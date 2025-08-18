Hon Risk manager

Advanced Risk Manager EA - Complete User Guide

Table of Contents

  1. What is Advanced Risk Manager EA?
  2. Key Features
  3. Who Should Use This EA?
  4. Installation & Setup
  5. Dashboard Overview
  6. Telegram Control System
  7. Risk Management Features
  8. Mobile Protection System
  9. Trading Scenarios & Use Cases
  10. Troubleshooting
  11. Best Practices

What is Advanced Risk Manager EA?

The Advanced Risk Manager EA is a professional risk management and account protection system for MetaTrader 5. It's NOT a trading robot that opens trades - instead, it protects your account by monitoring your trading activity and enforcing strict risk limits.

Core Purpose

  • Prevent account blowups by enforcing daily loss limits
  • Protect profits with automatic profit targets
  • Monitor trading remotely via Telegram
  • Close unauthorized trades automatically
  • Track daily performance with detailed statistics

What It Does

Monitors all your trading activity 24/7
Calculates real-time daily P&L and risk exposure
Enforces daily loss limits by closing trades automatically
Protects against emotional overtrading
Notifies you via Telegram of all important events
Provides mobile control of your trading account
Tracks detailed trading statistics and performance

What It Doesn't Do

❌ Does NOT open new trades for you
❌ Does NOT provide trading signals
❌ Does NOT predict market movements
❌ Does NOT replace your trading strategy

Key Features

🛡️ Account Protection

  • Daily Loss Limits: Automatically stop trading when daily loss reaches set percentage
  • Profit Targets: Lock in profits when daily target is achieved
  • Position Monitoring: Track all open positions in real-time
  • Emergency Closure: Instantly close all positions via Telegram or dashboard

📱 Mobile Control via Telegram

  • Remote Monitoring: Check account status from anywhere
  • Trade Control: Close positions, pause trading, lock account
  • Real-time Alerts: Get notified of important events instantly
  • Command Center: 25+ Telegram commands for complete control

📊 Advanced Analytics

  • Daily P&L Tracking: Precise calculation of daily performance
  • Trade Statistics: Win rate, profit factor, trade analysis
  • Risk Metrics: Real-time risk usage and remaining limits
  • Performance History: Detailed logging of all trading activity

🔒 Mobile Protection System

  • Unauthorized Trade Detection: Automatically close trades opened while account is locked
  • Multi-device Safety: Protects against accidental mobile trading
  • Override Protection: Prevents manual trading during risk limits

🎛️ Professional Dashboard

  • Real-time Display: Live account metrics and risk status
  • Visual Risk Meter: Color-coded risk usage indicators
  • Quick Controls: One-click emergency actions
  • Status Monitoring: Trading status, protection level, system health

Who Should Use This EA?

Perfect For:

  • Day Traders who need strict daily risk limits
  • Scalpers who make many trades and need protection from overtrading
  • Prop Firm Traders who must follow strict risk rules
  • Mobile Traders who trade on phones and need protection
  • Professional Traders who want institutional-level risk management
  • Anyone who has ever blown an account and wants protection

Trading Styles Supported:

  • Manual Trading (Primary use case)
  • Semi-Automated Trading (with other EAs)
  • Copy Trading (with risk protection)
  • Mobile Trading (with mobile protection)
  • Multiple Strategy Trading (unified risk management)

Account Types:

  • Live Accounts (Main purpose)
  • Demo Accounts (For testing and learning)
  • Prop Firm Challenges (Perfect for passing challenges)
  • FTMO, MyForexFunds, etc. (Meets all prop firm requirements)

Installation & Setup

Step 1: Download and Install

  1. Download the AdvancedRiskManager.ex5 file
  2. Copy to MetaTrader5/MQL5/Experts/ folder
  3. Restart MetaTrader 5
  4. Drag EA onto any chart (timeframe doesn't matter)

Step 2: Basic Configuration

Essential Settings:

Risk Management: - Max Risk Per Trade: 1.0% (Recommended for beginners) - Max Daily Risk: 3.0% (Adjust based on your risk tolerance) - Daily Profit Target: 0.0% (0 = disabled, or set like 2.0%) - Enable Daily Lockout: true Telegram Settings: - Bot Token: [Get from @BotFather on Telegram] - Chat ID: [Your Telegram chat ID] - Control Password: [Change from default ARM2024] - Enable Telegram Control: true Display Settings: - Show Dashboard: true (Recommended) - Dashboard Corner: 0 (Top-left)

