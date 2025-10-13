ExpertRider

5

Expert Rider – Precision Trend-Riding Expert Advisor for MT5

ExpertRider is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes price data on multiple timeframes to identify trading opportunities. The system manages positions and adjusts them according to market conditions.The Expert Advisor reviews market structure on short, medium, and long timeframes. It identifies key levels, trend directions, and volatility changes. Entries occur when price reaches specific zones and conditions align. Positions can include spaced entries. Exits happen through profit targets, stop losses, or margin protections.ExpertRider works with netting and hedging account types. It allows settings for long trades, short trades, or both. Partial profit taking is available, with controls for trade sizing and risk management.Input parameters are organized into groups.Timeframe Settings:

  • ShortPeriod: Timeframe for quick signals and entry timing. Default is M5.
  • MediumPeriod: Timeframe for trend confirmation. Default is H4.
  • LongPeriod: Timeframe for overall direction. Default is D1.
Capital and Position Sizing:
  • MF_TRADING_LIMIT: Base amount for trade sizing. Default is 10.0.
  • MF_CAPITAL: Reference account size for calculations. Default is 10000.0.
  • TRADING_LIMIT_TYPE: Method for calculating trade size. Options are value for fixed amount or balance_multiplier for percentage of balance. Default is value.
Entry Spacing and DCA:
  • BASE_DCA_PERCENT: Distance between entries as a percentage. Default is 1.0.
  • DCA_QUOTIENT: Frequency of entries in normal conditions. Default is 1.
  • BATTLEGROUND_DCA_QUOTIENT: Frequency of entries in contested zones. Default is 3.
  • ENFORCE_DCA_MIN_STEP: Option to require minimum distance between entries. Default is true.
  • ENFORCE_DCA_MIN_STEP_QUOTIENT: Multiplier for minimum step. Default is 1.0.
Position Multiplier:
  • ENABLE_DCA_MULTIPLIER: Option to enable lot size multiplication. Default is false.
  • MAX_DCA_MULTIPLIER: Maximum multiplication factor. Default is 3.
  • DCA_MULTIPLIER_RANGE: Market level for activation. Default is 7.
  • BULLISH_DCA_MULTPLIER_RANGE: Range in trending conditions. Default is 5.
Profit Target:
  • GAIN: Fixed target as a percentage if AUTO_GAIN is disabled. Default is 0.3.
  • AUTO_GAIN: Option to calculate targets based on volatility. Default is true.
  • MIN_FULL_PROFIT: Minimum for full position close as a percentage. Default is 2.0.
  • MIN_PARTIAL_PROFIT: Minimum for partial close as a percentage. Default is 0.3.
  • PROFIT_QUOTIENT: Volatility multiplier for full targets. Default is 4.0.
  • PARTIAL_PROFIT_QUOTIENT: Volatility multiplier for partial targets. Default is 2.0.
Stop Loss:
  • ENABLE_STOP_LOSS: Option to enable stop loss protection. Default is false.
  • STOP_LOSS_PERCENT: Loss threshold as a percentage. Default is 2.0.
  • STOP_LOSS_THRESHOLD: Margin level for activation as a percentage. Default is 50.0.
  • STOP_LOSS_SELL_TYPE: Action type for stop loss. Options are FULL to close all, REDUCE for partial, RANGE for distance-based, SHARP for structure-aware. Default is FULL.
  • STOP_LOSS_SHARP_LEVEL: Sensitivity for structure-aware stop. Default is 2.
  • STOP_LOSS_RANGE: Parameter for range stops. Default is 8.
  • STOP_LOSS_RANGE_MULTIPLIER: Distance multiplier for range stops. Default is 5.
Margin and Safety:
  • SAFE_MARGIN_PERCENT: Maximum margin usage for new trades as a percentage. Default is 100.0.
  • BEARISH_MARGIN_PERCENT: Threshold for adverse conditions as a percentage. Default is 5.0.
  • IN_POSITION_MARGIN: Multiplier for position calculations. Default is 2.0.
Trading Control:
  • TRADE_MODE: Direction of trades. Options are TRADE_LONG, TRADE_SHORT, TRADE_AUTO, TRADE_HEDGE. Default is TRADE_LONG.
