Intelligent Moving MT4

Let us introduce you to a new era of neural indicators for financial markets! Intelligent Moving is a unique indicator that trains its neural network in real time! You no longer need to look for the optimal indicator parameters for each specific situation. No more late signals. The artificial intelligence is able to adapt itself and predict any market movements.





Visually, the indicator is drawn as a main solid moving average line, two dotted lines of standard deviations and signal arrows. For analysis and prediction, it uses a single-layer feed-forward neural network built into its code. Moving average periods and mean square deviation values are used as training parameters. The artificial intelligence learns in real time to determine the best points for opening positions at extremes, which are formed when the price goes beyond the deviations and returns to the average.





Attention! At the first launch on the chart, the indicator neural network performs initial collection of historical data and general training. Due to this, the MetaTrader terminal may work slowly for some time. It all depends on the computing power of your processor and the the configured input settings.