Step 3: Telegram Setup (Optional but Recommended)

Create Telegram Bot:

  1. Message @BotFather on Telegram
  2. Send /newbot
  3. Name your bot (e.g., "My Trading Risk Manager")
  4. Get the bot token (looks like: 123456789:ABCdef... )
  5. Copy token to EA settings

Get Your Chat ID:

  1. Start chat with your bot
  2. Send any message
  3. Visit: https://api.telegram.org/bot[YOUR_BOT_TOKEN]/getUpdates
  4. Find your chat ID in the response
  5. Copy to EA settings

Step 4: Initial Setup

  1. Attach EA to chart
  2. Send QUICKSETUP via Telegram (or use dashboard button)
  3. Send STATUS to verify everything works
  4. Start trading with protection active!

Dashboard Overview

Main Sections:

🏦 Account Overview

  • Balance: Current account balance
  • Equity: Current equity (including unrealized P&L)
  • Free Margin: Available margin percentage
  • Margin Level: Current margin usage

📊 Daily Performance

  • Daily P&L: Today's profit/loss in dollars and percentage
  • Calculated automatically from start-of-day balance
  • Color-coded: Green (profit), Red (loss), Yellow (warning)

⚡ Risk Management

  • Risk Used: Percentage of daily risk limit used
  • Visual Progress Bar: Shows risk usage graphically
  • Remaining Risk: How much risk budget is left
  • Max Risk Setting: Your configured daily limit

🛡️ Protection Status

  • Mobile Guard: Shows if unauthorized trade protection is active
  • Trades Closed: Count of unauthorized trades closed today
  • Status Indicator: ACTIVE, PAUSED, or LOCKED

📈 Trading Performance

  • Trades Today: Total number of completed trades
  • Win Rate: Percentage of winning trades
  • Open Positions: Current number of open positions

🔘 Control Buttons

  • RESET: Reset daily counters (use carefully)
  • PAUSE: Temporarily pause new trading
  • STATS: Show detailed trading statistics
  • SETUP: Quick system setup and initialization
  • CALC P&L: Manual P&L recalculation
  • 🚨 CLOSE: Emergency close all positions

Telegram Control System

Information Commands (No Password Required):

Basic Status

  • STATUS - Complete account and system status
  • QUICK - Mobile-friendly quick overview
  • PING - Test bot connectivity
  • HELP - Show all available commands

Detailed Information

  • ACCOUNT - Account details (balance, equity, margin)
  • POSITIONS - List all open positions with details
  • STATS - Detailed trading statistics and performance
  • DEBUG - System diagnostics and troubleshooting info
  • VERSION - EA version and configuration settings

Control Commands (Password Required):

Trading Control

  • STOP [password] - Stop opening new trades
  • LOCK [password] - Lock all trading completely
  • UNLOCK - Resume trading (no password needed)
  • PAUSE [password] [minutes] - Pause trading temporarily
  • RESUME - Resume from pause (no password needed)

Position Management

  • CLOSEALL [password] - Close all open positions
  • CLOSEPROFITS [password] - Close only profitable positions
  • CLOSELOSSES [password] - Close only losing positions
  • FORCECLOSE [password] - Force close with multiple attempts
  • EMERGENCY [password] - Emergency shutdown and close all

System Management

  • RESET [password] - Reset daily counters and limits
  • SETBALANCE [password] [amount] - Manually set start balance
  • RESCAN [password] - Rescan trade history for today
  • QUICKSETUP - Automatic system setup (no password)
  • CALCPNL - Manual P&L calculation (no password)

Quick Recovery Commands:

  • FIXPNL - Repair P&L calculation system
  • ARRAYCHECK - Validate system integrity
  • ARRAYCLEAN [password] - Emergency cleanup

Risk Management Features

Daily Loss Protection

How It Works:

  1. Start Balance: Recorded at beginning of each trading day
  2. Real-time Monitoring: Calculates P&L every tick
  3. Automatic Action: When daily loss reaches your limit:
    • All positions closed immediately
    • Trading locked for the rest of the day
    • Telegram notification sent
    • Dashboard shows LOCKED status

Example:

