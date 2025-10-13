ExpertRider

🧠 Expert Rider – Precision Trend-Riding Expert Advisor for MT5

Expert Rider is a powerful, adaptive trading system built for traders who demand smart entries, dynamic scaling, and precision exits. Designed around core market principles and enhanced with multi-timeframe confirmation, Expert Rider combines trend-following logic with calculated risk control to ride profitable moves and avoid traps.

Born from the proven engines of MFRider and GhostRider, Expert Rider is a complete Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, capable of trading Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Metals with surgical accuracy.

🔧 Key Features

  • 🔍 Multi-Timeframe Analysis – Leverages multiple timeframes for accurate and timely trade signals.
  • 🧠 Dynamic DCA Logic – Adds to positions only in verified high-probability zones — not blind martingale.
  • 📉 Support & Resistance Awareness – Detects critical market levels and adapts to price structure shifts.
  • 🎯 Partial Profit-Taking – Locks in gains incrementally based on real-time market dynamics.
  • ⚖️ Stop Loss Control – Smart SL logic triggers full or partial exits based on margin and risk exposure.
  • 🔄 Auto Mode Switching – Flexible handling of long-only, short-only, or both with safety settings.
  • 📊 Clean Logging – Transparent logs and visual chart markers for clarity and easy strategy review.

🎯 Best For

  • Traders who value control, logic, and safety
  • Those seeking mid-term trend-following opportunities
  • Users who prefer measured, data-driven strategies over random bots

💻 Compatibility

  • ✅ Works with both Hedging and Netting accounts (auto-detection built-in)
  • ✅ Compatible with all major brokers and trading instruments
  • No DLLs or external dependencies required

⚙️ Parameter Guide

📊 Timeframe Configuration

  • ShortPeriod – Lower timeframe used for quick signals (default: M15 )
  • MediumPeriod – Medium timeframe for confirmation ( H4 )
  • LongPeriod – Long-term trend confirmation ( D1 )

🧠 Core Strategy Settings

  • CYCLE_PERIOD – Minutes between strategy refresh
  • MACD_WEIGHT / EMA_WEIGHT / VWMA_WEIGHT – Scoring weights for trend indicators
  • BASE_DCA_PERCENT – Minimum price change to trigger DCA
  • SAFE_MARGIN_PERCENT – Margin level considered safe
  • BEARISH_MARGIN_PERCENT – Margin drop considered bearish
  • GAIN – Profit multiplier used in take-profit logic
  • TRADE_SUPPORT – Multiplier for trading near support zones

🚨 Stop Loss Controls

  • ENABLE_STOP_LOSS – Enables stop loss logic
  • STOP_LOSS_PERCENT – Max loss allowed before SL triggers
  • STOP_LOSS_THRESHOLD – Margin level threshold to trigger SL
  • STOP_LOSS_SELL_TYPE – Choose between FULL or REDUCE exit

🧱 Trade Zones & Indexes

  • LAUNCHPAD_TRADE_INDEX / FIREWALL_TRADE_INDEX – Strength required to enter trades
  • CLOSE_LONG_RANGE / CLOSE_SHORT_RANGE – Zone width to trigger position closure
  • EXTREME_BEAR_TRADE_INDEX / MODERATE_BEAR_TRADE_INDEX – Sensitivity to bearish zones

📈 Capital & Risk Management

  • MF_CAPITAL – Capital base for strategy calculations
  • MF_TRADING_LIMIT – Max capital per position
  • magicTimer – Interval timer for managing logic cycles

🔁 DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging)

  • DCA_QUOTIENT – Controls DCA sensitivity
  • BATTLEGROUND_DCA_QUOTIENT – DCA logic for uncertain zones
  • MIN_VOLUME_TO_SELL – Volume threshold for valid partials
  • ENABLE_DCA_MULTIPLIER – Enables scaling based on support/resistance
  • DCA_MULTIPLIER / MAX_DCA_MULTIPLIER / DCA_MULTIPLIER_RANGE/BULLISH_DCA_MULTIPLIER_RANGE – Configures DCA scaling rules

💰 Profit Controls

  • AUTO_GAIN – Dynamically adjusts target gain
  • MIN_FULL_PROFIT / MIN_PARTIAL_PROFIT – Required profit to allow exits
  • PROFIT_QUOTIENT / PARTIAL_PROFIT_QUOTIENT – Controls profit exit logic
  • PARTIAL_SELL_COOLDOWN_MINUTES – Wait time between partials
  • PARTIAL_REDUCE_RATIO – How much to reduce during partial sell

🎮 Control Toggles

  • TRADE_MODE – Choose between AUTO , LONG , SHORT or HEDGE
  • BUY_ENABLED / SELL_ENABLED – Enable or disable long/short trading
  • STOP_AFTER_SELL – Prevents new trades after an exit
  • ENFORCE_DCA_MIN_STEP – Ensures DCA is spaced out
  • ENFORCE_DCA_MIN_STEP_QUOTIENT – Multiplier for DCA spacing
  • DYNAMIC_TRADE_X – Activates additional trade filters
  • ENABLE_LOGGING – Enables log output and debugging info


