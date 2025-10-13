ExpertRider
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mfanya Technologies
- Sürüm: 1.5
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🧠 Expert Rider – Precision Trend-Riding Expert Advisor for MT5
Expert Rider is a powerful, adaptive trading system built for traders who demand smart entries, dynamic scaling, and precision exits. Designed around core market principles and enhanced with multi-timeframe confirmation, Expert Rider combines trend-following logic with calculated risk control to ride profitable moves and avoid traps.
Born from the proven engines of MFRider and GhostRider, Expert Rider is a complete Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, capable of trading Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Metals with surgical accuracy.
🔧 Key Features
- 🔍 Multi-Timeframe Analysis – Leverages multiple timeframes for accurate and timely trade signals.
- 🧠 Dynamic DCA Logic – Adds to positions only in verified high-probability zones — not blind martingale.
- 📉 Support & Resistance Awareness – Detects critical market levels and adapts to price structure shifts.
- 🎯 Partial Profit-Taking – Locks in gains incrementally based on real-time market dynamics.
- ⚖️ Stop Loss Control – Smart SL logic triggers full or partial exits based on margin and risk exposure.
- 🔄 Auto Mode Switching – Flexible handling of long-only, short-only, or both with safety settings.
- 📊 Clean Logging – Transparent logs and visual chart markers for clarity and easy strategy review.
🎯 Best For
- Traders who value control, logic, and safety
- Those seeking mid-term trend-following opportunities
- Users who prefer measured, data-driven strategies over random bots
💻 Compatibility
- ✅ Works with both Hedging and Netting accounts (auto-detection built-in)
- ✅ Compatible with all major brokers and trading instruments
- ✅ No DLLs or external dependencies required
⚙️ Parameter Guide
📊 Timeframe Configuration
- ShortPeriod – Lower timeframe used for quick signals (default: M15 )
- MediumPeriod – Medium timeframe for confirmation ( H4 )
- LongPeriod – Long-term trend confirmation ( D1 )
🧠 Core Strategy Settings
- CYCLE_PERIOD – Minutes between strategy refresh
- MACD_WEIGHT / EMA_WEIGHT / VWMA_WEIGHT – Scoring weights for trend indicators
- BASE_DCA_PERCENT – Minimum price change to trigger DCA
- SAFE_MARGIN_PERCENT – Margin level considered safe
- BEARISH_MARGIN_PERCENT – Margin drop considered bearish
- GAIN – Profit multiplier used in take-profit logic
- TRADE_SUPPORT – Multiplier for trading near support zones
🚨 Stop Loss Controls
- ENABLE_STOP_LOSS – Enables stop loss logic
- STOP_LOSS_PERCENT – Max loss allowed before SL triggers
- STOP_LOSS_THRESHOLD – Margin level threshold to trigger SL
- STOP_LOSS_SELL_TYPE – Choose between FULL or REDUCE exit
🧱 Trade Zones & Indexes
- LAUNCHPAD_TRADE_INDEX / FIREWALL_TRADE_INDEX – Strength required to enter trades
- CLOSE_LONG_RANGE / CLOSE_SHORT_RANGE – Zone width to trigger position closure
- EXTREME_BEAR_TRADE_INDEX / MODERATE_BEAR_TRADE_INDEX – Sensitivity to bearish zones
📈 Capital & Risk Management
- MF_CAPITAL – Capital base for strategy calculations
- MF_TRADING_LIMIT – Max capital per position
- magicTimer – Interval timer for managing logic cycles
🔁 DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging)
- DCA_QUOTIENT – Controls DCA sensitivity
- BATTLEGROUND_DCA_QUOTIENT – DCA logic for uncertain zones
- MIN_VOLUME_TO_SELL – Volume threshold for valid partials
- ENABLE_DCA_MULTIPLIER – Enables scaling based on support/resistance
- DCA_MULTIPLIER / MAX_DCA_MULTIPLIER / DCA_MULTIPLIER_RANGE/BULLISH_DCA_MULTIPLIER_RANGE – Configures DCA scaling rules
💰 Profit Controls
- AUTO_GAIN – Dynamically adjusts target gain
- MIN_FULL_PROFIT / MIN_PARTIAL_PROFIT – Required profit to allow exits
- PROFIT_QUOTIENT / PARTIAL_PROFIT_QUOTIENT – Controls profit exit logic
- PARTIAL_SELL_COOLDOWN_MINUTES – Wait time between partials
- PARTIAL_REDUCE_RATIO – How much to reduce during partial sell
🎮 Control Toggles
- TRADE_MODE – Choose between AUTO , LONG , SHORT or HEDGE
- BUY_ENABLED / SELL_ENABLED – Enable or disable long/short trading
- STOP_AFTER_SELL – Prevents new trades after an exit
- ENFORCE_DCA_MIN_STEP – Ensures DCA is spaced out
- ENFORCE_DCA_MIN_STEP_QUOTIENT – Multiplier for DCA spacing
- DYNAMIC_TRADE_X – Activates additional trade filters
- ENABLE_LOGGING – Enables log output and debugging info