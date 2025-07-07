Double Fractal Entry MT4
Double Fractal Entry generates precise entry signals based on smart fractal breakouts or rebounds. It visualizes market structure with dynamic channels and plots clear SL/TP levels. A powerful tool for trend and reversal traders.
This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143601
The indicator generates entry points based on two configurable strategies:
- Fractal Breakout – when price breaks the last key fractal;
- Fractal Rebound – when price bounces from a recent fractal area.
Each signal comes with an automatically drawn entry line, Stop-Loss, and Take-Profit levels based on the structure of opposite fractals, making trade planning precise and consistent.
🔍 Key Features:
- Visual connection of upper and lower fractals (fractal channel);
- Two flexible entry strategies: breakout or rebound;
- Automatic SL and TP levels based on fractal range logic;
- Customizable fractal sensitivity and visual settings;
- Alerts, push notifications, and email support;
- Works on any instrument and timeframe.
💡 How to Use:
Use the indicator as a directional tool to enter trades when price breaks through or rebounds from key fractals. It fits both trend-following and counter-trend strategies. Ideal for traders who value clarity, market structure, and disciplined risk management.
Input Parameters:
|=== RATES HISTORY CALCULATIONS ===
|History bar calculation settings.
|Calculate History From Bar Shift
|The bar (by index from the current) from which history calculation starts.
|Calculate History From Bar DateTime
|The date and time of the bar from which history calculation starts.
|=== FRACTALS ===
|Fractal settings.
|Fractals Number Of Bars
|Number of bars used to build each fractal.
|=== POSITIONS ===
|Position settings.
|Positions Open Type
|Entry type: By Fractal Breakout – breakout of the fractal; By Fractal Rebound – rebound from the fractal.
|Positions Stop-Loss Ranges
|Stop-Loss distance (measured in the number of ranges between opposite fractals).
|Positions Take-Profit Ranges
|Take-Profit distance (measured in the number of ranges between opposite fractals).
|=== GRAPHICS ===
|Visual settings.
|--- FRACTALS ---
|Fractal visualization settings.
|Fractals Up Color
|Color of upper fractals.
|Fractals Down Color
|Color of lower fractals.
|Fractals Width
|Line width for fractals.
|Fractals Channel Width
|Width of the channel connecting the fractals.
|--- POSITIONS ---
|Position visualization settings.
|Positions History Show Count
|Number of previous entries to display.
|Positions Open Color
|Color of the entry arrow.
|Positions Open Width
|Width of the entry arrow.
|Positions Stop-Loss Color
|Color of the Stop-Loss line.
|Positions Take-Profit Color
|Color of the Take-Profit line.
|Positions SL & TP Style
|Style of the SL and TP lines.
|Positions SL & TP Width
|Width of the SL and TP lines.
|=== NOTIFICATIONS ===
|Notification settings.
|Send Alert Notifications
|Enable standard alerts.
|Send Push Notifications
|Send push notifications.
|Send E-Mail Notifications
|Send email notifications.