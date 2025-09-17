PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant

📊 PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant

🔹 Overview

The PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant is a clean, professional MT4 indicator designed to help traders quickly identify whether the market is in a trend (bullish/bearish) or range (sideways). It removes guesswork and prevents false trades in choppy conditions by combining Moving Average slope and ADX strength filters, while also offering Heiken Ashi confirmation for smoother trading decisions.

This tool is lightweight, intuitive, and built with controlled alerts so you won’t be disturbed by alert flooding.

🔹 Key Features

Trend Detection – Identifies bullish or bearish momentum with Moving Average + ADX filters.
Range Detection – Flags sideways markets when ADX is below the threshold.
Heiken Ashi Confirmation (optional) – Adds smoother trend validation.
Clear Panel Display – Shows current trend state (UP, DOWN, RANGE).
No Chart Clutter – Clean histogram buffer + compact dashboard.
Smart Alerts – Popup, sound, push notification (triggered only on fresh signals).
Lightweight & Fast – Optimized MQL4 code for smooth performance.

🔹 Inputs (User-Friendly)

  • ADX_Period – Default: 14

  • ADX_Trend_Level – Default: 25 (trend vs. range threshold)

  • MA_Period – Default: 50 (trend filter)

  • Heiken_Ashi_Confirm – true/false (extra smoothing)

  • Alert_On_TrendChange – true/false (alerts when trend flips)

  • Alert_On_Range – true/false (alerts when entering range)

🔹 Benefits for Traders

🔹 Avoids bad entries in sideways markets.
🔹 Confirms real trends before entry.
🔹 Helps with breakout strategies (alerts when range → trend).
🔹 Simple & clean design – no overcomplicated visuals.
🔹 Supports all timeframes & instruments (Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto).

🔹 Versioning

  • v1.00 – Initial release.

    • Trend + Range detection

    • Smart alerts

    • Panel display

    • Clean histogram buffers

🔹 How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to your desired chart.

  2. Adjust ADX_Trend_Level to filter weaker/stronger trends.

  3. Use Heiken Ashi Confirmation for smoother trend entries.

  4. Follow alerts for trend change or range detection.

  5. Combine with your trading strategy (breakout, trend-following, scalping).

🔹 Recommended For

✔ Trend traders
✔ Breakout traders
✔ Swing & intraday traders
✔ Anyone who wants to avoid trading in chop

Branding: Proudly created by PipsZenith – delivering clean, professional tools for traders worldwide.


Filtrele:
lapigna
263
lapigna 2025.09.19 16:14 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Hozeifa M Haji
809
Geliştiriciden yanıt Hozeifa M Haji 2025.09.20 05:27
Thankyou for your positive review
İncelemeye yanıt