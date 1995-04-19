Multi function Indicator

PipsZenith – Spread, Time, Session & Candle Timer Indicator (v3.2)

Description:
Stay one step ahead in Forex trading with PipsZenith, the ultimate on-chart tool that gives you everything you need at a glance. Designed for precision traders, this indicator displays:

  • Real-time Spread – Know the exact cost of your trades instantly.

  • Server Time – Always stay synchronized with broker time.

  • Day & Weekday Info – Track your trading week effortlessly.

  • Active Trading Session – Instantly identify Tokyo, London, or New York sessions, including overlapping sessions.

  • Current Candle Countdown – Never miss an entry or exit! See how much time is left for the current candle to close.

Why Choose PipsZenith?

  • Clean, easy-to-read labels on chart.

  • Fully configurable: font, color, corner, size.

  • Optimized for minimal CPU usage.

  • Works on all timeframes and symbols.

  • Helps improve trading timing and decision-making.

Perfect for:

  • Day Traders

  • Scalpers

  • Swing Traders

  • Anyone who wants a real-time trading edge

Disclaimer:
Forex trading involves risk. This indicator is a tool to assist traders. Users must make their own trading decisions. The author is not responsible for any losses.

Try it and see how having real-time spread, session info, and candle countdown directly on your chart can transform your trading precision!


