Intelligent Moving Bot MT4

💡 Intelligent Moving Bot — Adaptive EA with Neural Optimization
Intelligent Moving Bot is a fully autonomous EA built on the Intelligent Moving indicator. It uses a dynamic MA, ATR-based deviation bands, and virtual trades with a perceptron to optimize parameters on the fly — with no repainting and no manual curve-fitting.
🧠 Signals & Trend
- Buy: after closes below the lower band, price closes back above it.
- Sell: after closes above the upper band, price closes back below it.
- Trend zones: all three bands recolor based on price vs MA (clear up/down phases).
🤖 Neural Learning (Virtual Trades + Perceptron)
At each training interval the EA:
- simulates virtual positions based on its signals,
- tests parameter grids (MA period, ATR multipliers),
- evaluates virtual PnL over a history window, and
- applies the best-performing set until the next retrain.
The process runs forward-only and does not repaint.
⚙️ BOT SETTINGS
=== POSITIONS ===
- Positions Start/Finish Trading Hours/Minutes — trading window.
- Positions Volume — fixed lot size.
- Positions Stop-Loss ATRs / Take-Profit ATRs — SL/TP in ATR units.
- Positions Magic Number — unique Magic.
- Positions Comment — trade comment.
- Positions Close By IM Indicator — exit policy by IM:
- No Close;
- Close By Middle Line (exit at MA);
- Close By Contra Line (exit at opposite outer band);
- Close By Contra Signal (exit on opposite signal).
- Positions Open Contra While Current Is Not Closed — allow/deny opening a counter trade while the current one is still open (hedging logic).
- Positions Skip Next Same Direction After Loss — skip next same-direction entry:
- No Skip;
- Skip After Loss;
- Skip After Stop-Loss.
=== STOP-KRAN (Emergency Cut) ===
- Stop-Kran Max Drawdown -$ — absolute drawdown cap (open+closed) in money to trigger emergency close.
- Stop-Kran Start Date — start date for closed-trade DD accounting.
=== TESTER === (custom fitness for MetaTester)
- Tester Interval Months — split equity into monthly buckets for robustness analysis.
- Tester Drawdown Exponent — drawdown penalty exponent (strengthens DD impact in fitness).
⚙️ INDICATOR SETTINGS
=== RATES HISTORY CALCULATIONS ===
- Calculate History From Bar Shift / DateTime — starting point for historical calculations.
=== NEUROLEARNING PERIODS ===
- Neurolearning Periods Type — Periods By Base / Periods By Last.
- Neurolearning Periods Base / Step / Passes — base MA period, step, passes.
=== NEUROLEARNING DEVIATIONS ===
- Neurolearning Deviations Type — Deviations By Base / Deviations By Last.
- Neurolearning Deviations Base / Step / Passes — base ATR multiplier, step, passes.
Note: product logic uses ATR-based bands (MA ± ATR × coefficient).
=== NEUROLEARNING RATES ===
- Neurolearning Rates Depth (bars) — training window length.
- Neurolearning Rates Interval (bars) — retraining frequency.
- Neurolearning Rates Spread (pips) — virtual spread for realistic simulation.
=== NOTIFICATIONS ===
- Send Alert Notifications — standard alerts.
- Send Push Notifications — push.
- Send E-Mail Notifications — email.
✅ Advantages
- Fully autonomous + explicit control via parameters.
- Exit policies tightly integrated with IM signals (four exit modes).
- Hedging option (counter entries) and anti-overtrading rule after losses.
- Emergency stop by absolute drawdown.
- Custom robustness fitness (intervals + DD penalty) for optimization.
📊 Best Use Cases
- Intraday trading on M15–H1 (Forex majors, Gold).
- Swing trading on H4–D1 (indices, crosses).
- As part of a multi-strategy portfolio.
⚠️ Note: Trading involves risk. Always test on demo or micro accounts before live use. Past results do not guarantee future performance.