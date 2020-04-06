Carbon 2 EA

Carbon 2 EA – Grid-Based Recovery Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Carbon 2 EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to manage trades using a controlled grid recovery approach with user-defined parameters and transparent behavior.

This product is intended for experienced traders who understand grid-based strategies and associated risks.

Platform & Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only)

  • Account types: Hedging and Netting

  • Symbols: Forex pairs (user choice)

  • Timeframes: Any

  • Fully automated Expert Advisor

Trading Logic (Explicit & Transparent)

Carbon 2 EA operates using the following logic:

  • Opens an initial market position based on internal conditions

  • If price moves against the position, additional trades may be opened at predefined distance levels

  • Trades are managed as a basket

  • Positions are closed when the basket reaches the configured target

⚠️ Additional trades are opened only in adverse price movement, not randomly.

Risk & Trade Management

User-configurable inputs include:

  • Fixed lot size or progression

  • Distance between grid positions

  • Maximum number of positions

  • Basket-based exit logic

  • Magic number control

Stop Loss is not used by default.
This behavior is intentional and must be understood by the user.

Important Risk Notice

Grid-based strategies can generate significant drawdown.
Improper configuration may result in partial or total account loss.

This EA does not guarantee profits and does not attempt to avoid losses artificially.

What This EA Does NOT Claim or Do

To comply with MQL5 Market rules, Carbon 2 EA:

  • Does not guarantee profits or loss-free trading

  • Does not claim to be safe, risk-free, or always profitable

  • Does not repaint history or manipulate results

  • Does not use arbitrage, latency exploitation, or prohibited methods

  • Does not rely on broker-specific conditions

Recommended Usage

  • Demo testing is strongly recommended before live use

  • Conservative lot sizing is advised

  • Avoid high-impact news events

  • VPS recommended for continuous operation

Customization

All behavior is controlled via inputs:

  • Grid distance

  • Lot sizing

  • Maximum trades

  • Exit logic

No hidden parameters. No external dependencies.

Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The user is fully responsible for all trading decisions.

