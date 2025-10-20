═══════════════════════════════════════════════════

XAU$ MIRACULOS - Professional Expert Advisor

🏆 COMPLETE TRADING SYSTEM FOR GOLD (XAUUSD)





XAU$ Miraculos is a professional Expert Advisor specifically

developed for XAUUSD (Gold) trading, combining 14 advanced

technical strategies in a single intelligent system with

sophisticated risk management.





✨ MAIN FEATURES

🎯 14 INTEGRATED STRATEGIES:

✓ Candlestick Patterns (Doji, Engulfing, Hammer, etc.)

✓ Chart Patterns (Head & Shoulders, Triangles, Flags)

✓ Advanced Price Action

✓ Elliott Waves

✓ Harmonic Patterns (Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, Crab)

✓ Wolfe Waves

✓ Divergences (RSI, MACD, Stochastic)

✓ Dynamic Support and Resistance

✓ Pivot Points (Daily, Weekly, Monthly)

✓ Moving Average Crossovers

✓ Multi-Timeframe Analysis

✓ Volume Analysis

✓ Time Analysis (trading sessions)

✓ Technical Indicators (RSI, MACD, ADX, Stochastic, Bollinger)





💼 PROFESSIONAL RISK MANAGEMENT:

✓ Dynamic Stop Loss based on ATR

✓ Intelligent Take Profit

✓ Risk Management by % of Capital (default 1%)

✓ Fixed or Dynamic Lot Size

✓ Maximum Volume Limit per Position

✓ Maximum Number of Positions Control

✓ Adjustable Risk/Reward Ratio

✓ Trade Frequency Control per Candle

✓ Position Volume Protection





⏰ SESSION FILTERS:

✓ London Session (08:00-16:00 GMT)

✓ New York Session (13:00-21:00 GMT)

✓ Tokyo Session (00:00-06:00 GMT)

✓ Sydney Session (22:00-04:00 GMT)

✓ Day of Week Filter

✓ Holiday and NFP Filter





🎚️ INTELLIGENT CONFIRMATION SYSTEM:

✓ Weight System per Strategy

✓ Adjustable Minimum Number of Confirmations

✓ Main Trend Filter (MA 100)

✓ Volatility Filter

✓ Protection against High Volatility Days

✓ Market Tilt Filter

✓ Main Trend Alignment Option





⚙️ FLEXIBLE SETTINGS

• Enable/Disable each strategy individually

• Adjust the weight of each strategy

• Configure Stop Loss and Take Profit (fixed or ATR-based)

• Set preferred trading hours

• Customize risk management

• Debug mode for detailed analysis

• Compatible with Strategy Tester

• Optimized for backtesting and live trading

• Backtest mode with reduced candle requirements





📊 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: All timeframes (H1 recommended)

Account Type: Hedge or Netting

Minimum Recommended Deposit: $1000

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Execution Type: Market Execution

Magic Number: Customizable (default 123456)

Maximum Slippage: 5 points





🎓 IDEAL FOR

✓ Traders who exclusively trade XAUUSD

✓ Traders seeking a multi-strategy system

✓ Traders who value professional risk management

✓ Traders who want to diversify entry signals

✓ Intermediate to advanced traders

✓ Traders who prefer automated trading

✓ Traders looking for comprehensive technical analysis





🔍 HOW IT WORKS

The EA analyzes the market using multiple strategies

simultaneously. Each strategy provides confirmations (buy or

sell signals) with assigned weights. When the total number of

weighted confirmations reaches the minimum threshold, the EA

opens a position with calculated risk management.





The system prioritizes faster strategies first (indicators,

candlestick patterns) and only executes heavier strategies

(Elliott Waves, Harmonic Patterns) if additional confirmations

are needed, ensuring optimal performance.





⚠️ IMPORTANT WARNINGS

• This EA was specifically developed for XAUUSD

• Requires basic knowledge of EA configuration

• Past performance does not guarantee future results

• Always test on demo account before using on live

• Use appropriate risk management (1-2% per trade)

• Monitor performance regularly

• Adjust settings according to your risk profile

• Recommended VPS for optimal performance

• Keep EA updated to latest version





📞 SUPPORT

• Configuration Manual Included

• Support via MQL5 Market

• Free Updates

• Complete Parameter Documentation

• Video Tutorials Available

• Active Community Support





🔧 RECOMMENDED INITIAL CONFIGURATION

Symbol_Name: XAUUSD

Timeframe: PERIOD_H1

Risk_Percent: 1.0

Fixed_Lot_Size: 0.1 (or 0 for dynamic)

Max_Lot_Size: 0.3

Max_Positions: 1

Min_Confirmations: 7

Use_Dynamic_StopLoss: true

ATR_Period: 14

ATR_StopLoss_Multiplier: 2.0

ATR_TakeProfit_Multiplier: 4.0

Use_Main_Trend_Filter: true

MA_Trend_Period: 100





Strategy Activation (adjust to your preference):

Use_CandlePatterns: true

Use_ChartPatterns: true

Use_PriceAction: true

Use_Indicators: true

Use_Divergence: true

Use_SupportResistance: true

Use_MACrossover: true

Use_PivotPoints: true

Use_TimeAnalysis: true

Use_VolumeAnalysis: true

Use_MultiTimeframe: true





Advanced Strategies (disable for conservative trading):

Use_ElliottWaves: false

Use_HarmonicPatterns: false

Use_WolfeWaves: false





💡 TIPS FOR BEST RESULTS

1. Start with default settings on demo account

2. Observe performance for at least 2 weeks

3. Adjust Min_Confirmations based on desired frequency

4. Use dynamic Stop Loss for better adaptation

5. Enable session filters for your preferred trading times

6. Keep max 1-2 positions open simultaneously

7. Review and adjust strategy weights monthly

8. Use VPS for 24/7 operation

9. Monitor major news events affecting gold

10. Maintain adequate margin levels





📈 PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION

• Lower Min_Confirmations (5-6) = More trades, higher risk

• Higher Min_Confirmations (8-10) = Fewer trades, lower risk

• Increase strategy weights for trusted patterns

• Decrease strategy weights for less reliable patterns

• Enable only sessions with best historical performance

• Adjust ATR multipliers based on market volatility

• Use backtest optimization to find best parameters





⭐ MAXIMIZE YOUR GOLD TRADING RESULTS! ⭐





Developed with advanced algorithms and years of

trading experience. Professional-grade system for

serious traders.





Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

Version 1.00