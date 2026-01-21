Session Range Destroyer V1
🌟 Session Range Destroyer EA v1.3 - Professional Gold Trading Robot
💎 Transform Your XAUUSD Trading with Proven Institutional Strategy
Session Range Destroyer is not just another EA—it's a sophisticated trading system built on a time-tested strategy used by professional traders and institutions worldwide. This powerful automated solution trades the Asian Range Breakout, one of the most reliable patterns in forex trading.
🎯 Why Choose Session Range Destroyer?
✅ Proven Strategy, Not a Gamble
- Based on the Asian Session Range Breakout concept used by banks and hedge funds
- Trades XAUUSD (Gold) during the most predictable market sessions
- Focuses on high-probability setups with excellent risk/reward ratios
✅ Built for Long-Term Success
- Designed for consistent growth over months and years, not risky quick profits
- Conservative risk management protects your capital
- Expected win rate: 55-65% with 2:1 minimum risk/reward ratio
✅ Professional-Grade Protection
- Maximum Stop Loss Filter (NEW!) - Prevents trading when Asian range is too wide (>35 pips)
- Daily loss limits and maximum trades per day
- Automatic breakeven management
- 50% Partial Profit Taking at 1:1 RR - Locks in profits while letting winners run
✅ Complete Automation, Full Control
- Set it and forget it—the EA handles everything
- Extensive customization with 40+ input parameters
- Works 24/5 without emotions or fatigue
- Beautiful visual indicators show Asian range and trade zones
🚀 Key Features That Set Us Apart
📊 DUAL TRADING MODES
Mode 1: Pure Breakout
- Places pending Buy Stop above Asian High and Sell Stop below Asian Low
- Perfect for traders who want immediate entries at breakout levels
- Automatic position management from entry to exit
Mode 2: Break & Retest (Recommended)
- Waits for price to break Asian range, then retests the broken level
- Provides better entry prices and higher probability setups
- Includes RSI confirmation filter for maximum accuracy
🛡️ ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT
Flexible Position Sizing:
- Percentage Risk Mode: Risk a fixed % of your account per trade (e.g., 1%)
- Fixed Lot Mode: Use the same lot size for every trade
- Automatic lot calculation based on stop loss distance
Multi-Layer Protection:
- ✅ Daily loss limit (% of equity)
- ✅ Maximum trades per day
- ✅ Minimum equity protection
- ✅ NEW: Maximum Stop Loss Filter - Skips trading when range exceeds 35 pips
- ✅ Automatic breakeven at 50% profit
- ✅ Customizable stop loss buffers
Smart Profit Management:
- ✅ 50% Partial Close at 1:1 Risk/Reward - Locks in profits early
- ✅ Remaining 50% runs to full target (minimum 2:1 RR)
- ✅ Automatic stop loss to breakeven protection
- ✅ Fully customizable risk/reward ratios
🎨 VISUAL TRADING EXPERIENCE
Beautiful Chart Indicators:
- Asian Range highlighted with shaded rectangle
- Asian High and Asian Low clearly marked with colored lines
- Retest zones displayed with dashed lines
- Breakout markers show exactly where price broke the range
- Clean, professional visuals that don't clutter your chart
🔍 POWERFUL FILTERING SYSTEM
Trend Filter:
- Uses H1 Moving Average (200 EMA default) to align with market direction
- Only takes long trades when price is above MA, shorts when below
- Customizable MA period and method (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA)
RSI Confirmation Filter:
- Filters out low-probability retest entries using RSI
- Avoids buying into overbought levels or selling into oversold levels
- Uses M5 timeframe for precise timing
- Fully customizable RSI periods and levels
Maximum Retrace Filter:
- Rejects trades where price has retraced too far from breakout point
- Default: 50 pips maximum retrace depth
- Prevents chasing entries that are too late
Maximum Stop Loss Filter (NEW in v1.3!):
- Automatically skips trading days when Asian range is too wide
- Default: 35 pips maximum stop loss
- Protects against extreme volatility and huge drawdowns
- Can be enabled/disabled and fully customized
News Filter Placeholder:
- Ready for integration with external news calendars
- Framework in place for future news avoidance features
🎛️ COMPLETE CUSTOMIZATION
📋 ALL INPUT PARAMETERS EXPLAINED
⏰ SESSION SETTINGS
Configure when the EA analyzes and trades:
- Asian Session Start/End Times - Default: 02:00 - 07:00 GMT (fully customizable)
- London Session Trading Window - Default: 07:00 - 10:00 GMT (when trades are taken)
- Range Calculation Timeframe - Default: M15 (can use H1 for broader ranges)
📊 TRADING MODE SELECTION
Choose your preferred entry method:
- Pure Breakout Mode - Places pending orders immediately at 07:00 GMT
- Break & Retest Mode - Waits for confirmation and optimal retest entries (Recommended)
⚙️ ORDER CONFIGURATION
Fine-tune your entry and exit criteria:
- Breakout Buffer - Distance above/below Asian levels for pending orders (Default: 5 pips)
- Retest Zone Size - Zone around Asian level to catch retests (Default: 10 pips)
- Breakout Candle Confirmation - How many candles must close beyond range (Default: 1)
- Maximum Retrace Depth - Max pullback allowed before skipping trade (Default: 50 pips)
💰 RISK MANAGEMENT (MOST IMPORTANT!)
Lot Sizing:
- Lot Sizing Mode - Choose "Risk Percentage" or "Fixed Lot"
- Risk Per Trade (%) - Default: 1% (Conservative: 0.5%, Moderate: 1%, Aggressive: 2%)
- Fixed Lot Size - Default: 0.01 (only used if Fixed Lot mode selected)
Profit Targets:
- Risk:Reward Ratio - Default: 2.0 (means 2x profit vs risk)
- Close 50% at 1:1 RR - Default: TRUE (highly recommended!)