Account Balance: $10,000
Daily Risk Limit: 2%
Maximum Daily Loss: $200

If daily loss reaches $200 (2%):
→ All positions automatically closed
→ No new trades allowed until next day
→ Account protected from further losses

Daily Profit Protection

How It Works:

  1. Optional Feature: Set daily profit target (e.g., 1.5%)
  2. Automatic Locking: When target reached, trading stops
  3. Profit Protection: Prevents giving back daily gains
  4. Next Day Reset: Automatically unlocks for new trading day

Position Size Management

Risk Per Trade:

  • Calculates optimal position size based on your risk percentage
  • Considers stop loss distance for accurate risk calculation
  • Prevents oversized positions that could blow your account
  • Works with any trading strategy or timeframe

Example Calculation:

Account: $10,000 Risk Per Trade: 1% Risk Amount: $100 Stop Loss: 50 pips on EURUSD → Calculated Position Size: 0.20 lots

Mobile Protection System

The Problem It Solves:

Many traders accidentally open trades on their phone or tablet while their account should be locked due to risk limits. This can lead to:

  • Exceeding daily loss limits
  • Ruining a good trading day
  • Breaking prop firm rules
  • Emotional revenge trading

How Mobile Protection Works:

Unauthorized Trade Detection:

  1. Monitor New Positions: Constantly checks for new trades
  2. Time-based Logic: If a trade opens after lockout, it's unauthorized
  3. Automatic Closure: Immediately closes unauthorized trades
  4. Instant Notification: Sends Telegram alert with details

Protection Scenarios:

  • ✅ Daily loss limit reached → Account locked → Mobile trade opened → Immediately closed
  • ✅ Manual pause activated → Phone trade opened → Immediately closed
  • ✅ Telegram LOCK command sent → Desktop trade opened → Immediately closed

Smart Recognition:

  • Legitimate Trades: Opened before lockout are left alone
  • Manual Overrides: Can be temporarily disabled if needed
  • Multiple Attempts: Handles rapid-fire mobile trading attempts

Trading Scenarios & Use Cases

Scenario 1: Day Trader Protection

Situation: You're a day trader who tends to overtrade when losing

Setup:

  • Max Daily Risk: 2%
  • Risk Per Trade: 0.5%
  • Daily Profit Target: 1.5%
  • Mobile Protection: ON

How It Helps:

  • Stops you after 4 losing trades (2% daily limit)
  • Locks profits when you're up 1.5%
  • Prevents emotional overtrading
  • Telegram alerts keep you informed

Scenario 2: Prop Firm Challenge

Situation: You're trying to pass an FTMO or similar challenge

Setup:

  • Max Daily Risk: 4% (slightly below prop firm limit)
  • Risk Per Trade: 1%
  • Daily Profit Target: 0% (disabled)
  • Mobile Protection: ON

How It Helps:

  • Ensures you never break daily loss rules
  • Protects against account termination
  • Provides detailed statistics for review
  • Remote monitoring during challenge

Scenario 3: Mobile Trader

Situation: You trade primarily on mobile devices

Setup:

  • Max Daily Risk: 3%
  • Risk Per Trade: 1%
  • Mobile Protection: ON
  • Telegram Control: ACTIVE

How It Helps:

  • Quick status checks via Telegram
  • Emergency position closure from anywhere
  • Protection against accidental trades
  • Complete mobile account management

Scenario 4: Multiple Strategy Trader

Situation: You run several EAs plus manual trading

Setup:

  • Max Daily Risk: 5%
  • Risk Per Trade: 1%
  • Unified monitoring of all strategies
  • Mobile Protection: ON

How It Helps:

  • Monitors combined risk from all sources
  • Protects against strategy correlation
  • Unified P&L calculation
  • Emergency shutdown of all activity

Scenario 5: Copy Trading Protection

Situation: You copy other traders but want risk protection

Setup:

  • Max Daily Risk: 3%
  • Position monitoring: ACTIVE
  • Telegram alerts: ON

How It Helps:

  • Monitors copied trades for risk
  • Closes all positions if daily limit reached
  • Protects against bad copy trading days
  • Maintains control over your account

Troubleshooting

Common Issues and Solutions:

P&L Not Showing

Symptoms: Dashboard or Telegram shows blank P&L Solution:

  1. Send FIXPNL via Telegram
  2. If that fails, try QUICKSETUP
  3. Check with PNLDEBUG for detailed info

Array Out of Range Error

Symptoms: EA stops working, error in Expert tab Solution:

