Previous day week high low

Its an indicator that will show you

  1. Previous day high
  2. Previous day low
  3. Previous week high
  4. Previous week low

You can set how many days of history you would like to see for previous day high low and previous week high low

  1. Currently 30 days of PDH/L will be marked
  2. 4 weeks of PWH/L will be marked
  3. You can change it from indicator settings.
  4. Dates are shown at marking lines to identify which date does that marking belongs to.

Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value.

- Rahul 


My other indicators you may like

[I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit]

Advanced SMC indicator 38$

Advanced Multi SMT pair divergence indicator 38$

Advanced internal/external structure detections 38$


