowerFxMLE MT5
    Felipe Camargo Zamudio
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Powerful EA executes few monthly operations with a high percentage of effectiveness. One trade per week, once you try this method you will be able to modify the batch up according to your expectations. This EA is based on three main indicators, RSI, Stochastic, MACD. Previous price 120 Promoción  price 210,  15 copies remaining Next priced 300 USD Backtesting:  For best results this technique was created to work from January 2021, under current market conditions it is not recommended years befo
    Duende MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Merhaba Tüccarlar! "Duende" Stratejisini sunuyorum, Duende, iyi girişler yapmak için sabit kaldıkları farklı yüksek ve düşük düzey kalıplarını algılayan, başabaş ve eşler arasında geçişler gibi çeşitli şeyleri sorgulayan bir kurtarma sistemi ile bir algoritmadır. Piyasa sırasında güçlü bir haber kontrolü ile birkaç para birimini sorunsuz bir şekilde kontrol ettiği kanıtlanmıştır. ihtiyacınız olan tüm semboller ile yönetmeniz mümkündür. Stratejim "Tüm Forex Piyasası" için optimize edildi, anca
    GdeAsset Position
    Daniel De Almeida Galvao
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Dabuot par breivu! Modeliešona tierguotuojim, kapitala puorvaļdis fondim i MQL5 izstruoduotuojim Dabuot ituo eksperta algoritmu, pīsarokstūt Gdeasset Blackbox. Byutisks īrūcs Finanšu pozicejis izveiduošonai tikai pierkšonai voi Kapitala aizsardzeibai tikai puordūšonai. Pīmārs: lai aizsorguotu Garu Poziceju Bitcoinā, tikai paturēt daļu nu pozicejis ar GdeAsset konfigurātu tikai puordūt, tod tys uzkruos Gains Bitcoin krisšonys laikā i uzturēs Garū Poziceju, atspējojūt Stop. Īgiut GdeAsset Blackbox
    FREE
    Reversal Composite Candles
    MetaQuotes Ltd.
    3.69 (16)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
    FREE
    EA on Elliott Waves
    Minh Truong Pham
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing the Forex Trading EA on Elliott Waves – Optimizing Profit with Minimal Capital The Elliott Wave Theory is one of the foundational principles of technical analysis in any market. Most traders aim to trade within the primary market trend. However, through AI-powered analysis, I have tested and validated that predicting exactly when a main trend begins and ends is virtually impossible. My machine-learning algorithms revealed an intriguing insight during research: there are specific wave
    Crypto Ripper
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing the "Crypto Ripper" application for MT5 This application is compact and ideal for entering the crypto market. It is designed in a minimalist style with fully preconfigured settings for immediate use. The robot can operate on a single symbol or as part of a portfolio. By default, it opens market orders but also supports stop and limit orders, eliminating the need for additional preset files. The recommended timeframe is H4, and suggested cryptocurrency pairs include Bitcoin, Dogecoin,
    Tyr AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Merhaba yatırımcılar, bu aracı gerçek sonuçlarla titizlikle tasarladım, önceki Stratejilerimden birkaçına dayanan bir araç, Forex Piyasasına uyarladım, Tyr AI, düzen Tanrısının gücüyle, scalping piyasasının derin bir analizini yapmak için makine öğrenimi tabanlı bir yapay zeka sinir sistemi, resmi EURUSD piyasasını iyi idare etmek için sağlam bir EA, piyasayı analiz ederek profesyonel seviyelerde girişler yapmak, hedge yok, martin yok, yeni teknolojiyle Profesyonel AI Scalping bu nedenle makin
    TS Trade
    Carlos Reis Dos Santos
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
    Naked Gold Scalper
    Jestoni Santiago
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Are you looking for a Solid and Reliable but affordable trading robot? You've found it.  Try me and you'll see.  Performance Monitoring  |  LIVE SIGNAL  |  SET FILE Note: I will increase the price next week. This is  because I'll be adding more features. One important feature that I will implement is the ability to switch from LIVE ACCOUNT MODE TO PROP FIRM CHALLENGE MODE easily by selecting a single dropdown.  How does NAKED GOLD SCALPER trades? This EA/BOT is designed to   scalp gold with pr
