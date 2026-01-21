Session Range Destroyer V1

🌟 Session Range Destroyer EA v1.3 - Professional Gold Trading Robot

Session Range Destroyer is a sophisticated trading system built on a time-tested strategy used by professional traders and institutions worldwide. This powerful automated solution trades the Asian Range Breakout, one of the most reliable patterns in forex trading.

Based on the Asian Session Range Breakout concept used by banks and hedge funds

Trades XAUUSD (Gold) during the most predictable market sessions

Focuses on high-probability setups with excellent risk/reward ratios

Designed for consistent growth over months and years

Conservative risk management protects your capital

Expected win rate: 55-65% with 2:1 minimum risk/reward ratio

Maximum Stop Loss Filter (NEW!) - Prevents trading when Asian range is too wide (>35 pips)

Daily loss limits and maximum trades per day

Automatic breakeven management

50% Partial Profit Taking at 1:1 RR - Locks in profits while letting winners run

Set it and forget it—the EA handles everything

Extensive customization with 40+ input parameters

Works 24/5 without emotions or fatigue

Beautiful visual indicators show Asian range and trade zones

DUAL TRADING MODES

Mode 1: Pure Breakout

Places pending Buy Stop above Asian High and Sell Stop below Asian Low

Perfect for traders who want immediate entries at breakout levels

Automatic position management from entry to exit

Mode 2: Break & Retest (Recommended)

Waits for price to break Asian range, then retests the broken level

Provides better entry prices and higher probability setups

Includes RSI confirmation filter for maximum accuracy

ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT

Flexible Position Sizing:

Percentage Risk Mode: Risk a fixed % of your account per trade (e.g., 1%)

Fixed Lot Mode: Use the same lot size for every trade

Use the same lot size for every trade Automatic lot calculation based on stop loss distance

Multi-Layer Protection:

✅ Daily loss limit (% of equity)

✅ Maximum trades per day

✅ Minimum equity protection

NEW: Maximum Stop Loss Filter - Skips trading when range exceeds 35 pips

Automatic breakeven at 50% profit

✅ Customizable stop loss buffers

Smart Profit Management:

50% Partial Close at 1:1 Risk/Reward - Locks in profits early

Remaining 50% runs to full target (minimum 2:1 RR)

✅ Automatic stop loss to breakeven protection

✅ Fully customizable risk/reward ratios

VISUAL TRADING EXPERIENCE

Beautiful Chart Indicators:

Asian Range highlighted with shaded rectangle

Asian High and Asian Low clearly marked with colored lines

Retest zones displayed with dashed lines

Breakout markers show exactly where price broke the range

Clean, professional visuals that don't clutter your chart

POWERFUL FILTERING SYSTEM

Trend Filter:

Uses H1 Moving Average (200 EMA default) to align with market direction

Only takes long trades when price is above MA, shorts when below

Customizable MA period and method (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA)

RSI Confirmation Filter:

Filters out low-probability retest entries using RSI

Avoids buying into overbought levels or selling into oversold levels

Uses M5 timeframe for precise timing

Fully customizable RSI periods and levels

Maximum Retrace Filter:

Rejects trades where price has retraced too far from breakout point

Default: 50 pips maximum retrace depth

Prevents chasing entries that are too late

Maximum Stop Loss Filter (NEW in v1.3!):

Automatically skips trading days when Asian range is too wide

Default: 35 pips maximum stop loss

Protects against extreme volatility and huge drawdowns

Can be enabled/disabled and fully customized

News Filter Placeholder:

Ready for integration with external news calendars

Framework in place for future news avoidance features

COMPLETE CUSTOMIZATION

ALL INPUT PARAMETERS EXPLAINED

SESSION SETTINGS

Configure when the EA analyzes and trades:

Asian Session Start/End Times - Default: 02:00 - 07:00 GMT (fully customizable)

London Session Trading Window - Default: 07:00 - 10:00 GMT (when trades are taken)

Range Calculation Timeframe - Default: M15 (can use H1 for broader ranges)

TRADING MODE SELECTION

Choose your preferred entry method:

Pure Breakout Mode - Places pending orders immediately at 07:00 GMT

Break & Retest Mode - Waits for confirmation and optimal retest entries (Recommended)

ORDER CONFIGURATION

Fine-tune your entry and exit criteria:

Breakout Buffer - Distance above/below Asian levels for pending orders (Default: 5 pips)

Retest Zone Size - Zone around Asian level to catch retests (Default: 10 pips)

Breakout Candle Confirmation - How many candles must close beyond range (Default: 1)

Maximum Retrace Depth - Max pullback allowed before skipping trade (Default: 50 pips)

RISK MANAGEMENT

Lot Sizing:

Lot Sizing Mode - Choose "Risk Percentage" or "Fixed Lot"

Risk Per Trade (%) - Default: 1% (Conservative: 0.5%, Moderate: 1%, Aggressive: 2%)

Fixed Lot Size - Default: 0.01 (only used if Fixed Lot mode selected)

Profit Targets:

Risk:Reward Ratio - Default: 2.0 (means 2x profit vs risk)

Close 50% at 1:1 RR - Default: TRUE (highly recommended!)

