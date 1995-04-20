Fibo Extrema Bands MT4

Fibo Extrema Bands is a unique indicator that visually demonstrates when the market shifts into a trend and highlights key levels acting as support or resistance. It combines easy-to-read “stepped” extrema lines with Fibonacci levels (whose values can be adjusted in the indicator’s inputs), simplifying the search for entry and exit points. Install Fibo Extrema Bands to gain a powerful tool for trend analysis and for identifying critical price levels!

This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/131095

1. General Idea and Logic

Fibo Extrema Bands identifies local highs and lows over a specified period (the “Extrema Period”) and displays them as two “stepped” lines: an upper line (the highest high) and a lower line (the lowest low). When price breaks above the upper line, a bullish trend is signaled (shown in an uptrend color). Conversely, a move below the lower line indicates a bearish trend (the lines switch to a “bearish” color). This approach instantly clarifies the market’s current directional bias. The indicator also plots five key Fibonacci levels by default (0.236, 0.382, 0.500, 0.618, 0.764), which you can freely modify in the indicator’s inputs to suit your strategy or market conditions. These levels are calculated from the difference between the current upper and lower extrema lines, making it easy to spot possible retracement or reversal points often used for placing stop-losses and take-profits.

2. Advantages of Fibo Extrema Bands

 - Clear Trend Identification: Color-coded signals highlight exactly when the market’s direction changes.

 - Flexible and Adaptive: The Extrema Period is adjustable for different volatility levels and timeframes, and the Fibonacci levels themselves can be customized.

 - Automatic Fibonacci Plotting: No need to manually draw Fib grids—the levels are added automatically.

 - Easy Visual Analysis: Distinct “stepped” lines and color changes help you quickly understand the market situation.

 - Broad Applicability: Can be used alongside various technical analysis tools and indicators.

3. Possible Uses

 - Trend Entry Points: A break above the upper band may signal a buying opportunity, while a break below the lower band may indicate a selling opportunity.

 - Confirming Other Indicators: Use Fibo Extrema Bands to validate oscillator signals (RSI, MACD, etc.).

 - Stop and Target Placement: Fibonacci levels and current extrema are excellent references for setting stop-loss and take-profit orders, with the flexibility to adjust the Fib levels as needed.

 - Identifying Sideways Markets: If price remains between the upper and lower lines without breaking them, it suggests a lack of strong trend momentum.

4. Who Will Benefit

 - Trend Traders: Easily spot when a new uptrend or downtrend starts or ends.

 - Scalpers and Day Traders: Rapid color shifts on lower timeframes help make timely decisions.

 - Swing Traders: Fibonacci levels assist in targeting corrections and planning mid- to long-term trades, with customizable levels to match market conditions.

5. Summary

Fibo Extrema Bands is a versatile indicator offering clear visual cues for trend direction and automatic (yet customizable) Fibonacci retracement levels. With an adjustable Extrema Period and the ability to modify the default Fibonacci values, it fits seamlessly into any trading system and helps you navigate market movements with greater confidence.

Input parameters:

=== INDICATOR === Indicator settings.
Extrema Period The number of bars used to determine the highest and lowest points (extrema) for plotting the “stepped” upper and lower lines.
=== GRAPHICS === Graphics settings.
--- BANDS --- Bands settings.
Up Trend Color The color of the lines in an uptrend.
Down Trend Color The color of the lines in a downtrend.
Style The style of the lines (solid, dashed, dotted, etc.).
Width The thickness of the lines.
--- LEVELS --- Levels settings.
Level #1 Value The value of Fibonacci level #1.
Level #1 Color The color of the Fibonacci level #1 line.
Level #1 Style The style of the Fibonacci level #1 line (solid, dashed, etc.).
Level #1 Width The thickness of the Fibonacci level #1 line.
Level #2 Value The value of Fibonacci level #2.
Level #2 Color The color of the Fibonacci level #2 line.
Level #2 Style The style of the Fibonacci level #2 line.
Level #2 Width The thickness of the Fibonacci level #2 line.
Level #3 Value The value of Fibonacci level #3.
Level #3 Color The color of the Fibonacci level #3 line.
Level #3 Style The style of the Fibonacci level #3 line.
Level #3 Width The thickness of the Fibonacci level #3 line.
Level #4 Value The value of Fibonacci level #4.
Level #4 Color The color of the Fibonacci level #4 line.
Level #4 Style The style of the Fibonacci level #4 line.
Level #4 Width The thickness of the Fibonacci level #4 line.
Level #5 Value The value of Fibonacci level #5.
Level #5 Color The color of the Fibonacci level #5 line.
Level #5 Style The style of the Fibonacci level #5 line.
Level #5 Width The thickness of the Fibonacci level #5 line.