    Gold Crazy EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    The Sandman
    Maxwell Brighton Onyango
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Sandman EA — MT5 Scalping Robot for Calm Precision in Chaos “Others have seen what is and asked why. We have seen what could be and asked why not.” Introducing The Sandman — a high-precision, no-nonsense MT5 scalping robot designed to bring calm and control to your trading experience. Overview The market is chaotic and unpredictable — even experienced traders face losses. The Sandman was built to free you from emotional trading. It acts boldly and logically using a proven, fully automated
    FREE
    GOLD robot4trade
    Vyacheslav Izvarin
    Yardımcı programlar
    GOLD robot4trade (FTMO Uyumlu Sürüm) v1.5 Robot4Trade.com tarafından geliştirildi | Yapay Zeka Destekli & Challenge Hazır Genel Bakış Advanced Forex EA , yüksek performans, istikrar ve FTMO, MyForexFunds gibi prop firmaların gereklilikleriyle tam uyumluluk için tasarlanmış yeni nesil bir otomatik işlem algoritmasıdır. Bu EA; klasik ve güvenilir göstergeleri (MA, RSI, ATR), modern risk yönetimi ve sermaye koruma araçlarıyla birleştirir. Günlük zarar kontrolü, akıllı giriş stratejisi ve g
    Arrow Strategy Builder
    Konstantin Chechnev
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Arrow Strategy Builder — kullanıcının grafiğe yerleştirdiği yukarı/aşağı okları hatırlayan ve aynı koşullar tekrarlandığında alım-satım sinyalleri üreten bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de deneyimli yatırımcılar için uygundur; sezgisel bir arayüz ve her türlü finansal enstrümanda otomatik işlem için işlevsellik sunar. Metatraider 5 için çoklu para birimi ticaret danışmanının tam teşekküllü bir versiyonu burada . Ana Özellikler Kolay strateji oluşturma: Giriş noktalarını iş
    FREE
    The Catalyst EA
    Daniel Naranjo Morales
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA, MetaTrader 5 platformu için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir işlem robotudur. Özellikle   AUDUSD döviz çiftinde H1 zaman diliminde   işlem yapmak üzere geliştirilmiştir. EA, piyasadaki potansiyel geri dönüşleri ve düzeltmeleri belirlemeyi ve bunlardan faydalanmayı hedefleyen çoklu indikatör stratejisi kullanır. Tasarımının temel odak noktası, sermayenizi etkin bir şekilde yönetmek için dinamik lot büyüklüğü ve çok katmanlı işlem koruması özelliklerine sahip, sağlam bir r
    Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
    Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Send me a message so I can send you the setfile Birkaç yapılandırma seçeneği bulunan sağlam robot, Aşağıdaki ekran görüntüsündeki ayarlarla 10 dakikalık bir zaman diliminde BTC ile kullanın. Uzman robotu satın aldığınızda, botu geliştirmeye devam etmek için değişiklik talep etme hakkına sahipsiniz. Temel Özellikler Hareketli Ortalama Geçiş Stratejisi: EA, işlem sinyalleri üretmek için iki hareketli ortalama (MA1 ve MA2) kullanır. Daha hızlı MA'nın (MA1) daha yavaş MA'nın (MA2) üstüne veya
    SentimentExpert
    Lhoussaine Ait Ben Mouh
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Easy to Use: SentimentExpert Designed for traders of all levels, our EA comes with user-friendly settings and comprehensive documentation. Set it up in minutes and let it work tirelessly to grow your trading account. Consistent Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization, the Enhanced Trading EA delivers reliable and consistent results. It’s like having a professional trader working around the clock, analyzing markets, and executing trades on your behalf. Take Your Trading to the Ne
    Trend forecast EA Automation trading GOLD
    Anggrid Masamran
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Trend analytic data for forecast a price to make order. This EA use a data in past to analytic, find a trend on chart and has condition to make order. Long time to run EA trade. This EA confirm not the same with another EA in this word! EA creates a line for max price zone, min price zone, pricing and show trendline and price forecast. Use a data analytic to help in create order. And result by EA not the same with another time in EA run, that is a main of this EA. Thank you Best Time.
