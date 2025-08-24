Mario Order Blocks

Mario Order Block Indicator Overview



The Professional Order Block Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and displays institutional order blocks on your chart. Based on smart money concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability support and resistance zones where institutional traders have placed significant orders.

Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on pivot point analysis

Uses sophisticated algorithms to detect institutional footprints in price action

Automatically processes historical data on startup for complete market context

Loads and analyzes up to 500+ historical bars on initialization

Intelligently filters out invalidated order blocks from historical data

Only displays currently valid order blocks that haven't been broken by price action

Bullish Order Blocks: Automatically removed when price closes below the block

Bearish Order Blocks: Automatically removed when price closes above the block

Keeps your chart clean by showing only active, unbroken order blocks

Customizable colors for bullish (green) and bearish (red) order blocks

Optional pivot point markers to show where order blocks originated

Clean, professional appearance that doesn't clutter your chart

Blocks extend dynamically as new bars form

Pivot Detection: Identifies significant pivot highs and lows using configurable period settings Block Creation: Bullish Blocks: Created at pivot lows, spanning from the low to the minimum of open/close

Bearish Blocks: Created at pivot highs, spanning from the maximum of open/close to the high Historical Validation: Checks all subsequent price action to ensure blocks remain valid

Order blocks are removed from the chart when:

Bullish blocks: Price closes below the bottom of the block

Bearish blocks: Price closes above the top of the block

This ensures you only see currently relevant support and resistance levels.

Pivot Detection Period: Controls sensitivity of pivot detection (default: 10)

Bullish Block Color: Customize the color of bullish order blocks

Bearish Block Color: Customize the color of bearish order blocks

Historical Bars to Process: Number of past bars to analyze on startup (default: 500)

Show Pivot Points: Toggle pivot point markers on/off

Show Order Blocks: Toggle order block rectangles on/off

Use order blocks as high-probability support and resistance levels for:

Entry points for trend continuation trades

Target areas for counter-trend reversals

Stop loss placement below/above key levels

Identify where institutional traders have placed large orders

Follow the "smart money" by trading in the direction of institutional flow

Avoid trading against strong institutional levels

Apply on multiple timeframes for comprehensive market analysis

Higher timeframe blocks act as stronger support/resistance

Lower timeframe blocks provide precise entry timing

Automatically manages order block lifecycle

No manual cleanup required

Optimized for performance with large historical datasets

Simple setup with intuitive parameters

Works immediately after installation

Suitable for both beginners and professional traders

Rigorous historical validation ensures accuracy

Real-time invalidation keeps analysis current

Consistent performance across all market conditions

All currency pairs (Forex)

All timeframes (M1 to MN1)

All market sessions

Both trending and ranging markets

Install the indicator on your MetaTrader 5 platform Apply to any chart - historical analysis begins automatically Adjust colors and settings to your preference Use the order blocks as key support/resistance levels in your trading strategy

Day traders seeking precise entry levels

Swing traders identifying key support/resistance zones

Scalpers looking for institutional footprints

Any trader wanting to understand smart money concepts

Transform your trading with professional-grade order block analysis. Identify where the big money is positioned and trade with the institutional flow, not against it.

Disclaimer: This indicator is for educational and analysis purposes. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose



