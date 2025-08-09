Carbon 2 EA

CARBON 2 EA — Adaptive Liquidity & Trend Engine for MT5

CARBON 2 EA is a professional Expert Advisor built for precise entries, strict risk control, and transparent execution.
It blends EMA trend structure, ATR-based stops/targets, Pivot/Order-Block/Liquidity awareness, and volume-burst validation—with optional, fully-capped recovery tools (Hedge or Double-In). Everything is toggleable and logged on every tick.

Highlights

  • Market Structure First: EMA bias + session pivots; optional OB / BOS / CHoCH / FVG filters.

  • Volatility-Aware: ATR-anchored SL/TP, BE trigger, and trailing with step/trigger controls.

  • Execution Discipline: spread/slippage guards, per-bar and per-symbol trade limits, session windows.

  • Recovery (Optional): HEDGE or DOUBLE-IN with hard caps for steps, spacing (points/ATR), and exposure.

  • On-Chart Dashboard: bias, spread, last signal, exposure, and status.

  • Deep Logs: verbose OnTick() decision prints for testing and audits.

  • No grid / no martingale by default (recovery is off unless you enable it).

Logic Pipeline

  1. Bias — multi-EMA layout defines bullish/bearish context.

  2. Levels — daily/weekly Pivots + optional OB / Liquidity zones for location quality.

  3. Confirmation — volume burst + ATR sanity checks; optional rejection-candle filter.

  4. Execution — market or pending (with buffers & expiry by bars).

  5. Management — ATR SL/TP → optional breakeven → trailing; equity and max-exposure caps.

Best Use

  • Symbols: XAUUSD, major FX, indices, BTCUSD (tune ATR multipliers per instrument).

  • Timeframes: M5–H1 for entries (H1/H4 bias optional).

  • Accounts: Netting & Hedging supported.

Inputs (overview)

  • Trade Mode: Both / Buy only / Sell only

  • Lot Sizing: fixed or risk % of equity

  • Risk & Exits: ATR period/multipliers, SL/TP mode, BE trigger, trailing trigger & step

  • Filters: EMA periods, pivots, OB/BOS/CHoCH/FVG toggles, volume burst, rejection candle, sessions

  • Protections: max spread, max slippage, max trades per direction/total, per-bar limit

  • Recovery: Off / HEDGE / DOUBLE-IN, step cap, spacing (points/ATR), lot factor, equity stop

  • Orders: market/pending, buffers, pending expiry (bars), magic number, comments

  • Alerts/UI: dashboard on/off, sounds/push/email, verbose OnTick logging toggle

What You Get

  • MT5 EA with dashboard + full decision logging

  • Preset templates (Conservative / Balanced / Active)

Quick Start

  1. Attach to chart (start with M15; optional H1/H4 bias).

  2. Choose fixed lot or risk %.

  3. Keep Recovery = Off while testing; enable later only if you fully understand it.

  4. Tune ATR multipliers and spread/slippage to your broker.

  5. Forward-test before going live.

Risk Notice

Trading involves risk. CARBON 2 EA does not guarantee profits. Use appropriate position sizing and protections, and test thoroughly.

Version: Carbon 2 — initial release
Support: Need a preset for your symbol or help reading logs? Message via MQL5—happy to assist.


