Force Momentum Robot - Advanced N-Candle Momentum Strategy with Comprehensive Analytics

🔬 ADVANCED CSV TRADE ANALYTICS FOR OPTIMIZATION

The EA includes a sophisticated trade logging system that generates detailed CSV reports for comprehensive strategy optimization and analysis:

CSV Data Fields for Strategy Optimization:

Peak Performance Tracking : Real-time monitoring of peak profits and drawdowns with exact timestamps

: Real-time monitoring of and with exact timestamps Entry/Exit Analysis : Complete trade lifecycle from open to close with precise timing

: Complete trade lifecycle from open to close with precise timing Martingale Sequence Analysis : Track loss sequences and recovery patterns

: Track loss sequences and recovery patterns Risk Management Metrics : Stop loss effectiveness and closure reasons

: Stop loss effectiveness and closure reasons Time-Based Performance : Duration analysis and time-filtered results

: Duration analysis and time-filtered results Profit Booking Analytics : Track automated profit-taking decisions

: Track automated profit-taking decisions Volume and Lot Size Tracking: Monitor position sizing and martingale progression

CSV File Location:

File Storage: The CSV files are automatically saved in the Terminal\Common\Files folder (cross-platform compatible) File Naming: Custom filename support - default "TradeLog.csv" or use your preferred name Easy Access:

Windows : C:\Users\[Username]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\

: C:\Users\[Username]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\ Mac : ~/Library/Application Support/MetaQuotes/Terminal/Common/Files/

: ~/Library/Application Support/MetaQuotes/Terminal/Common/Files/ Linux : ~/.wine/drive_c/users/[Username]/Application Data/MetaQuotes/Terminal/Common/Files/

: ~/.wine/drive_c/users/[Username]/Application Data/MetaQuotes/Terminal/Common/Files/ Universal Method: Navigate via MT5: File → Open Data Folder → Common → Files Real-time Updates: CSV is updated in real-time as trades open, run, and close

Key CSV Columns for Backtesting Optimization:

Ticket, Type, Qty, Open Time, Close Time, Open Price, Close Price, Peak Profit, Peak Profit Time, Peak Drawdown, Peak Drawdown Time, Outcome, Profit, Duration Minutes, Closure Reason, Magic, Symbol, Comment

Benefits for Strategy Development:

Identify optimal momentum candle counts (3-10 candles)

Fine-tune retracement percentages for better entries

Optimize martingale parameters for risk-adjusted returns

Analyze time-based performance patterns

Perfect profit booking thresholds

Validate stop loss effectiveness

🚀 STRATEGY OVERVIEW

The Force Momentum Robot implements an advanced N-Candle Momentum strategy designed to capture strong directional moves in the market. The EA combines momentum breakouts with intelligent retracement entries, martingale position sizing, and comprehensive risk management.

🎯 CORE FEATURES

1. N-Candle Momentum Detection

Configurable Lookback : 3-10 candles for momentum analysis

: 3-10 candles for momentum analysis Breakout Logic : Identifies the custom logic for each direction

: Identifies the custom logic for each direction Direction Filtering: Prevents conflicting signals in the same direction

2. Smart Retracement Entry System

Minimum Candle Size Filter : Only trades on significant moves (configurable %)

: Only trades on significant moves (configurable %) Retracement Targeting : Waits for pullbacks to optimal entry levels

: Waits for pullbacks to optimal entry levels Immediate vs Delayed Entry: Automatically chooses based on signal strength

3. Advanced Martingale System

Dual Martingale Types : Multiplicative (2x, 4x, 8x progression) Additive (linear increase)

: Intelligent Reset : Automatic reset on profitable sequences

: Automatic reset on profitable sequences Margin Protection: Prevents overexposure with margin checks

4. Comprehensive Risk Management

Percentage-Based Stop Loss : Configurable 0.1-5% stop loss from entry

: Configurable 0.1-5% stop loss from entry Volume Limits : Respects broker aggregate volume restrictions

: Respects broker aggregate volume restrictions Margin Monitoring : Real-time margin adequacy checks

: Real-time margin adequacy checks Auto-Sizing: Calculates maximum affordable lot sizes

5. Automated Profit Booking

Equity-Based Triggers : Books profits when equity exceeds balance by X%

: Books profits when equity exceeds balance by X% Cooling-Off Period : Configurable no-trade hours after profit booking

: Configurable no-trade hours after profit booking Portfolio Protection: Prevents giving back accumulated profits