  1. Send ARRAYCHECK to validate system
  2. If issues found, use ARRAYCLEAN [password]
  3. Restart EA if needed

Telegram Not Working

Symptoms: No responses from bot Solution:

  1. Check bot token and chat ID in settings
  2. Verify internet connection
  3. Test with PING command
  4. Ensure Telegram bot is not blocked

Dashboard Not Updating

Symptoms: Static dashboard display Solution:

  1. Check if EA is running (smile icon in top-right)
  2. Verify "AutoTrading" is enabled
  3. Try CALCPNL to force update
  4. Restart EA if needed

False Risk Calculations

Symptoms: Risk percentages seem wrong Solution:

  1. Use SETBALANCE [password] [amount] to set correct start balance
  2. Run CALCPNL to recalculate
  3. Check account balance vs. equity for unrealized P&L

Best Practices

Daily Routine:

  1. Morning: Check STATUS before trading
  2. During Trading: Monitor dashboard risk meter
  3. Evening: Review STATS for daily performance
  4. Weekly: Run ARRAYCHECK for system health

Risk Management Tips:

  • Start Conservative: Begin with 1-2% daily risk limits
  • Gradual Increase: Only increase limits as you prove consistency
  • Respect Lockouts: Don't try to override daily limits
  • Use Profit Targets: Lock in good trading days

Telegram Usage:

  • Keep Bot Token Secret: Never share your bot credentials
  • Change Default Password: Use a strong, unique password
  • Regular Testing: Send PING weekly to ensure connectivity
  • Emergency Contacts: Ensure you can access Telegram in emergencies

Prop Firm Trading:

  • Set Limits Below Maximum: Leave buffer room (e.g., 4% limit for 5% rule)
  • Document Everything: Use STATS for performance reports
  • Test on Demo First: Ensure EA works with your broker
  • Monitor Closely: Watch for any unusual behavior during evaluation

Multiple Account Management:

  • Separate Bots: Use different Telegram bots for each account
  • Unique Passwords: Different passwords for each EA instance
  • Clear Naming: Name your bots clearly (e.g., "Live Account Bot", "Demo Bot")

Advanced Features

Global Variables:

The EA saves important data in MT5 global variables:

  • ARM_TradingLocked - Current lockout status
  • ARM_DailyStartBalance - Today's starting balance
  • ARM_SetupComplete - Initialization status

File System:

Daily data is saved to files for persistence:

  • AdvancedRiskManager/DailyData_[DATE].json - Trading history
  • AdvancedRiskManager/Settings.json - EA configuration

Integration with Other EAs:

The EA provides functions for other experts:

  • ARM_IsTradingAllowed() - Check if trading is permitted
  • ARM_CalculatePositionSize() - Get safe position size
  • ARM_GetDailyPnLPercent() - Current daily performance

Support and Updates

Getting Help:

  1. Check This Guide: Most questions are answered here
  2. Use Debug Commands: DEBUG , PNLDEBUG , ARRAYCHECK
  3. Check Expert Tab: Look for error messages in MT5 logs
  4. Test Commands: Use PING and STATUS to verify functionality

System Requirements:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3815 or higher)
  • Internet: Required for Telegram functionality
  • Permissions: Allow WebRequests for Telegram API
  • AutoTrading: Must be enabled for position management

Regular Maintenance:

  • Weekly: Send ARRAYCHECK to verify system integrity
  • Monthly: Review and update risk settings as needed
  • Quarterly: Test all Telegram commands for functionality
  • Annually: Update passwords and review security settings

Conclusion

The Advanced Risk Manager EA is a comprehensive account protection system designed to prevent trading disasters and enforce disciplined risk management. It's not a "get rich quick" tool, but rather a professional safety net that allows you to trade with confidence knowing your account is protected.

Key Benefits:

  • ✅ Prevents account blowups through automated risk management
  • ✅ Enables professional-level discipline and control
  • ✅ Provides peace of mind for active traders
  • ✅ Meets all major prop firm requirements
  • ✅ Offers complete mobile control and monitoring

Remember: The EA protects you from yourself - your biggest enemy in trading is often emotional decision-making. By automating risk management, you remove emotion from the equation and trade like a professional.

Start conservatively, test thoroughly, and trade with discipline!



