Multi Line Alert with Buffer and Push notification

📢 Multi-Line Alert with Buffer & Push Notifications (MT4 Indicator)

Originally shared as a free community tool, this upgraded version is now available on the MQL Market for traders who want professional-grade alerts without sitting in front of the screen all day.

With this indicator, simply place horizontal lines on your chart — the indicator will automatically track them, highlight your chosen buffer zone, and notify you the moment price approaches your level.

Whether you’re trading support/resistance, session levels, or psychological round numbers, this tool ensures you never miss your setup.

🔑 Key Features

  • Unlimited Horizontal Lines
    Add as many horizontal lines as you need. The indicator automatically monitors all of them.

  • Custom Buffer Zone (in pips)
    Define a safety zone around your line. Example: with BufferPips = 10 , the tool will trigger alerts when price comes within ±10 pips.

  • Highlighted Zone on Chart
    A shaded rectangle visually marks the buffer area, so you can easily track when price is approaching.

  • Custom Sound Alerts
    Choose any .wav file from your MT4 Sounds folder to play when an alert fires.

  • Popup Alerts
    Get instant MT4 popups with symbol, price, and line level.

  • Push Notifications to Mobile 🚀
    Enable MobilePush = true to receive alerts directly on your MetaTrader mobile app (iOS/Android). Stay informed anywhere, anytime.

⚙️ Inputs

  • RepeatAlert → true/false (decide if alerts repeat or only trigger once per cooldown).

  • BufferPips → zone in pips (default: 10).

  • ZoneColor → highlight rectangle color.

  • SoundFile → choose alert sound (default: alert.wav).

  • MobilePush → true/false (enable push alerts to phone).

📲 How to Enable Push Notifications

  1. In MT4: go to Tools → Options → Notifications.

  2. Tick Enable Push Notifications.

  3. Enter your MetaQuotes ID (found in your MetaTrader mobile app under Settings → Messages).

  4. Click Send Test Message to confirm.

From then on, when the indicator triggers you’ll receive:
✔ Popup on PC
✔ Sound on PC
✔ Push notification on mobile

📌 Example Use Cases

  • Mark important support/resistance zones.

  • Track session opens or round numbers (e.g., 1.1000).

  • Get notified the second price comes near your setup.

🛠 Installation

  1. Copy the file into MQL4/Indicators/ .

  2. Restart MT4 or refresh Navigator.

  3. Attach the indicator to your chart.

  4. Place horizontal lines and relax — the alerts will do the work.

✅ Designed for traders who value precision and convenience.
✅ Built with community feedback in mind.
✅ Free version was loved by many — this improved edition is now optimized for professional use.



