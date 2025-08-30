Smart Momentum Zones

PipsZenith Smart Money Momentum Zones (SM-MZ) v1.0

Brand: PipsZenith
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Type: Momentum / Smart Money / Swing Zone Indicator
Version: 1.0

Overview

Unlock the secrets of the market with PipsZenith SM-MZ, a revolutionary momentum-based indicator inspired by Smart Money and liquidity concepts. SM-MZ detects areas where momentum accelerates near swing highs and lows—highlighting potential explosive price zones before big market moves. Perfect for traders looking to anticipate breakouts, reversals, and liquidity grabs in a way that aligns with professional Smart Money Techniques (SMT/ICT).

Key Features

1. Smart Money Swing Zone Detection

  • Automatically identifies swing highs and lows over a user-defined period.

  • Highlights potential bullish or bearish zones where Smart Money activity may trigger price moves.

2. Momentum Acceleration Analysis

  • Measures momentum over a custom period to detect areas of acceleration.

  • Zones appear only when momentum exceeds the user-defined threshold, ensuring only the strongest setups are highlighted.

3. Visual Zone Highlighting

  • Bullish zones: green rectangles around swing lows.

  • Bearish zones: red rectangles around swing highs.

  • Customizable colors and sizes to match your chart style.

4. Optional Arrows

  • Add arrows to mark the direction of the momentum breakout.

  • Makes setups easy to spot at a glance.

5. Non-Annoying Alerts

  • Alerts trigger once per zone to prevent spamming.

  • Notifies you when a momentum zone is detected, keeping you informed without distraction.

6. Fully Customizable

  • Swing detection period ( SwingBars )

  • Momentum calculation period ( MomentumPeriod )

  • Momentum acceleration threshold ( MomentumThreshold )

  • Zone colors (Bullish/Bearish)

  • Arrows on/off, Alerts on/off

How It Works

  1. The indicator scans the chart for swing highs and lows.

  2. It calculates the momentum for each swing area.

  3. When momentum exceeds the set threshold near a swing, the indicator highlights a potential explosive zone.

  4. Optional arrows show direction of likely breakout, and alerts notify you once per event.

This method gives you a head start over retail traders by showing where liquidity grabs or Smart Money stops hunts are likely to happen.

Who Can Benefit

  • Day Traders: Quickly identify potential reversal and breakout zones.

  • Swing Traders: Spot optimal entry/exit areas based on momentum acceleration.

  • ICT/Smart Money Traders: Integrate with LGZ zones for a full Smart Money workflow.

Benefits

  • Saves time by highlighting key zones automatically.

  • Helps you trade with the Smart Money, not against it.

  • Provides early warnings before strong price moves.

  • Easy to use and fully adjustable for any trading style.

Inputs / Settings

Parameter Description Default
SwingBars Number of bars to define a swing high/low 5
MomentumPeriod Period used to calculate momentum 5
MomentumThreshold Multiplier to define momentum acceleration 1.5
BullishZoneColor Color of bullish zones Lime
BearishZoneColor Color of bearish zones Red
ShowArrows Display arrows on breakout True
ShowAlerts Display alert once per zone True

Why Choose PipsZenith SM-MZ

  • Designed for MT4, fully compatible and optimized for speed.

  • Branded and professional, ready for serious trading setups.

  • Based on real Smart Money concepts, making it highly effective for professional strategies.

  • Alerts and zones are non-intrusive, letting you focus on trading.

Visual Example

  • Green rectangles = bullish momentum zones

  • Red rectangles = bearish momentum zones

  • Optional arrows for breakout direction


Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (53)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.73 (15)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (9)
Göstergeler
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. Lütfen satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Alım satım ipuçlarımı ve harika bonus göstergelerini ücretsiz olarak sizinle paylaşacağım! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret y
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT5 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 aylık erişim       hizmetten gelen işlem sinyallerine       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 aylık erişim       Düzenli olarak güncellenen eğitim materyallerine - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbe
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Apollo Secret Trend , herhangi bir çift ve zaman dilimindeki trendleri bulmak için kullanılabilecek profesyonel bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, işlem yapmayı tercih ettiğiniz çift veya zaman dilimi ne olursa olsun, piyasa trendlerini tespit etmek için kullanabileceğiniz birincil işlem göstergeniz olabilir. Göstergede özel bir parametre kullanarak sinyalleri kişisel ticaret tarzınıza uyarlayabilirsiniz. Gösterge, PUSH bildirimleri dahil her türlü uyarıyı sağlar. Göstergenin sinyalleri YENİDEN
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Trend Reversal – MT4'te Trend Dönüşlerini Belirlemek İçin Yardımcınız Piyasa analizinizi geliştirmek ve daha bilinçli kararlar almak için güçlü ve sezgisel bir araç mı arıyorsunuz? Trend Reversal göstergesi, MetaTrader 4 platformunda trend dönüş noktalarını doğru bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen yatırımcılar için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır. Gelişmiş algoritmalar ve kanıtlanmış tekniklerin birleşimi sayesinde, Trend Reversal, piyasadaki önemli anları tanımanıza yardımcı olmak için net ve görünür s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %31 INDIRIMLI !!! Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve gizli bir formül ekledik. Yalnızca BİR grafikle 28 döviz çiftinin tümü için Uyarılar verir. Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin! Yeni temel algoritmalar üzerine inşa edilen bu sistem, potansiyel işlemlerin
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Göstergeler
M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts) Robustn
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Göstergeler
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Otomatik Optimize Edilmiş Bollinger Bantları – Gerçek Piyasa Davranışına Dayalı Uyarlanabilir Volatilite Aracı Bu gelişmiş MT4 göstergesi, geçmiş veriler üzerinde işlem simülasyonu yaparak en iyi dönem ve standart sapma değerlerini otomatik olarak bulur. Sabit parametreler yerine, piyasa değişimlerine ve fiyat yapısına dinamik olarak uyum sağlar; böylece gerçek zamanlı volatiliteyi daha doğru yansıtan bantlar oluşturur. Manuel ayar gerekmez. Temel Özellikler: Tarihsel verilere dayalı otomatik Bo
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boy
Liquidity Pools MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Liquidity Pools göstergesi, potansiyel likidite bölgelerini yüksek ve düşük seviyelerdeki sık fitil temasları, tekrar ziyaret sayısı ve her bölgedeki işlem hacmini analiz ederek grafik üzerinde belirleyen ve işaretleyen gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu araç, yatırımcılara likiditenin biriktiği p
