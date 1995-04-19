Multi function Indicator
- Göstergeler
- Hozeifa M Haji
- Sürüm: 3.2
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
PipsZenith – Spread, Time, Session & Candle Timer Indicator (v3.2)
Description:
Stay one step ahead in Forex trading with PipsZenith, the ultimate on-chart tool that gives you everything you need at a glance. Designed for precision traders, this indicator displays:
-
Real-time Spread – Know the exact cost of your trades instantly.
-
Server Time – Always stay synchronized with broker time.
-
Day & Weekday Info – Track your trading week effortlessly.
-
Active Trading Session – Instantly identify Tokyo, London, or New York sessions, including overlapping sessions.
-
Current Candle Countdown – Never miss an entry or exit! See how much time is left for the current candle to close.
Why Choose PipsZenith?
-
Clean, easy-to-read labels on chart.
-
Fully configurable: font, color, corner, size.
-
Optimized for minimal CPU usage.
-
Works on all timeframes and symbols.
-
Helps improve trading timing and decision-making.
Perfect for:
-
Day Traders
-
Scalpers
-
Swing Traders
-
Anyone who wants a real-time trading edge
Disclaimer:
Forex trading involves risk. This indicator is a tool to assist traders. Users must make their own trading decisions. The author is not responsible for any losses.
Try it and see how having real-time spread, session info, and candle countdown directly on your chart can transform your trading precision!