Free for limited time Starting of Jan 2026 price return to 7777$

Carbon 2 EA – Grid-Based Recovery Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Carbon 2 EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to manage trades using a controlled grid recovery approach with user-defined parameters and transparent behavior.

This product is intended for experienced traders who understand grid-based strategies and associated risks.

Platform & Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only)

Account types: Hedging and Netting

Symbols: Forex pairs (user choice)

Timeframes: Any

Fully automated Expert Advisor

Trading Logic (Explicit & Transparent)

Carbon 2 EA operates using the following logic:

Opens an initial market position based on internal conditions

If price moves against the position, additional trades may be opened at predefined distance levels

Trades are managed as a basket

Positions are closed when the basket reaches the configured target

⚠️ Additional trades are opened only in adverse price movement, not randomly.

Risk & Trade Management

User-configurable inputs include:

Fixed lot size or progression

Distance between grid positions

Maximum number of positions

Basket-based exit logic

Magic number control

Stop Loss is not used by default.

This behavior is intentional and must be understood by the user.

Important Risk Notice

Grid-based strategies can generate significant drawdown.

Improper configuration may result in partial or total account loss.

This EA does not guarantee profits and does not attempt to avoid losses artificially.

What This EA Does NOT Claim or Do

To comply with MQL5 Market rules, Carbon 2 EA:

Does not guarantee profits or loss-free trading

Does not claim to be safe, risk-free, or always profitable

Does not repaint history or manipulate results

Does not use arbitrage, latency exploitation, or prohibited methods

Does not rely on broker-specific conditions

Recommended Usage

Demo testing is strongly recommended before live use

Conservative lot sizing is advised

Avoid high-impact news events

VPS recommended for continuous operation

Customization

All behavior is controlled via inputs:

Grid distance

Lot sizing

Maximum trades

Exit logic

No hidden parameters. No external dependencies.

Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The user is fully responsible for all trading decisions.