Daily Limits:
- Daily Loss Limit (%) - Default: 3% (stops trading if this loss is reached)
- Max Trades Per Day - Default: 3 trades (prevents overtrading)
Safety Features:
- Minimum Equity Protection - Default: $1,000 (EA stops if equity falls below)
- Use Breakeven - Default: TRUE (moves SL to entry at 50% profit)
- Stop Loss Buffer - Default: 5 pips (adds safety buffer to SL placement)
🛡️ MAXIMUM STOP LOSS FILTER ⭐ NEW IN V1.3!
- Enable Max SL Filter - Default: TRUE (highly recommended!)
- Maximum Stop Loss Allowed (Pips) - Default: 35 pips
- If Asian range + buffer exceeds this, EA skips trading for the day
- Protects against extreme volatility days
- Prevents massive drawdowns from oversized ranges
- Fully customizable or can be disabled
🔍 FILTER SETTINGS
Trend Filter:
- Use Trend Filter - Default: TRUE (recommended)
- Trend MA Period - Default: 200 (classic long-term trend indicator)
- Trend MA Method - Default: EMA (options: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA)
RSI Filter:
- Use RSI Filter - Default: TRUE (for Retest mode)
- RSI Period - Default: 14 (standard RSI setting)
- RSI Overbought Level - Default: 70 (skip long entries above this)
- RSI Oversold Level - Default: 30 (skip short entries below this)
Other Filters:
- Use News Filter - Default: FALSE (placeholder for future feature)
⚙️ ADVANCED SETTINGS
- Magic Number - Default: 202312 (identifies EA trades, don't change unless needed)
- Slippage - Default: 10 points (maximum acceptable slippage)
- Show Visual Objects - Default: TRUE (displays Asian range, zones on chart)
- Enable Alerts - Default: TRUE (popup alerts for important events)
- Comment Prefix - Default: "SRD_" (prefix for trade comments)
📊 REALISTIC PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS
What You Can Expect:
- Win Rate: 55-65% (35-45% of trades will be losses—this is normal!)
- Average Monthly Return: 5-15% with 1% risk per trade
- Maximum Drawdown: 30% during difficult market periods
- Recovery Time: 2-4 weeks after a drawdown
- Time to Double Account: 6-12 months with consistent 1% risk and reinvestment
Why These Numbers Matter:
Unlike EAs that promise 100% monthly returns (and blow accounts), we give you realistic, sustainable expectations based on proven trading principles.
💡 MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Account Size:
- Recommended : $5,000 USD (for 1% risk per trade)
- Absolute Minimum: $1000 USD (for 0.05 lot size per trade)
Trading Conditions:
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY
- Timeframe: H1 (recommended for chart attachment)
- Spread: Under 30 points (ideally under 20)
- Leverage: Minimum 1:100
- Broker Type: ECN/STP accounts recommended
- Execution: Fast execution, no requotes
⚠️ IMPORTANT: PATIENCE REQUIRED
This EA is NOT for you if:
- ❌ You want to double your account in a week
- ❌ You can't handle losing trades
- ❌ You change settings after every loss
- ❌ You have less than $1000 to invest
- ❌ You expect 100% win rate
This EA IS for you if:
- ✅ You understand trading involves risk
- ✅ You're committed to long-term growth (6+ months)
- ✅ You can follow a proven strategy without interference
- ✅ You have adequate capital and realistic expectations
- ✅ You want professional-grade automation
🎁 WHAT YOU GET
Included with Purchase:
✅ Session Range Destroyer EA v1.3 (.ex5 file) ✅ Comprehensive PDF User Manual ✅ Recommended Settings Guide ✅ Installation Video Tutorial ✅ Lifetime Free Updates ✅ Priority Email Support ✅ Access to Private User Community
Post-Purchase Support:
- 📧 Email support: Response within 24-48 hours
- 📚 Knowledge base with FAQs and tutorials
- 🔄 Free lifetime updates with new features
- 👥 Community forum to connect with other users
🏆 WHY PROFESSIONALS CHOOSE THIS EA
1. Transparent Strategy
No "secret sauce" or black box algorithms. The strategy is clearly explained and based on well-known institutional concepts.
2. Realistic Approach
We don't promise overnight riches. We focus on consistent, sustainable growth that compounds over time.
3. Risk-First Design
Every feature is built with capital preservation in mind. The new Maximum SL Filter is just one example of our commitment to protecting your account.
4. Continuous Improvement
Version 1.3 adds the Maximum Stop Loss Filter based on user feedback. We actively listen and improve the EA.
5. Professional Development
Built by experienced traders who understand both the market AND programming. This isn't a rookie project.
📈 UPGRADE YOUR TRADING TODAY
Stop relying on emotions, guesswork, and inconsistent manual trading. Let Session Range Destroyer execute a proven institutional strategy with military precision while you sleep.
Remember:
- Trading is a marathon, not a sprint
- Consistency beats home runs
- Risk management is more important than profit targets
- Patience and discipline separate winners from losers
Session Range Destroyer v1.3 gives you all the tools. Your job is to set it up properly and let it work.
⚖️ RISK DISCLAIMER
Trading foreign exchange and contracts for differences on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Only invest money you can afford to lose.
Session Range Destroyer EA is a tool to help execute a trading strategy. It cannot guarantee profits and losses are possible.
🌟 Start Your Journey to Consistent Profitability Today! 🌟
Session Range Destroyer v1.3 - Professional Trading, Automated Excellence.
Last Updated: January 2026 | Version 1.3 | Compatible with MetaTrader 5