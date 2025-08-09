Carbon 2 EA
- Experts
- Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
- Version: 2.6
- Activations: 5
CARBON 2 EA is a professional Expert Advisor built for precise entries, strict risk control, and transparent execution.
It blends EMA trend structure, ATR-based stops/targets, Pivot/Order-Block/Liquidity awareness, and volume-burst validation—with optional, fully-capped recovery tools (Hedge or Double-In). Everything is toggleable and logged on every tick.
Highlights
-
Market Structure First: EMA bias + session pivots; optional OB / BOS / CHoCH / FVG filters.
-
Volatility-Aware: ATR-anchored SL/TP, BE trigger, and trailing with step/trigger controls.
-
Execution Discipline: spread/slippage guards, per-bar and per-symbol trade limits, session windows.
-
Recovery (Optional): HEDGE or DOUBLE-IN with hard caps for steps, spacing (points/ATR), and exposure.
-
On-Chart Dashboard: bias, spread, last signal, exposure, and status.
-
Deep Logs: verbose OnTick() decision prints for testing and audits.
-
No grid / no martingale by default (recovery is off unless you enable it).
Logic Pipeline
-
Bias — multi-EMA layout defines bullish/bearish context.
-
Levels — daily/weekly Pivots + optional OB / Liquidity zones for location quality.
-
Confirmation — volume burst + ATR sanity checks; optional rejection-candle filter.
-
Execution — market or pending (with buffers & expiry by bars).
-
Management — ATR SL/TP → optional breakeven → trailing; equity and max-exposure caps.
Best Use
-
Symbols: XAUUSD, major FX, indices, BTCUSD (tune ATR multipliers per instrument).
-
Timeframes: M5–H1 for entries (H1/H4 bias optional).
-
Accounts: Netting & Hedging supported.
Inputs (overview)
-
Trade Mode: Both / Buy only / Sell only
-
Lot Sizing: fixed or risk % of equity
-
Risk & Exits: ATR period/multipliers, SL/TP mode, BE trigger, trailing trigger & step
-
Filters: EMA periods, pivots, OB/BOS/CHoCH/FVG toggles, volume burst, rejection candle, sessions
-
Protections: max spread, max slippage, max trades per direction/total, per-bar limit
-
Recovery: Off / HEDGE / DOUBLE-IN, step cap, spacing (points/ATR), lot factor, equity stop
-
Orders: market/pending, buffers, pending expiry (bars), magic number, comments
-
Alerts/UI: dashboard on/off, sounds/push/email, verbose OnTick logging toggle
What You Get
-
MT5 EA with dashboard + full decision logging
-
Preset templates (Conservative / Balanced / Active)
Quick Start
-
Attach to chart (start with M15; optional H1/H4 bias).
-
Choose fixed lot or risk %.
-
Keep Recovery = Off while testing; enable later only if you fully understand it.
-
Tune ATR multipliers and spread/slippage to your broker.
-
Forward-test before going live.
Risk Notice
Trading involves risk. CARBON 2 EA does not guarantee profits. Use appropriate position sizing and protections, and test thoroughly.
Version: Carbon 2 — initial release
Support: Need a preset for your symbol or help reading logs? Message via MQL5—happy to assist.