  • BUY_ENABLED: Option to allow long positions. Default is true.
  • SELL_ENABLED: Option to allow short positions. Default is true.
  • magicTimer: Cooldown between trades in seconds. Default is 120.
  • MIN_VOLUME_TO_SELL: Minimum lot size for closing. Default is 0.05.
  • STOP_AFTER_SELL: Option to pause after closing. Default is false.
Market Level:
  • LAUNCHPAD_TRADE_INDEX: Entry level for long trades. Default is 1.
  • FIREWALL_TRADE_INDEX: Entry level for short trades. Default is 1.
  • CLOSE_LONG_RANGE: Exit range for long positions. Default is 4.
  • CLOSE_SHORT_RANGE: Exit range for short positions. Default is 4.
  • PARTIAL_SELL_CLOSE_RANGE: Range for partial profits. Default is 2.
  • TRADE_RANGE: Maximum depth for trades. Default is 14.
  • EXTREME_BEAR_TRADE_INDEX: Level for extreme bearish conditions. Default is 10.
  • MODERATE_BEAR_TRADE_INDEX: Level for moderate bearish conditions. Default is 7.
Scalping and Partial Profit:
  • ENABLE_SCALPING: Option to enable partial profits. Default is true.
  • PARTIAL_REDUCE_RATIO: Portion of position to close. Range is 0 to 1. Default is 0.5.
  • PARTIAL_SELL_COOLDOWN_MINUTES: Minutes between partial closes. Default is 1.0.
Hedging Mode:
  • ENFORCE_HEDGE_ALLOWANCE: Option to balance long and short positions. Default is false.
  • LONG_HEDGE_RATIO: Target ratio of shorts to longs. Default is 0.3.
  • SHORT_HEDGE_RATIO: Target ratio of longs to shorts. Default is 0.7.
  • HEDGE_CLOSE: Option to close both sides together. Default is false.
  • MAX_UNHEDGED: Maximum allowed imbalance. Default is 7.
Advanced Features:
  • ENABLE_CROSS_TRADE: Option to use trend crossovers. Default is true.
  • ENABLE_WICK_TRADE: Option to trade wick patterns. Default is false.
  • WICK_TRADE_LEVEL: Minimum level for wick trading. Default is 7.
  • SET_TP: Option to set take-profit orders. Default is true.
  • SET_SL: Option to set stop-loss orders. Default is true.
  • TP_MAX_LEVEL: Maximum level for take-profit. Default is 7.
  • USE_HYBRID_TP: Option for adaptive take-profit. Default is true.
  • MIN_ATR_PERCENT: Volatility threshold as a percentage. Default is 0.5.
  • ADX_THRESHOLD: Trend strength filter. Range is 0 to 100. Default is 0.
  • PANIC_CLOSE: Option for emergency exit on reversals. Default is false.
  • DISABLE_PROTECTION: Option to bypass filters. Default is false.
  • DYNAMIC_TRADE_X: Reserved option. Default is false.
Logging:
  • ENABLE_LOGGING: Logging level. Options are NO or DEBUG. Default is NO.
  • MAGIC_NUMBER: Identifier for orders. Default is 100300.
To use ExpertRider, place the file in the Experts folder of MetaTrader 5. Attach it to a chart of the desired instrument. Adjust parameters as needed. Enable automated trading in the platform settings.ExpertRider requires MetaTrader 5. A minimum account balance of 1000 is suggested. A stable connection is needed. It works with various instruments such as forex pairs and cryptocurrencies.Test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account. Start with default settings or conservative adjustments. Monitor account margin levels during operation.
Отзывы 2
Simon Pang
41
Simon Pang 2025.11.27 11:31 
 

Amazing results once you've understand how to configure it.

Фильтр:
Simon Pang
41
Simon Pang 2025.11.27 11:31 
 

Amazing results once you've understand how to configure it.

Mfanya Technologies
225
Ответ разработчика Olumide Ebenezer Omotoso 2025.12.01 10:59
Thank you so much for your excellent review. You can check the full doc here https://mfanya.com/docs/expertrider
salamanca1234
110
salamanca1234 2025.11.25 09:29 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Mfanya Technologies
225
Ответ разработчика Olumide Ebenezer Omotoso 2025.12.01 11:00
Thanks for your great review. Looking forward to further updates
Ответ на отзыв