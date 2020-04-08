PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels – Indicator Description

Take your trading to the next level with PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels – the ultimate multi-timeframe support and resistance tool.

This powerful indicator plots High, Low, Open, and Close levels from multiple standard and custom timeframes, helping traders identify key market zones with precision. Unlike ordinary indicators, PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels lets you see levels from:

Yearly, 6-Month, 4-Month, 3-Month, 2-Month

Monthly, Weekly, Daily

12H, 8H, 6H, 4H

All levels are drawn directly on your chart and extend into the future, giving a clear visual guide of critical price zones. You can enable or disable any timeframe, keeping your chart clean and focused.

Alerts on Touch: Stay ahead of the market! Receive instant notifications when the price touches any of the drawn levels – no need to stare at the chart constantly.

Features at a glance:

Multi-timeframe High/Low/Open/Close levels

Lines extend into future bars for continuous reference

Fully customizable colors and line styles for each timeframe

Alerts when price touches any level (optional)

Easy to use and visually intuitive

Works on all symbols and timeframes

Whether you are a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels gives you an edge in identifying key market zones, spotting reversals, and planning entries or exits.

PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels – See the big picture. Trade with confidence.