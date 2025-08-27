Multi Line Alert with Buffer and Push notification

📢 Multi-Line Alert with Buffer & Push Notifications (MT4 Indicator)

Originally shared as a free community tool, this upgraded version is now available on the MQL Market for traders who want professional-grade alerts without sitting in front of the screen all day.

With this indicator, simply place horizontal lines on your chart — the indicator will automatically track them, highlight your chosen buffer zone, and notify you the moment price approaches your level.

Whether you’re trading support/resistance, session levels, or psychological round numbers, this tool ensures you never miss your setup.

🔑 Key Features

Unlimited Horizontal Lines

Add as many horizontal lines as you need. The indicator automatically monitors all of them.

Custom Buffer Zone (in pips)

Define a safety zone around your line. Example: with BufferPips = 10 , the tool will trigger alerts when price comes within ±10 pips.

Highlighted Zone on Chart

A shaded rectangle visually marks the buffer area, so you can easily track when price is approaching.

Custom Sound Alerts

Choose any .wav file from your MT4 Sounds folder to play when an alert fires.

Popup Alerts

Get instant MT4 popups with symbol, price, and line level.

Push Notifications to Mobile 🚀

Enable MobilePush = true to receive alerts directly on your MetaTrader mobile app (iOS/Android). Stay informed anywhere, anytime.

⚙️ Inputs

RepeatAlert → true/false (decide if alerts repeat or only trigger once per cooldown).

BufferPips → zone in pips (default: 10).

ZoneColor → highlight rectangle color.

SoundFile → choose alert sound (default: alert.wav).

MobilePush → true/false (enable push alerts to phone).

📲 How to Enable Push Notifications

In MT4: go to Tools → Options → Notifications. Tick Enable Push Notifications. Enter your MetaQuotes ID (found in your MetaTrader mobile app under Settings → Messages). Click Send Test Message to confirm.

From then on, when the indicator triggers you’ll receive:

✔ Popup on PC

✔ Sound on PC

✔ Push notification on mobile

📌 Example Use Cases

Mark important support/resistance zones.

Track session opens or round numbers (e.g., 1.1000).

Get notified the second price comes near your setup.

🛠 Installation

Copy the file into MQL4/Indicators/ . Restart MT4 or refresh Navigator. Attach the indicator to your chart. Place horizontal lines and relax — the alerts will do the work.

✅ Designed for traders who value precision and convenience.

✅ Built with community feedback in mind.

✅ Free version was loved by many — this improved edition is now optimized for professional use.



