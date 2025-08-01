Goldplup

5

Donchian Channel Breakout

How far can a Donchian breakout move before reversing?

Goldplup EA is designed to capture those moves with precision. It applies the proven Donchian Channel method in 2 selectable modes, each tuned for different levels of risk and market behavior. This allows traders to adapt to changing conditions, switch styles, or combine modes while maintaining a consistent core strategy.

Goldplup is optimized for XAU/USD, with spread and gap protections tailored to gold’s volatility. It can also be applied to other symbols, allowing flexibility across markets.

A hybrid approach combines a safe breakout entry system with an optional low-drawdown martingale component for small-balance accounts. In the historical testing, the system has demonstrated strong growth potential over extended periods. (Note: results from historical testing are not indicative of future performance.)

Key Features

  • Donchian Channel breakout logic with 2 selectable trading modes

  • Adjustable risk settings for different market conditions

  • Optimized for gold, adaptable to other symbols

  • Built-in risk controls: spread filter, gap protection, and optional time filters

  • Designed to work even with small deposits and moderate leverage

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAU/USD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1

  • Reccomended deposit : $200 

  • Account type: Raw spread (currently using)

  • Leverage: 1:500

Goldplup EA offers a structured approach to breakout trading with clear, adjustable parameters — letting traders fine-tune strategy, risk, and style for their own objectives.


Quick Start

  1. Enable Algo trading

  2. Attach the EA to your XAU/USD chart

  3. Select your preferred strategy mode

  4. Set your risk level

  5. Let the EA run autonomously

  6. For backtesting, always use 'Every tick based on real tick'

No external indicators or set files required. All controls are integrated into the EA interface.

Seek support & Get the free indicator here only.


    Important Notes

    • Source code is not for sale.

    • Purchasing product doesn't buy the right to own the source code(not for sell)

    • Always test in demo before using in live environments.

    • You are solely responsible for the use and results of this EA.

    • After purchasing, leave a comment on comments section for support

    Trading Risk Warning

    • Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. You may lose part or all of your capital. Ensure you understand the mechanics of this EA and the risks involved before trading with real funds.


    Ahmad Rafizi
    75
    Ahmad Rafizi 2025.09.20 03:31 
     

    Have been using the EA for about 2 weeks now and I can confirm that the results match the author's live signal account. I am very pleased with the performance so far and have not had to bother the author too much as the settings are quite straightforward. My opinion is that the live signal account is a bit aggressive and I would suggest slightly lowering the lot recovery factor, of course this is is up to your risk appetite.

    Christian Quintavalle
    341
    Christian Quintavalle 2025.09.13 10:31 
     

    ho deciso di modificare la recensione perchè il fornitore si è scusato dell'inconveniente,mi ha fornito i set file e spero siano funzionanti, aggiornerò la recensione in futuro, credo che se non sia importante che l'Expert funzioni e guadagni soldi perchè il mercato è sempre imprevedibile, ma fornire la corretta impostazione dopo l'acquisto sia importante.

    İncelemeye yanıt