Daily Limits:

Daily Loss Limit (%) - Default: 3% (stops trading if this loss is reached)

Max Trades Per Day - Default: 3 trades (prevents overtrading)

Safety Features:

Minimum Equity Protection - Default: $1,000 (EA stops if equity falls below)

Use Breakeven - Default: TRUE (moves SL to entry at 50% profit)

Stop Loss Buffer - Default: 5 pips (adds safety buffer to SL placement)

MAXIMUM STOP LOSS FILTER (NEW IN V1.3!)

Enable Max SL Filter - Default: TRUE (highly recommended!)

Maximum Stop Loss Allowed (Pips) - Default: 35 pips
If Asian range + buffer exceeds this, EA skips trading for the day
Protects against extreme volatility days
Prevents massive drawdowns from oversized ranges
Fully customizable or can be disabled

- Default: 35 pips

FILTER SETTINGS

Trend Filter:

Use Trend Filter - Default: TRUE (recommended)

Trend MA Period - Default: 200 (classic long-term trend indicator)

Trend MA Method - Default: EMA (options: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA)

RSI Filter:

Use RSI Filter - Default: TRUE (for Retest mode)

RSI Period - Default: 14 (standard RSI setting)

RSI Overbought Level - Default: 70 (skip long entries above this)

RSI Oversold Level - Default: 30 (skip short entries below this)

Other Filters:

Use News Filter - Default: FALSE (placeholder for future feature)

ADVANCED SETTINGS

Magic Number - Default: 202312 (identifies EA trades, don't change unless needed)

Slippage - Default: 10 points (maximum acceptable slippage)

Show Visual Objects - Default: TRUE (displays Asian range, zones on chart)

Enable Alerts - Default: TRUE (popup alerts for important events)

Comment Prefix - Default: "SRD_" (prefix for trade comments)

REALISTIC PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS

What You Can Expect:

Win Rate: 55-65% (35-45% of trades will be losses—this is normal!)

Average Monthly Return: 5-15% with 1% risk per trade

Maximum Drawdown: 30% during difficult market periods

Recovery Time: 2-4 weeks after a drawdown

Time to Double Account: 6-12 months with consistent 1% risk and reinvestment

Why These Numbers Matter:

Unlike EAs that promise 100% monthly returns (and blow accounts), we give you realistic, sustainable expectations based on proven trading principles.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Account Size:

Recommended: $5,000 USD (for 1% risk per trade)

Absolute Minimum: $1000 USD (for 0.05 lot size per trade)

Trading Conditions:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY

Timeframe: H1 (recommended for chart attachment)

Spread: Under 30 points (ideally under 20)

Leverage: Minimum 1:100

Broker Type: ECN/STP accounts recommended

Execution: Fast execution, no requotes

IMPORTANT: PATIENCE REQUIRED

This EA is NOT for you if:

❌ You want to double your account in a week

❌ You can't handle losing trades

❌ You change settings after every loss

❌ You have less than $1000 to invest

❌ You expect 100% win rate

This EA IS for you if:

✅ You understand trading involves risk

✅ You're committed to long-term growth (6+ months)

✅ You can follow a proven strategy without interference

✅ You have adequate capital and realistic expectations

✅ You want professional-grade automation

Session Range Destroyer EA v1.3 (.ex5 file)
Comprehensive PDF User Manual
Recommended Settings Guide
Installation Video Tutorial
Lifetime Free Updates
Priority Email Support
Access to Private User Community

1. Transparent Strategy

No "secret sauce" or black box algorithms. The strategy is clearly explained and based on well-known institutional concepts.

2. Realistic Approach

We don't promise overnight riches. We focus on consistent, sustainable growth that compounds over time.

3. Risk-First Design

Every feature is built with capital preservation in mind. The new Maximum SL Filter is just one example of our commitment to protecting your account.

4. Continuous Improvement

Version 1.3 adds the Maximum Stop Loss Filter based on user feedback. We actively listen and improve the EA.

5. Professional Development

Built by experienced traders who understand both the market AND programming. This isn't a rookie project.

⚖️ RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading foreign exchange and contracts for differences on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Only invest money you can afford to lose.

Session Range Destroyer EA is a tool to help execute a trading strategy. It cannot guarantee profits and losses are possible.

Last Updated: January 2026 | Version 1.3 | Compatible with MetaTrader 5