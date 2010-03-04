Shaka Laka Gold EA

🏆 Specialized for GOLD Trading with Advanced VWAP Strategy


Transform your Gold trading with this sophisticated dual VWAP system specifically optimized for XAUUSD markets.


✨ Key Features

🎯 Dual VWAP Technology

  • Fast VWAP (100 bars) for short-term momentum
  • Slow VWAP (500 bars) for trend confirmation
  • Volume-weighted precision pricing for optimal entry/exit points

⚡ Intelligent Position Management

  • Smart scaling system that adds positions on favorable retracements
  • Automatic position reversals when trend changes
  • Maximum position limits to control risk exposure

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

  • Triple Filter System: Candle size, VWAP distance, and spread monitoring
  • VWAP Spread Reversals: Automatic position flipping during volatile conditions
  • Trailing Stop Loss: Protects profits with dynamic stop adjustments
  • Session-based Trading: Customizable trading hours and days

📊 Professional Features

  • Visual VWAP lines on chart for transparency
  • Detailed trade comments for performance tracking
  • Session management with automatic position closure
  • Comprehensive input validation and error handling

🔧 Customizable Parameters

Strategy Settings

  • 📈 Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)

    This EA has been extensively tested and optimized specifically for Gold trading, taking advantage of:

    • Gold's unique volatility patterns
    • Volume-based price discovery mechanisms
    • Intraday momentum characteristics
    • Session-specific behavior patterns
    Adjustable VWAP periods (Fast/Slow)
  • Configurable lot sizes and maximum positions
  • Custom magic number for multi-EA setups

Risk Controls

  • Enable/disable individual filters
  • Adjustable filter sensitivity levels
  • Flexible stop loss and trailing stop options

Session Management

  • Custom trading hours (e.g., "0-10,15-20")
  • Trading day selection (Monday-Sunday)
  • Auto-close before session end

🎛️ Ready-to-Use Setup

  1. Attach to GOLD (XAUUSD) chart - any timeframe
  2. Use the proven default settings - no configuration needed!
  3. Or customize parameters - adjust to your risk tolerance
  4. Monitor with visual VWAP lines - see the strategy in action
  5. Let the EA trade professionally - hands-free operation

🏆 Battle-Tested Configuration

These are the EXACT parameters used to generate the profitable results shown in our screenshots:

  • Time Frame: 30 Minutes
  • Fast VWAP: 100 bars
  • Slow VWAP: 500 bars
  • Lot Size: 0.02
  • Max Positions: 15
  • Risk Filters: true
  • Session Filter: 0-24
  • Stop Loss: 0.3% with trailing stop of 0.11% 

✅ Proven profitable in live testing
✅ Ready to use immediately
✅ No optimization required

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) - optimal performance on this symbol
  • Default settings are battle-tested - based on actual profitable trading results
  • Recommended for experienced traders who understand VWAP strategies
  • Requires adequate account balance for scaling positions
  • VPS recommended for consistent operation during trading sessions
  • Past performance doesn't guarantee future results - always test on demo first
  • Toggle "ClosePositionsOutsideSession" Input to "true" if you want to close positions before the session close. 

🎯 Who Should Use This EA?

Gold traders seeking automated VWAP strategies
Professional traders wanting advanced position management
Risk-conscious investors needing comprehensive filters
Busy traders requiring session-based automation

💼 Investment Recommendation

Minimum Account Balance: $1,000 USD (for 0.01 lot with 5 max positions)
Recommended Account: $2,000+ USD for optimal risk management(for 0.02 lot with 15 max positions). Users can adjust the max positions depending on their Balance and Leverage settings. 

📞 Support & Updates

Regular updates and optimizations 
Installation support and setup guidance
Parameter optimization assistance
Bug fixes and improvements

Contact for custom modifications or bulk licensing.

Start trading Gold professionally with the power of dual VWAP analysis. Download now and transform your trading results!