6. Time-Based Filtering

Trading Hours : Restrict trading to specific server time windows

: Restrict trading to specific server time windows Day-of-Week Filter : Choose which days to trade (Mon-Sun)

: Choose which days to trade (Mon-Sun) Session End Management: Auto-close positions before session ends

⚙️ KEY PARAMETERS

Trade Settings

Chart Timeframe : Strategy execution timeframe (default: M15)

: Strategy execution timeframe (default: M15) Base Lot Size : Starting position size (0.01-10.0)

: Starting position size (0.01-10.0) Stop Loss: Enable/disable with percentage-based calculation

Momentum Strategy

Momentum Candles : Number of lookback candles (3-10, default: 4)

: Number of lookback candles (3-10, default: 4) Martingale Type : Multiplicative or Additive progression

: Multiplicative or Additive progression Martingale Multiplier: Growth factor for multiplicative type

Retracement Settings

Min Candle Size : Minimum candle size % to trigger retracement (default: 0.31%)

: Minimum candle size % to trigger retracement (default: 0.31%) Retracement %: Pullback percentage for entry (default: 51%)

Profit Management

Profit Booking % : Equity threshold for profit taking (10-200%, default: 55%)

: Equity threshold for profit taking (10-200%, default: 55%) No-Trade Hours: Hours to wait after profit booking (24-72, default: 60)

📊 TRADING LOGIC

Entry Conditions

Momentum Signal: Momentum Buy Direction Check: Ensures no conflicting positions exist Retracement Wait: For large candles, waits for optimal retracement Margin Validation: Confirms sufficient margin for position Time Filter: Validates trading is allowed at current time

Exit Conditions

Opposite Signal: Reverse momentum breakout closes positions Stop Loss: Percentage-based stop loss activation Profit Booking: Automated profit-taking when targets are met Time Filter: Session-end position closure

Position Management

Smart Martingale : Increases size after losses, resets after profits

: Increases size after losses, resets after profits Direction Consistency : Maintains single direction per sequence

: Maintains single direction per sequence Risk Scaling: Automatically adjusts to account limitations

🛡️ RISK FEATURES

Built-in Protections

Margin Protection : Prevents overexposure and margin calls

: Prevents overexposure and margin calls Volume Limits : Respects broker-imposed volume restrictions

: Respects broker-imposed volume restrictions Drawdown Control : Automated profit booking prevents large losses

: Automated profit booking prevents large losses Time Limits: Restricts trading to favorable market hours

Money Management

Auto-Sizing : Calculates maximum safe position sizes

: Calculates maximum safe position sizes Progressive Scaling : Intelligent martingale with broker limit respect

: Intelligent martingale with broker limit respect Profit Preservation: Locks in gains through automated booking

📈 OPTIMIZATION RECOMMENDATIONS

For Different Market Conditions

Trending Markets : Use 3-4 momentum candles, lower retracement %

: Use 3-4 momentum candles, lower retracement % Ranging Markets : Use 5-6 momentum candles, higher retracement %

: Use 5-6 momentum candles, higher retracement % Volatile Markets : Increase minimum candle size filter

: Increase minimum candle size filter Low Volatility: Decrease minimum candle size filter

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform : MetaTrader 5

: MetaTrader 5 Minimum Deposit : $1000 (recommended $5000+)

: $1000 (recommended $5000+) Account Types : All account types supported

: All account types supported Symbols : All Forex pairs, indices, commodities [XAUUSD recommended and Tested Rigorously]

: All Forex pairs, indices, commodities [XAUUSD recommended and Tested Rigorously] Timeframes: M1-D1 (M15 recommended)

📋 SETUP INSTRUCTIONS

Install EA on desired chart and timeframe Configure Parameters based on your risk tolerance Set Magic Number for trade identification Enable Auto-Trading in MT5 Monitor CSV Logs for performance analysis Optimize Settings using historical data

⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS

Risk Warning : Martingale strategies can lead to significant losses

: Martingale strategies can lead to significant losses Account Monitoring : Regularly monitor margin and equity levels

: Regularly monitor margin and equity levels Market Conditions : Strategy performance varies with market volatility

: Strategy performance varies with market volatility Backtesting : Always test on historical data before live trading

: Always test on historical data before live trading Position Sizing: Start with conservative lot sizes and profit targets

🆘 SUPPORT & UPDATES

The EA includes comprehensive error handling and detailed logging for troubleshooting. CSV trade logs provide complete trade analytics for optimization and performance review.

Version: 1.05 Developer: Sandeep Tiwary License: Single account usage



