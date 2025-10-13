ExpertRider

🧠 Expert Rider – Precision Trend-Riding Expert Advisor for MT5

Expert Rider is a powerful, adaptive trading system built for traders who demand smart entries, dynamic scaling, and precision exits. Designed around core market principles and enhanced with multi-timeframe confirmation, Expert Rider combines trend-following logic with calculated risk control to ride profitable moves and avoid traps.

Born from the proven engines of MFRider and GhostRider, Expert Rider is a complete Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, capable of trading Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Metals with surgical accuracy.

🔧 Key Features

🔍 Multi-Timeframe Analysis – Leverages multiple timeframes for accurate and timely trade signals.

– Leverages multiple timeframes for accurate and timely trade signals. 🧠 Dynamic DCA Logic – Adds to positions only in verified high-probability zones — not blind martingale.

– Adds to positions only in verified high-probability zones — not blind martingale. 📉 Support & Resistance Awareness – Detects critical market levels and adapts to price structure shifts.

– Detects critical market levels and adapts to price structure shifts. 🎯 Partial Profit-Taking – Locks in gains incrementally based on real-time market dynamics.

– Locks in gains incrementally based on real-time market dynamics. ⚖️ Stop Loss Control – Smart SL logic triggers full or partial exits based on margin and risk exposure.

– Smart SL logic triggers full or partial exits based on margin and risk exposure. 🔄 Auto Mode Switching – Flexible handling of long-only, short-only, or both with safety settings.

– Flexible handling of long-only, short-only, or both with safety settings. 📊 Clean Logging – Transparent logs and visual chart markers for clarity and easy strategy review.

🎯 Best For

Traders who value control, logic, and safety

Those seeking mid-term trend-following opportunities

Users who prefer measured, data-driven strategies over random bots

💻 Compatibility

✅ Works with both Hedging and Netting accounts (auto-detection built-in)

and accounts (auto-detection built-in) ✅ Compatible with all major brokers and trading instruments

✅ No DLLs or external dependencies required

⚙️ Parameter Guide

📊 Timeframe Configuration

ShortPeriod – Lower timeframe used for quick signals (default: M15 )

– Lower timeframe used for quick signals (default: M15 ) MediumPeriod – Medium timeframe for confirmation ( H4 )

– Medium timeframe for confirmation ( H4 ) LongPeriod – Long-term trend confirmation ( D1 )

🧠 Core Strategy Settings

CYCLE_PERIOD – Minutes between strategy refresh

– Minutes between strategy refresh MACD_WEIGHT / EMA_WEIGHT / VWMA_WEIGHT – Scoring weights for trend indicators

– Scoring weights for trend indicators BASE_DCA_PERCENT – Minimum price change to trigger DCA

– Minimum price change to trigger DCA SAFE_MARGIN_PERCENT – Margin level considered safe

– Margin level considered safe BEARISH_MARGIN_PERCENT – Margin drop considered bearish

– Margin drop considered bearish GAIN – Profit multiplier used in take-profit logic

– Profit multiplier used in take-profit logic TRADE_SUPPORT – Multiplier for trading near support zones

🚨 Stop Loss Controls

ENABLE_STOP_LOSS – Enables stop loss logic

– Enables stop loss logic STOP_LOSS_PERCENT – Max loss allowed before SL triggers

– Max loss allowed before SL triggers STOP_LOSS_THRESHOLD – Margin level threshold to trigger SL

– Margin level threshold to trigger SL STOP_LOSS_SELL_TYPE – Choose between FULL or REDUCE exit

🧱 Trade Zones & Indexes

LAUNCHPAD_TRADE_INDEX / FIREWALL_TRADE_INDEX – Strength required to enter trades

– Strength required to enter trades CLOSE_LONG_RANGE / CLOSE_SHORT_RANGE – Zone width to trigger position closure

– Zone width to trigger position closure EXTREME_BEAR_TRADE_INDEX / MODERATE_BEAR_TRADE_INDEX – Sensitivity to bearish zones

📈 Capital & Risk Management

MF_CAPITAL – Capital base for strategy calculations

– Capital base for strategy calculations MF_TRADING_LIMIT – Max capital per position

– Max capital per position magicTimer – Interval timer for managing logic cycles

🔁 DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging)

DCA_QUOTIENT – Controls DCA sensitivity

– Controls DCA sensitivity BATTLEGROUND_DCA_QUOTIENT – DCA logic for uncertain zones

– DCA logic for uncertain zones MIN_VOLUME_TO_SELL – Volume threshold for valid partials

– Volume threshold for valid partials ENABLE_DCA_MULTIPLIER – Enables scaling based on support/resistance

– Enables scaling based on support/resistance DCA_MULTIPLIER / MAX_DCA_MULTIPLIER / DCA_MULTIPLIER_RANGE/BULLISH_DCA_MULTIPLIER_RANGE – Configures DCA scaling rules

💰 Profit Controls

AUTO_GAIN – Dynamically adjusts target gain

– Dynamically adjusts target gain MIN_FULL_PROFIT / MIN_PARTIAL_PROFIT – Required profit to allow exits

– Required profit to allow exits PROFIT_QUOTIENT / PARTIAL_PROFIT_QUOTIENT – Controls profit exit logic

– Controls profit exit logic PARTIAL_SELL_COOLDOWN_MINUTES – Wait time between partials

– Wait time between partials PARTIAL_REDUCE_RATIO – How much to reduce during partial sell

🎮 Control Toggles

TRADE_MODE – Choose between AUTO , LONG , SHORT or HEDGE

– Choose between AUTO , LONG , SHORT or HEDGE BUY_ENABLED / SELL_ENABLED – Enable or disable long/short trading

– Enable or disable long/short trading STOP_AFTER_SELL – Prevents new trades after an exit

– Prevents new trades after an exit ENFORCE_DCA_MIN_STEP – Ensures DCA is spaced out

– Ensures DCA is spaced out ENFORCE_DCA_MIN_STEP_QUOTIENT – Multiplier for DCA spacing

– Multiplier for DCA spacing DYNAMIC_TRADE_X – Activates additional trade filters

– Activates additional trade filters ENABLE_LOGGING – Enables log output and debugging info



