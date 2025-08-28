Intelligent Moving Bot MT4

💡 Intelligent Moving Bot — Adaptive EA with Neural Optimization

Intelligent Moving Bot is a fully autonomous EA built on the Intelligent Moving indicator. It uses a dynamic MA, ATR-based deviation bands, and virtual trades with a perceptron to optimize parameters on the fly — with no repainting and no manual curve-fitting.

This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148151

Intelligent Moving indicator is available here => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/106033

🧠 Signals & Trend

Buy: after closes below the lower band, price closes back above it.

Sell: after closes above the upper band, price closes back below it.

Trend zones: all three bands recolor based on price vs MA (clear up/down phases).

🤖 Neural Learning (Virtual Trades + Perceptron)

At each training interval the EA:

simulates virtual positions based on its signals,

tests parameter grids (MA period, ATR multipliers),

evaluates virtual PnL over a history window, and

applies the best-performing set until the next retrain.

The process runs forward-only and does not repaint.





⚙️ BOT SETTINGS

=== POSITIONS ===

Positions Start/Finish Trading Hours/Minutes — trading window.

Positions Volume — fixed lot size.

Positions Stop-Loss ATRs / Take-Profit ATRs — SL/TP in ATR units.

Positions Magic Number — unique Magic.

Positions Comment — trade comment.

Positions Close By IM Indicator — exit policy by IM:

No Close;



Close By Middle Line (exit at MA);



Close By Contra Line (exit at opposite outer band);



Close By Contra Signal (exit on opposite signal).

Positions Open Contra While Current Is Not Closed — allow/deny opening a counter trade while the current one is still open (hedging logic).

Positions Skip Next Same Direction After Loss — skip next same-direction entry:

No Skip;



Skip After Loss;



Skip After Stop-Loss.

=== STOP-KRAN (Emergency Cut) ===

Stop-Kran Max Drawdown -$ — absolute drawdown cap (open+closed) in money to trigger emergency close.

Stop-Kran Start Date — start date for closed-trade DD accounting.

=== TESTER === (custom fitness for MetaTester)

Tester Interval Months — split equity into monthly buckets for robustness analysis.

Tester Drawdown Exponent — drawdown penalty exponent (strengthens DD impact in fitness).

⚙️ INDICATOR SETTINGS

=== RATES HISTORY CALCULATIONS ===

Calculate History From Bar Shift / DateTime — starting point for historical calculations.

=== NEUROLEARNING PERIODS ===

Neurolearning Periods Type — Periods By Base / Periods By Last.

Neurolearning Periods Base / Step / Passes — base MA period, step, passes.

=== NEUROLEARNING DEVIATIONS ===

Neurolearning Deviations Type — Deviations By Base / Deviations By Last.

Neurolearning Deviations Base / Step / Passes — base ATR multiplier, step, passes.

Note: product logic uses ATR-based bands (MA ± ATR × coefficient).





=== NEUROLEARNING RATES ===

Neurolearning Rates Depth (bars) — training window length.

Neurolearning Rates Interval (bars) — retraining frequency.

Neurolearning Rates Spread (pips) — virtual spread for realistic simulation.

=== NOTIFICATIONS ===

Send Alert Notifications — standard alerts.

Send Push Notifications — push.

Send E-Mail Notifications — email.

✅ Advantages

Fully autonomous + explicit control via parameters.

Exit policies tightly integrated with IM signals (four exit modes).

Hedging option (counter entries) and anti-overtrading rule after losses.

Emergency stop by absolute drawdown.

Custom robustness fitness (intervals + DD penalty) for optimization.

📊 Best Use Cases

Intraday trading on M15–H1 (Forex majors, Gold).

Swing trading on H4–D1 (indices, crosses).

As part of a multi-strategy portfolio.

⚠️ Note: Trading involves risk. Always test on demo or micro accounts before live use. Past results do not guarantee future performance.