Multi function Indicator

PipsZenith – Spread, Time, Session & Candle Timer Indicator (v3.2)

Description:

Stay one step ahead in Forex trading with PipsZenith, the ultimate on-chart tool that gives you everything you need at a glance. Designed for precision traders, this indicator displays:

Real-time Spread – Know the exact cost of your trades instantly.

Server Time – Always stay synchronized with broker time.

Day & Weekday Info – Track your trading week effortlessly.

Active Trading Session – Instantly identify Tokyo, London, or New York sessions, including overlapping sessions.

Current Candle Countdown – Never miss an entry or exit! See how much time is left for the current candle to close.

Why Choose PipsZenith?

Clean, easy-to-read labels on chart.

Fully configurable: font, color, corner, size.

Optimized for minimal CPU usage.

Works on all timeframes and symbols.

Helps improve trading timing and decision-making.

Perfect for:

Day Traders

Scalpers

Swing Traders

Anyone who wants a real-time trading edge

Disclaimer:

Forex trading involves risk. This indicator is a tool to assist traders. Users must make their own trading decisions. The author is not responsible for any losses.

Try it and see how having real-time spread, session info, and candle countdown directly on your chart can transform your trading precision!



