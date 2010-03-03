ProScaler EA
ScalerPro EA📌 Overview
The Ultimate VWAP & EMA Fusion Trading System
ScalerPro EA is a next-generation Expert Advisor that fuses the institutional power of Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) with the reliability of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).
With dual-strategy architecture, smart position scaling, and intelligent risk controls, ScalerPro EA adapts dynamically to changing market conditions while keeping risk in check.
Dual Strategy Engine
-
VWAP Strategy → Captures momentum reversals around volume-weighted price levels
-
EMA Strategy → Trades confirmed trend bounces using EMA(12/27) setup
-
Independent Operation → Each strategy runs separately with its own limits
Smart Position Management
-
Scaling entries on retracements
-
Independent trailing stops for each trade
-
Magic number isolation for safety with other EAs
Intelligent Profit Booking
-
Two-tier target system (0.75% + 2.1%)
-
Partial close (70% at TP1, remainder at TP2)
-
Auto breakeven after TP1
Professional Risk Controls
-
Configurable stop loss (default 0.3%)
-
Max positions: VWAP (3), EMA (3)
-
Time/session filter to avoid bad periods
-
Auto-close before session ends
Strategy Controls
-
Enable/disable VWAP or EMA independently
-
Adjustable limits & lot sizes
Technical Parameters
-
VWAP lookback: 500 bars (customizable)
-
EMA: Fast (12) & Slow (27)
-
Trailing: starts 0.60% profit, trails 0.25%
Time & Risk
-
Define active hours & weekdays
-
Auto-close minutes before session ends
VWAP Mode
-
Entry: Directional bias above/below VWAP
-
Scaling: Adds on recoveries
-
Exit: Opposite VWAP close
EMA Mode
-
Bullish: Price above VWAP & EMAs → buy bounces
-
Bearish: Price below VWAP & EMAs → sell rejections
-
Exit: Opposite EMA close
-
Real-time monitoring with visual indicators
-
Automatic partial closing and breakeven protection
-
Comprehensive reporting & logs for every decision
-
Built-in safety: position limits, time filters, magic number protection
-
Load EA on M30 timeframe (recommended)
-
Start with 0.01 lots on $500+ account
-
Default max positions: 3 per strategy
-
Best results: XAUUSD, XAGUSD, Majors
-
Proven strategies used by institutional traders
-
Dual logic = diversification & reduced correlation risk
-
Professional coding standards (MQL5, error handling, modular)
-
Risk-first design with conservative defaults
✅ Detailed setup guide & parameter explanation
✅ Strategy notes & optimization tips
✅ Professional customer support
Trading involves significant risk. Past performance ≠ future results. Test on demo first. Use risk you can afford.