Carbon 2 EA
- Эксперты
- Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
- Версия: 3.0
- Обновлено: 15 декабря 2025
Carbon 2 EA – Grid-Based Recovery Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
Carbon 2 EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to manage trades using a controlled grid recovery approach with user-defined parameters and transparent behavior.
This product is intended for experienced traders who understand grid-based strategies and associated risks.
Platform & Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only)
Account types: Hedging and Netting
Symbols: Forex pairs (user choice)
Timeframes: Any
Fully automated Expert Advisor
Trading Logic (Explicit & Transparent)
Carbon 2 EA operates using the following logic:
Opens an initial market position based on internal conditions
If price moves against the position, additional trades may be opened at predefined distance levels
Trades are managed as a basket
Positions are closed when the basket reaches the configured target
⚠️ Additional trades are opened only in adverse price movement, not randomly.
Risk & Trade Management
User-configurable inputs include:
Fixed lot size or progression
Distance between grid positions
Maximum number of positions
Basket-based exit logic
Magic number control
Stop Loss is not used by default.
This behavior is intentional and must be understood by the user.
Important Risk Notice
Grid-based strategies can generate significant drawdown.
Improper configuration may result in partial or total account loss.
This EA does not guarantee profits and does not attempt to avoid losses artificially.
What This EA Does NOT Claim or Do
To comply with MQL5 Market rules, Carbon 2 EA:
Does not guarantee profits or loss-free trading
Does not claim to be safe, risk-free, or always profitable
Does not repaint history or manipulate results
Does not use arbitrage, latency exploitation, or prohibited methods
Does not rely on broker-specific conditions
Recommended Usage
Demo testing is strongly recommended before live use
Conservative lot sizing is advised
Avoid high-impact news events
VPS recommended for continuous operation
Customization
All behavior is controlled via inputs:
Grid distance
Lot sizing
Maximum trades
Exit logic
No hidden parameters. No external dependencies.
Disclaimer
Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The user is fully responsible for all trading decisions.