    CAD Sniper X MT5
    Mr James Daniel Coe
    4.91 (11)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    BUILDING ON THE SUCCESS OF MY POPULAR FREE EA 'CAD SNIPER'... I PRESENT CAD SNIPER X! THOUSANDS MORE TRADES | NO BROKER LIMITATIONS | BETTER STATISTICS | MULTIPLE STRATEGIES Send me a PRIVATE MESSAGE after purchase for the manual and a free bonus TWO STRATEGIES IN ONE FOR AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCAD and CADCHF Strategy 1 can be used with any broker, trades much more frequently and is the default strategy for CAD Sniper X. It's shown robust backtest success for many years and is adapted from ot
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.97 (280)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    5 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (17)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.93 (14)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (32)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (20)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (477)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    5 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (118)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.95 (118)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.43 (83)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
    SGear
    Olesia Kusmenko
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
    VolumeHedger
    Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
    5 (19)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
    Scalp Unscalp
    Connor Michael Woodson
    3.3 (10)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
    EA New Player
    Vitali Vasilenka
    5 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.28 (58)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (131)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (23)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
    AlphaCore X
    Arseny Potyekhin
    3.69 (26)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
    ENEA mt5
    Vitalii Tkachenko
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
    VectorPrime EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
    Burning Grid
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    4.54 (26)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
    Bomber Corporation EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.42 (12)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.78 (18)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
    Aurum Sentinel Pro
    Christian Da Costa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.78 (67)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.21 (87)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Prometheus MT5
    Evgenii Aksenov
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    Mario Order Blocks
    Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
    Göstergeler
    Mario Order Block Indicator Overview The Professional Order Block Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and displays institutional order blocks on your chart. Based on smart money concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability support and resistance zones where institutional traders have placed significant orders. Key FeaturesAutomatic Order Block Detection Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on pivot point analysis Uses so
    Shaka Laka Gold EA
    Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Specialized for GOLD Trading with Advanced VWAP Strategy Transform your Gold trading with this sophisticated dual VWAP system specifically optimized for XAUUSD markets. Key Features Dual VWAP Technology Fast VWAP (100 bars) for short-term momentum Slow VWAP (500 bars) for trend confirmation Volume-weighted precision pricing for optimal entry/exit points Intelligent Position Management Smart scaling system that adds positions on favorable retracements Automatic position reversals w
    Gold Order Block Robot
    Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Gold Order Block Robot EA Professional Order Block Trading System with Advanced Risk Management Overview The Gold Order Block Robot is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading using OrderBlock methodology. This EA identifies pivot points, creates Order Blocks based on institutional trading concepts, and executes trades with comprehensive risk management features. Key Features Order Block Detection Pivot-Based Detection : Identifies swing highs/lows using configurable pivo
    RamLalla Magic Trend Indicator
    Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
    Göstergeler
    RamLalla Magic Trend Indicator Overview RamLalla Magic Trend  is a sophisticated trend-following indicator that combines the power of CCI (Commodity Channel Index) and ATR (Average True Range) to create dynamic trend lines with visual cloud formations. This indicator provides clear trend direction signals through color-coded lines and fills, making it easier for traders to identify market momentum shifts. This stands out from the standard Super Trend Indicator. Key Features The indicator uses a
    ProScaler EA
    Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ScalerPro EA The Ultimate VWAP & EMA Fusion Trading System Overview ScalerPro EA is a next-generation Expert Advisor that fuses the institutional power of Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) with the reliability of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). With dual-strategy architecture, smart position scaling, and intelligent risk controls, ScalerPro EA adapts dynamically to changing market conditions while keeping risk in check. Key Features Dual Strategy Engine VWAP Strategy → Captures momen
    Inverse FairValue Gaps
    Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
    Göstergeler
    Inverse Fair Value Gaps (FVG) Indicator Overview The Inverse Fair Value Gaps (FVG) indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that identifies and tracks Fair Value Gaps and their subsequent inversions on your trading charts. This powerful indicator helps traders spot potential reversal opportunities by monitoring when price action invalidates existing Fair Value Gaps and creates inverse trading signals. What are Fair Value Gaps? Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) are price inefficiencies that occur wh
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt